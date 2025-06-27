ADVERTISEMENT

For some, graduating from high school makes their life exponentially better. Once they move away from everyone they know and are free to chase their dreams, they would never choose to go back. However, for others, life beyond high school years doesn’t get any better. 

Recently, one redditor posed a question wondering which is more common for the cool kids who seemed to have peaked in high school. Did they become successful, rich, and famous, or did they get stuck reminiscing about their younger years? Fortunately, people had a lot to say on the matter, so we curated their top answers for you to check out below.

Young woman reading a book in a library, illustrating what the cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. She’s a librarian.

Was aiming to be a big shot lawyer, it that didn’t pan out. Which was because, along the way, she learned she didn’t *actually* like the profession, just the ‘cool factor’ and deep down cared much more about books and literature.

Good for her, I say.

SisterShenanigans Report

    Young man wearing glasses and a beige jacket, standing with arms crossed, reflecting on life after peaking in high school. I haven’t kept in contact with a single person I went to school with and I like it that way.

    Beneficial-Focus3702 Report

    waihi avatar
    My O My
    My O My
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Same here. I am curious though, but since I aint on social media it's hard to find out

    Woman wearing sunglasses relaxing outdoors with a drink, representing cool kids who peaked in high school now. Still riding that peak. Reminds me of my cousin. Still acts the same as she did in highschool. Still drinks the same. She's 40 now 🤣🤣.

    Queasy-Finance-8080 Report

    Old gravestone in overgrown cemetery symbolizing the fate of cool kids who peaked in high school now Dead. Really sucks as the reason he peaked in high school is because not long after he started a family and then got cancer shortly after. He was that super popular star football player that got along with everyone and never bullied anyone and always tried to lift others up. The guy was genuinely one of the best dudes I've ever met.

    stucky602 Report

    Person placing a white rose on a dark casket, symbolizing what the cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. I mean me. I lost my fiance right before COVID, dropped out of college, was a wreck for about 2-3 years. Finally started losing weight again and have a steady job that i like. Nothing fancy but im proud of how far ive come.
    Edit: Some people misunderstood what i meant by "lost", she passed away.

    wizards_spoon Report

    Young woman with two children in a living room, depicting what the cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. Having multiple babies by multiple daddies and then marrying a different guy entirely, all while going to church and saying being gay is wrong.

    WhyAmIEvenHereFS Report

    Man focused on workout in gym, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now in adulthood. A good friend of mine peaked in high school.  He wasn't a bad dude, he just peaked, lost his footing after high school. He dropped out of college, went into car sales, didn't do great in that, got fat, married a girl that objectively had very little to offer.... we lost touch... but last I peaked in on his social media, He is remarried, lost a bit of weight, has a kid, "runs" some kind of blue collar business  - i think he manages a portion of a chain. He seems happy, im happy for him.

    Particular_Air_6976 Report

    Worker in safety vest and helmet moving pallets in a warehouse illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now He's a warehouse supervisor who still wears his letterman jacket.

    The_Box-Ghost Report

    NetworkMan
Community Member
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Oh, that's kinda sad. Not the job, but the need to still wear the jacket.

    Teacher pointing to numbers on a chalkboard while students with raised hands engage in a classroom setting. Now they work at that same high school😂.

    Clear_Act_1 Report

    A woman showing a couple around a modern apartment, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. Real estate! lol.

    noty0uagain Report

    Man analyzing data on laptop and multiple screens, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. Trading forex and telling me to buy their coaching program...

    sadboynpc Report

    Two young men sitting on a couch playing video games, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. Jokes on you. I actually peaked in middle school. Living in my mom's basement is pretty nice.

    The_Boy_Is_Odd Report

    Young man working on a laptop surrounded by plants, reflecting on what the cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. Probably still caring less about you than you do about them.

    h0v3rb1k3s Report

    #14

    Group of high school students walking in hallway, representing cool kids who peaked in high school now. A lot of the highschool tropes didn't really apply at my school. There was no "cool kids" group or anything like that everyone just had their own clicks based on their activities. The athletes tended to hangout with each other more simply because they spent a lot of time together at practices but the "nerds" (AP class smart kids) were invited to the parties as well and no one really got bullied? Jocks loved the nerds from what I could tell. They helped them with homework and not in a "do it for me way" but more a tutoring way.

