ADVERTISEMENT

Kids are naturally mischievous, but beneath all that playful energy lies incredible creativity. To celebrate their inventive side, we’ve compiled some of the most brilliant creations that kids from around the world have come up with. Who knows, some of these clever ideas might just become the next big product! 

From homemade gadgets to clever problem-solvers, these tiny geniuses prove that imagination has no age limit. Get ready to be amazed, inspired, and maybe even a little jealous of their sheer inventiveness!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Kid Is Going Places

Boy laying on couch with a glass table over his head holding a phone as a creative kids invention surprise for parents.

arvzg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
feliciacahoon avatar
Bi.Felicia
Bi.Felicia
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kid may be going places, but thanks to him, many phones will be hitting less faces.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Genius Kid

    Child using shadows of toys to create drawings outdoors, showcasing creativity and inventive thinking in kids' new inventions.

    Superb-Emergency Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Came Downstairs To Find My Kid Had Made Herself A Movie Theatre For Her Phone

    Child hidden inside a cardboard box invention with a phone attached, showcasing creative kids surprise inventions.

    thingsihaveseen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Kids are naturally creative, full of curiosity and imagination that often leaves adults amazed. As Pablo Picasso famously said, “Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” And he wasn’t kidding, children approach the world with fresh eyes, seeing possibilities and connections that many grown-ups overlook. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    These inventions are a perfect reminder of just how imaginative and resourceful kids can be. From turning a cardboard box into a spaceship to inventing games with random household items, they’re constantly experimenting, problem-solving, and reimagining the world in their own unique way.
    #4

    My 12-Year-Old Son Modified His Bike With Carpet For Barefoot Riding

    Green bicycle with carpet-covered pedals, showcasing a creative kids invention surprising parents indoors on a speckled floor.

    flaglerite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all fun and games until he injures or loses a toe/foot.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    My 9-Year Old Daughter Has Taken An Old Lip Balm Tube And Filled It With Cheese So She Can Eat It In Class

    Child holding a homemade invention resembling a rainbow-colored lip balm tube showcasing creativity and smart ideas.

    ThangCZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My GF's 9 Year Old Daughter: "I Invented This So I Don't Have To Stop Playing Videogames To Drink My Water". I've Dubbed It The "Pwning Pouch"

    Child holding a game controller sipping water through a homemade straw invention, showcasing kids surprising parents with inventions.

    badduderescuesprez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The beauty is that kids aren’t afraid to fail; they try, they experiment, and they learn along the way. Every scribble, every “wrong” solution, and every messy experiment is a stepping stone toward original thinking. In their world, mistakes are just part of the adventure.

    And while kids learn plenty from their parents and other adults in their lives, teachers often have a special touch when it comes to helping them discover new things. They know exactly how to guide without taking control, offering just the right mix of encouragement and space to explore. It’s like having a coach who cheers you on, gives you a few helpful tips, and then lets you run with your own ideas.
    #7

    My 9-Year-Old Cousin's Invention. I Think He Did Good

    Child’s invention combining a bicycle with a push lawn mower, showcasing creativity and high IQ innovation outdoors.

    BrianCTaylor55 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Yesterday While My Son Was Helping His Grandfather In The Garden, The Tire Of The "Wheelbarrow" (Carriola) Literally Exploded

    Boy standing next to a wheelbarrow with airless tire invention, showing kids surprised parents with new inventions.

    rdrimmel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your sons invention of an airless tire looks an awful lot like a pumpkin...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    This Never Actually Occurred To Me To Do This As A Child

    Laundry basket invention by a kid hanging inside closet to save space and organize clothes creatively and smartly.

    Told my son to hang up his clothes, this lil done did this...

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In fact, a paper published in the International Journal of Early Years Education showed that kids truly shine when they take the lead in their own activities and that’s exactly what great teachers encourage. Instead of spoon-feeding information, they create an environment where children can explore, question, and experiment freely. This approach helps kids think for themselves, test out ideas, and learn through hands-on experiences rather than memorizing facts.
    #10

    A Kid Got Tired Of Holding Their Cards, So They Used A Brush To Prop Them Up

    Child with inventive card holder playing UNO, showcasing creativity and smart invention surprising parents with new ideas.

    peace_love_creativity_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Who Needs One Of Those iPad Holder Pillows For Your Lap When You Have Two Hangers & A Desk To Lay Under?

    Child with glasses lying under a desk using a homemade tablet holder invention, showcasing kid creativity and innovation.

