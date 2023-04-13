Every single day of our lives, we’re bombarded by photos, videos, gifs, messages, and notifications. It’s no wonder that many of us are feeling slightly overwhelmed by life in the digital age. Some folks become slightly jaded and are far more critical of the content they see. So it takes something truly magnificent to capture their attention. Thankfully, there are some great niches on social media that do just that.

The ‘Images That Could Be Album Covers’ Twitter page collects and features some of the most unusual and captivating pics from around the net. And they would look fantastic on the cover of an awesome music album! We’ve compiled a list of the top ones to share with you, so scroll down, and remember to upvote the ones that really got your attention.

#1

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#2

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Jrog
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The photo is from a fire in 2017 when a beloved traditional carousel in Bergamo city center burned to the ground a few weeks before Christmas, right after closing for the night. The carousel was built in 1892 and was worth about 600.000 €. The cause was apparently an electrical fire. The owner later bought a dilapidated ancient carousel abandoned in a warehouse, and restored it to perfect condition to replace the burned one.

#3

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
This is Modest Mussorgsky's 'Night on Bald Mountain'.

This is Modest Mussorgsky's 'Night on Bald Mountain'.

There are a few main ways to make your image stand out from everyone else's. Whether you're posting on Twitter or crafting something for an actual album cover. For instance, you could focus on having an interesting photo subject, something that you think would draw people's attention because it's not something you'd see every day.

Then, consider opting for contrasting colors so that your design pops. Do your research and take a peek at what your competitors are doing, and either elevate your image so it's better than theirs or do the opposite of what everyone else is.
#4

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Indeed. It's the price you have to pay!

Indeed. It's the price you have to pay!

#5

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Perfect album cover for 21 Pilots

Perfect album cover for 21 Pilots

#6

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

The ‘Images That Could Be Album Covers’ Twitter account, @ImagesCover, is very popular on the social network. At the time of writing, it had amassed a very impressive 383.3k followers.

And it became this popular incredibly quickly, in the span of less than a year! The page was founded in July 2022, and it was almost an instant hit with Twitter users.
#7

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#8

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#9

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Words cannot describe the beauty of this picture

Words cannot describe the beauty of this picture

Pics that are amusing, relatable, interesting, or educational are bound to get a lot of attention on the internet. And it feels like the Twitter page mainly focuses on piquing people's interest with unusual, captivating images.

While plenty of the featured pics are actual photographs (possible with some light photo-editing), others are AI-generated images that also have a slightly surreal, unearthly quality to them. And though we personally prefer the photos because they're far more detailed and create a more subtle atmosphere, some of the AI stuff isn't half-bad either.
#10

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#11

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#12

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Posting pics that are so cool you could practically slap ‘em on top of an album cover isn’t a very obscure genre, even if it might feel like it.

It’s actually a niche that many content creators enjoy. It’s a fun excuse to share images from all over the net that these page curators really love, and hope to bring to more people’s attention.
#13

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
my optimistic side today reads "it's ok to be broken"

my optimistic side today reads "it’s ok to be broken"

#14

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Waiting for the extra-terrestrials

Waiting for the extra-terrestrials

#15

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Of course, when you post similar content to other Twitter users, it can be quite difficult to stand out from the crowd. Especially if you’re competing against well-established pages with loyal followings.

Not only do you have to grow your own following, you can’t just repost everything that everyone else has already shared. You can’t just be a copycat, you have to find a way to curate the content in an interesting, gripping way.
#16

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Free Bratwurst? Sign me up then!

Free Bratwurst? Sign me up then!

#17

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Jrog
Jrog
FYI, that's an AI generated image.

FYI, that's an AI generated image.

#18

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
my mind after a work day on my way home

my mind after a work day on my way home

During an earlier interview for another article about the genre of images that could be used as album covers, Bored Panda spoke to professional photographer, music lover, and album artwork enjoyed, Dominic Sberna, from Ohio. He explained to us that there’s a lot of subjectivity involved in whether or not a particular image can be considered to be artistic or not.

"I'd say anything abstract and out of the ordinary would fit the bill here. If it disrupts a lackadaisical scene or is not of the norm of anything, I'd consider that an artistic approach or even avant-garde if you will," the photographer previously told Bored Panda his take on art in photography.
#19

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

karl briggs
karl briggs
Batman has entered the conversation.

Batman has entered the conversation.

#20

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Nah stole my image I swear I have one just like this that I took

Nah stole my image I swear I have one just like this that I took

#21

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
This could be an alternative to Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon".

This could be an alternative to Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon".

"Lighting, framing, all of the elements of a good composition would typically be thrown out the window to make something 'artsy.' But, on the other hand, maybe they need to be confined to that," the expert pointed out that people’s opinions and experiences will shape what they think of photos. An image that seems full of meaning to someone might not get much of a reaction from someone else.

"If you fall in line with the norm, you'll be hard to be noticed. By doing something different than your peers, you'll stand out. Another way to get noticed is to make your work THAT MUCH better than others,” photographer Dominic had shared his thoughts on the importance of standing out from everyone else, wherever you might be sharing your images.
#22

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#23

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Mavis
Mavis
Police confiscated 5 loaves and 2 fishes.

Police confiscated 5 loaves and 2 fishes.

#24

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

“Keep plugging away and take your work to the highest level," the photographer noted that what truly matters, above everything else, is focusing on being creative. Something else that’s absolutely essential is meeting your own standards, instead of listening to just outside opinions.
#25

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

IDidntChooseReality
IDidntChooseReality
Fvcked up very well, 10/10 effort, 7/10 creativity, 9/10 satisfaction

Fvcked up very well, 10/10 effort, 7/10 creativity, 9/10 satisfaction

#26

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#27

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

"Most importantly, do what you want to do and don't crumble to the pressure of your peers. So long as you're happy with the art that you're creating, that's what matters the most. No amount of money can create happiness within yourself as an artist. It is extremely important to take care of yourself by being true to your own artistic vision,” he said.
#28

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Shucks... Anyone else see what I see?

Shucks... Anyone else see what I see?

#29

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#30

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Which of these pics did you enjoy looking at the most, dear Pandas? Were there any that you genuinely think would look great on an album cover? Why do you think you liked the images that you did? Drop by the comment section and share a few thoughts. We’d love to hear from you.
#31

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#32

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#33

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#34

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
Everybody was kung fu fighting.

Everybody was kung fu fighting.

#35

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

karl briggs
karl briggs
Godzilla has entered the conversation.

Godzilla has entered the conversation.

#36

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#37

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Mavis
Mavis
Ma I didn't pass my driving test!

Ma I didn't pass my driving test!

#38

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#39

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
This looks pretty. I like the blues and the purples in this picture

This looks pretty. I like the blues and the purples in this picture

#40

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#41

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

RiaRae
RiaRae
If TS3 hadan alternate ending!

If TS3 hadan alternate ending!

#42

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#43

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#44

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

Raine Soo
Raine Soo
"The Fast and the Furious".

"The Fast and the Furious".

#45

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

karl briggs
karl briggs
"For the last time. Im not cute!"

"For the last time. Im not cute!"

#46

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#47

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#48

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#49

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#50

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#51

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#52

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#53

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#54

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

#55

Cool-Pics-That-Could-Be-Album-Covers