    So IDK what you would even define as the "cool kids" in that situation. Some nerds burnout and are bums and some of the jocks are doing very well.

    To_Fight_The_Night Report

    #15

    Female healthcare worker reviewing documents at desk with computer, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now Miserable single parent nurses.

    WakandaNowAndThen Report

    A diverse group of professionals collaborating in an office, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. A lot of the "cool" people from my highschool went on to became administrative assistants, real estate agents, recruiters, sales at car dealerships, and insurance adjusters. we lived in a pretty "high income" neighborhood as well so a lot of them aren't able to afford their lifestyle.

    It makes sense, and I think this happens often where your high school life is funded by your parents who "made it" and then you don't have the skills to repeat it. That being said, most of their jobs are very "people" based soft skill jobs.

    On the other had we had one that became a founder of a pretty sizable company ~300K ARR

    I was a quite social person as well; not the popular kid but the athlete who did computer science so I had an in with the non social kids as well as the social kids, kind of makes sense when I look at my job as a product manager working with business leadership and engineers as my day to day.

    redzjiujitsu Report

    #17

    Young woman in blue shirt with hands in prayer pose, reflecting on what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now I have no idea since I deleted my Facebook account in the 2010s. The only one I recall is the pretty girl that I had a crush on became a Buddhist running a non-profit that feeds the homeless and poor. She's in her late 40s and still looks like an absolute model. Plus she has that spiritual glow about her, the direct opposite of serial killers with dead eyes. Her eyes are full of life.

    HoraceBenbow Report

    #18

    Three friends socializing and toasting with beers at a bar, illustrating cool kids who peaked in high school now. A surprising number are stuck in the past, still talking about "glory days" over cheap beer.

    Return_Inevitable Report

    Group of young adults having fun at a rooftop party, capturing moments of cool kids who peaked in high school now. Trying to recreate highschool, still hanging out with that same ‘popular’ group of friends who all secretly hate each other.

    Choice_Teacher_5245 Report

    #20

    Woman holding a child and standing next to a girl in a park reflecting on life after the cool kids who peaked in high school. One is dead, one is married to one of our teachers, a lot have lost their marriages, they all became the town joke where im from.

    cricketeer767 Report

    Basket baskets filled with green avocados stacked in a market, illustrating cool kids who peaked in high school today. My highschool bully is still selling avocados in a cart... sad, really but a part of me feels like he deserves it.

    Wafran Report

    #22

    Man with shaved head, deep in thought at a dimly lit bar, reflecting on cool kids who peaked in high school. The “Cool” ones ended up losing their hair and getting humbled real quick by how hard the real world doesn’t care about how they peaked as a teenager.

    The cool ones that were actually cool are off living their best lives. Upper-middle class in THIS economy, raising wonderful families, and generally being unproblematic and still cool people.

    Nervouscranberry47 Report

    A couple cooking together in a modern kitchen, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. Living normal lives mostly.

    SillySub2001 Report

    Young woman wearing sunglasses taking a selfie by a fountain, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school do now. Living the best lives you could even imagine. Wealth, friends, free time, hobbies, travel, exotic cars and designer d***s. Everything just kept going their way, it's the only life they've ever known.

    unclemikey0 Report

    Group of young professionals in a meeting, one man shaking hands, representing cool kids who peaked in high school now. Gonna be honest here.

    Most of my former classmates who were considered "cool" and therefore popular have gone on to live moderately successful, if not outright successful, lives.

    There are a few who went down an unfortunate path of a*******n or got involved with the wrong people. But, for the most part, the popular kids grew up with a good social life and started adulthood with connections.

    I was a quiet, shy, straight-A student. Would've been valedictorian if not for moving at the end of junior year. I had all the book smarts, but none of the connections nor social skills. Once you're out of school, that matters a LOT more than teachers or guidance counselors let on.