    Stephanie Huffman-Chivis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My 13-Year-Old Daughter Invented A Way To Clean Hair Brushes

    Plastic fork with hair wrapped around the tines resting on a bright yellow hairbrush demonstrating kids inventions creativity.

    twichy1983 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When kids get to choose what to play with, build, or explore, something magical happens; their focus and involvement skyrocket. It’s as if their curiosity switches into superhero mode, completely taking over. They become little scientists, artists, and inventors all at once: testing, analyzing, imagining, and creating without even realizing how much they’re learning.
    #13

    4yo Made Herself A "Computer" So That She Can "Work"

    Young child smiling beside a homemade cardboard computer, showcasing creative kids inventions surprising parents.

    made_in_cosmos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Met A Kid Who’s Attached An Improvised Solar Panel And A Lithium Phone Battery To A Pair Of Headsets. Innocently Enjoying His Music

    Kid's new invention with improvised solar panel and lithium battery attached to headphones enjoying music outdoors.

    EscobarChim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this so they can listen to music without having a phone or a device to connect the headset to or just a way to extend the battery life of the headphones?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    The Most “Shawshank Redemption” Story You’ll Hear Today:

    Child's clever invention hiding sugar packets inside a hollowed-out breadstick to surprise parents.

    peterhartlaub Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Imagination is the real star here. When children hypothesize, wonder “what if,” and dream up endless possibilities, they’re not just playing, they’re actually developing critical and creative thinking skills. That sense of wonder drives problem-solving, innovation, and emotional intelligence. It shows that letting kids explore on their own can be just as powerful, if not more, than traditional teaching methods.
    #16

    Brilliant Kid

    Child using Lego blocks to create a clever invention for keeping siblings away while using the computer.

    Six_Pack_Mom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    This Kid On A Long Board Using A Leaf Blower To Thrust Foward Is My New Hero

    Child on skateboard using a leaf blower for propulsion, showcasing kids surprising parents with new inventions outdoors.

    Rush_Aukland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A Kid Who Built A Tablet Stand Out Of Legos

    Kids' creative invention of a colorful Lego phone stand holding a tablet on a white table surface.

    Laura Lexander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A 2000 paper titled Children’s Use of Counterfactual Thinking in Causal Reasoning (Cognition) explored this idea further, showing how the roots of imagination begin early.

    The study found that even toddlers, during pretend play, start building the foundation of counterfactual thinking — the ability to imagine different outcomes or possibilities. So when a child pretends that a spoon is a magic wand or that a cardboard box is a spaceship, they’re actually exercising the same mental muscles that scientists, writers, and innovators use every day.
    #19

    I Made A Spoon Clip So That Your Spoon Won't Fall Into Your Cereal/Soup

    Homemade inventive tool using clothespin and pen to hold a bowl lid, showcasing kids' creativity and inventions.

    rawr_X3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    IQ 10000000

    Kid using a homemade invention to display a phone elevated on a unique mirror stand on a table indoors.

    Rapid201 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Told My Son Get In The Bath And No iPad As It'll Get Wet. Genius

    Child in bubble bath watching tablet mounted near faucet, showcasing kids inventions surprising parents with smart setup.

    emailrob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It can also be seen in how kids think about “what could have been” or “what might happen next.” Psychologists call this counterfactual reasoning — the ability to imagine different outcomes from what actually happened. This skill, along with future-thinking, begins to appear in preschool and becomes stronger as children grow older.
    #22

    My Daughter Just Invented The British S'more. Milky Way Between 2 Rich Tea Fingers. Microwaved For 15 Seconds. It's So Wrong It's Right

    Biscuit placed on top of a melted chocolate and marshmallow treat, showcasing a simple kids invention surprise.

    splateen74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Told My 5 Year-Old Son He Couldn’t Use The Scissors So He Made Himself A String Dispenser. It Works!

    Child’s inventive string dispenser made from tape dispenser, showcasing kids surprising parents with smart inventions.

    musings_blonde Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    My Son Left With The Same Left Shoes This Morning

    Child wearing one regular shoe and one homemade invention shoe made with duct tape and plastic on a concrete surface outdoors

    He ended up making a shoe out of paper and tape at school. I was both mortified and impressed.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In other words, every time a child reimagines a situation or dreams up a different ending, they’re exercising both creativity and logical thinking at the same time. These examples show how kids tackle everyday problems with inventive solutions, turning ordinary tasks into opportunities for innovation.
    #25

    My Kid Might Be A Genius. Now I Want One

    Child sitting inside a homemade cooling tent made with a fan and Star Wars blanket, showcasing a creative invention.

    MechaStewart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Kid Invented Her Own Superhero: Lightning Girl To The Rescue!

