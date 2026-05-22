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“Don’t ever underestimate the heart of a champion!” said legendary basketball coach Rudy Tomjanovich, and it’s hard to disagree. While the NBA Finals are a distant thing, domestic tensions with your ex are quite close and familiar to many. So, one could rephrase that great quote as: “Don’t ever underestimate the words of your ex!”

Well, the ex-wife of our narrator today disregarded not only his words about their daughter’s health but also the expert opinion of his new girlfriend, relying instead on her own friend’s words. Okay, and this actually resulted in her losing $1.5K – and here’s how.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, it happens that when parents divorce on bad terms, they still keep some prejudice toward their ex’s words, even very reasonable ones

Image credits: user16298023 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author of the post shares custody over his daughter with his ex-wife, and the kid spends week after week in her parents’ homes

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Image credits: zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Recently, the kid got stomach flu, and the author told his ex about it during a Monday handover

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Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman probably ignored this, and some days after, when the kid threw up after having an ice cream, she believed it was a lactose intolerance

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Image credits: benzoix / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Both the author and his new girlfriend, a dietician, refuted this, but the mom threatened them with a CPS report and demanded to take the kid for tests

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Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author agreed maliciously, but said that his clause was that if the test result was negative, then the mom would cover it all

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Image credits: Fillipp / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The mom agreed, and within a few days, she took the kid to another city for a test, and the result was negative

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Image credits: anonymous

So actually, this false alarm and her rejection of her ex’s words cost the mom $1.5K

The original poster (OP) has been divorced from his ex-wife for quite some time. They share custody of their daughter, and despite the fact that they can’t stand each other, their daughter partly reconciles them to each other’s existence. The daughter spends one week with each parent, and Monday is usually a handover day.

And so, toward the end of her week with her dad, the child developed some gastrointestinal issues, a norovirus. She was feeling fine by Sunday, but the original poster, being a responsible parent, told his ex-wife about it when he dropped the kid off at her place. She just muttered something in response and closed the door in his face.

Then, a couple of days later, the ex called the OP and claimed that their daughter was lactose intolerant because she threw up after having an ice cream. The very idea of ​​lactose intolerance was suggested by the mom’s hair and beauty teacher, and the mother angrily rejected the refutation from the author’s GF, a professional dietitian. She even threatened the author with a report to CPS.

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The woman said she planned to take her daughter for a checkup and demanded that the ex-husband cover half the cost of the plane tickets to Melbourne (apparently they’re all Aussies) and the tests. Confident in his rightness, he maliciously complied, but said that if the test results were negative, the mom would pay for everything. And guess who had to pay the full $1.5K soon after?

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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“Unfortunately, it often happens that if spouses split on bad terms, this negative attitude toward the ex’s opinion on everything actually persists,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment about this case. “Even if it concerns some vital issues, such as the children’s health.”

According to the expert, in any case, one shouldn’t criticize the mother for being overly anxious about the child’s possible serious health issue, but it would also be worth considering a professional nutritionist’s opinion. Even if this nutritionist was, for instance, a homewrecker. No, we don’t know it for sure, but an expert is always an expert.

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“Unfortunately, the mother here partially transferred her negative attitude toward her ex-husband and his new partner to all their opinions – and this cost her serious financial expenses. Perhaps it would’ve been worth consulting a doctor first and then getting tests? In any case, this could serve as a valuable lesson for this mother,” Irina Matveeva summarizes.

People in the comments also agreed that the mother clearly overreacted and that, in any case, giving a child ice cream just a couple of days after stomach flu seems, at the very least, unwise. “I’m glad your daughter has you,” one of the responders also added. So what do you, our readers, think about this case? Please feel free to leave your comments below.

Most commenters supported the author of the post and praised him for being a responsible parent, too

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