    Child dressed as superhero holding glowing lightning bolt invention outside house at night among fallen leaves.

    case2000 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    The Ladder My 4yo Son Built To Steal The Leftover Candy From Halloween

    Creative kids invention setup in a kitchen showing IQ 10000000 level DIY project surprising parents.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, the next time you see a child sketching, building a quirky contraption, or coming up with a wild idea, remember, they’re not just playing. They’re honing the kind of creative thinking that, if nurtured, could lead to breakthroughs and big ideas in the future. And honestly, maybe adults could take a page from their book and let their own imagination run a little wild too!

    Which of these inventive creations impressed you the most? Share your favorite idea and let’s celebrate the incredible creativity of kids everywhere!
    #28

    My Classmate Invented Her Own Writing System When She Was A Kid And Sometimes Takes Notes In It If She's Bored (Unless It's Supposed To Be Handed In)

    Handwritten notes on lined paper with a pen attached, showcasing a child's detailed invention ideas and creativity.

    geckoling Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    My Creative Daughter Invented A Truth Or Dare Board Game This Morning. Bro Will Be Wearing This For The Next Hour

    Two kids sitting on the floor with invention drawings, showcasing creativity and surprising parents with new inventions.

    imageeclipse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    I Gave Away All My Legos Over A Decade Ago, But This Was A Little Spaceship I Invented When I Was 7 Year Old, I Was Obsessed With It And I Carried It Everywhere For 5 Years

    Colorful kid’s invention made from translucent red, yellow, and blue plastic parts on a dark surface, showcasing creativity.

    CoverYourMaskHoles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Broken Nerf Goes Great On A Pencil For A Softer Grip, Clever Of Harry To Figure That Out

    Blue 3D printed grip on pencil, showcasing a creative kids invention with high IQ innovation and surprising design.

    Cecilia Spjuth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    My Son’s Latest Invention. It’s An RC That Can Go In Water

    Red toy car modified with inflatable pool floaties, showcasing kids' inventive creations and surprising parents' reactions.

    Belinda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    A Kid Who Strapped Oil Pastels To Their Skateboard Wheels To Make Cool Art

    Close-up of a creative kid’s drawing machine wheel leaving colorful crayon lines, showcasing new inventions by kids.

    Rachel Riordan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Who Blows On Their Pizza Anymore?

    Child eating pizza near a new invention fan on a table, showcasing kids surprising parents with creative ideas.

    theearthgoddess Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    My 3 Year Old Used A Card To Try To Jimmy The Child Lock Gate

    Child invention using a creative locking mechanism on a safety gate, showcasing impressive kids' invention skills.

    Which is why we have two locks... we no longer will watch crime shows with him in the room.

    bethanyfitness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Our Toy Broke, So This Morning My 8-Year-Old Showed Me The Prosthetic He Invented To Let Him Run Again. I Esp Like How He Made A Point To Have The New Shoe Resemble Sonic's Normal One

    Blue Sonic figure interacting with a colorful LEGO invention on a kitchen countertop showcasing kids' creativity.

    tuanews Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    When I Was A Kid, I Invented My Own "Font" To Keep What I Wrote Secret. I Found My Old Notebook Five Years Later, And I Have No Clue What I Wrote

    Child's notebook showing coded writing and drawings, illustrating creative inventions and imaginative thinking by kids.

    CallmeBac0n Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    avontuurwende avatar
    Wende Avontuur
    Wende Avontuur
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    2: so here is the plot on my (...) Mini series. 3: there are three races: the demons, spirits and the humans

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My 7 Years Old Son Build This For His Switch Games. I Am Impressed

    Lego storage box invention holding Nintendo Switch game cartridges, showcasing kids creativity and smart new inventions.

    Boozehead77 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Mini Crossbows Made Of Hair Clip (My Kids Sold Out For $10 Each. Their Friends Loved It.)

    Hand holding a small homemade crossbow invention, with other DIY mini crossbows on a white surface nearby.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    How Did I Ever Live Without This Contraption

    Child’s inventive LEGO creation acting as a light switch extender, showcasing kids’ surprising new inventions.

    onesikhmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Little Guy!

    Child with an inventive hack sipping soda through a straw attached to the shirt pocket, showcasing kids surprised parents inventions.

    polbitpol Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    She's Living In 3017

    Child using a fan to cool food on a plate, showcasing kids surprised parents with their new inventions.

    ChloeBakerx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    I Let My 3-Year-Old Make Her Own Dinner

    Slice of cold pizza topped with candy corn on a pink plate, showcasing kids surprising parents with inventions.

    XplodingUnicorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    A Kid Who Chills Their Pizza By The Vent

    Child sitting on carpet next to a slice of pizza on a plate, showcasing creativity and invention in a home setting.

    Aaron F. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Used The Guest Bath Today. My 3 Year Old Has Solved The Age Old Splashing Water Problem

    Creative kids invention showing a colorful funnel attached to a faucet directing water into a sink drain.

    enutz777 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!