    While many of my "cool" classmates were starting their careers early, I honestly struggled for years after school. It was only after pushing myself to be more social and placed more importance on connections that things started to get better.

    Anyways, reddit is looking more for the unsuccessful stories, so...

    One became an a****t and passed of OD.

    Three that I know got pregnant during high school. Two of them had a rough time as they raised their children as a single parent. The other got married just after graduation and is still married to the same guy over 20 years later. Funny enough, all three became nurses.

    One kid was expelled senior year after streaking through the high school. A dumb decision he made after being pressured to do it as a dare by his "friends." About 10 years later, I hired him as part of the night crew at a tire warehouse. We lost contact after the company was sold to a competitor, and they terminated everyone. Though I've heard he is now in a leadership role at Chewy.

    The rest (that I know) are all doing well, all things considered.

    ClockwerkKaiser Report

    Busy city street crowded with people, illustrating the lifestyle of cool kids who peaked in high school now. Unless you are from a small town, how do you even know what they are up to?

    I live a few towns over from where I grew up and I still rarely run into people from my highschool.

    Think-Culture-4740 Report

    Two friends enjoying snacks and drinks by a green camper van, reflecting what cool kids who peaked in high school do now Living in a van down by the river.

    TaxCapital542 Report

    She's still a good friend of mine, still conventionally attractive but too picky and has never settled down, on her fourth fiancee but probably won't actually get married to him either, quit her job in real estate in her 30's and got her teaching certificate, and is much happier as an elementary teacher. All around still a really cool person and I'm happy we've remained friends.

    Makabajones Report

    He was the star quarterback, he once threw for four touchdown in a single game. He is now married with children and work as a shoes salesman.

    nargisr Report

    ivanstojnov avatar
    Ivan Stojnov
    Ivan Stojnov
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    Al Bundy, fictional character from Married With Children? :-)

    Woman wearing a headscarf looking at herself in the mirror, reflecting on life after peaking in high school. This post reeks of insecurity. The popular kid who you were always jealous of got cancer three times, divorced four times, and is now living in a crackhouse. Does that make you happy now?

    Just let it go. Holding onto a grudge is like swallowing poison and expecting the other person to die.

    AceOfDiamonds373 Report

    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited)

    Poster has a point. I had finally moved on - and also moved far away. When my mom told me that one of my former bullies finally got their comeuppance, which is the talk of the town, I found the basterd living rent free in my head again.

    Man smiling and talking on phone in private jet cabin, illustrating what cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now Very few of them actually peaked in highschool. Most of them are still cool and living better lives than the smart/nerd/geek whatever kids from highschool.

    Revenge of the nerds is a lie.

    cctoot56 Report

    Young professional handing keys to client, illustrating what the cool kids who peaked in high school are doing now. My school didn’t really have cool kids, but one of the standoffish “pretty” girls is now a realtor in my hometown. I actually always liked her, despite never being close. She wasn’t mean, but she also wasn’t friendly; I always thought she was a chill person though. I felt bad for her honestly, since she matured hella early compared to the rest of us and guys were constantly being gross to her because she was “hot” (had big t**s). She gained a lot of weight since then, but I think it suits her- she comes off as much more approachable and she honestly looks happier in her business card photo than she did while in school.

    I’m glad she stuck around, honestly. Most people from our school left the area after graduating due to lack of affordable housing options. If I run into her, I’ll definitely see if she’d be open to getting a drink and catching up/s**t talk the a******s who harassed her. I was definitely one of the weird nerdy girls, but we never had any bad blood between us that I know of, so she might be down.

    Repulsive-Bee5885 Report

    Really nice guy on the football team. He used to be bullied but when that became known people stood up for him. He was voted for prom King. Heart of gold.

    Unfortunately things just never worked out for him. Graduated from college. Had s****y jobs to the point where he worked with his dad doing lawn care. Then stopped that.

    When we caught up a decade ago he was in despair. About how much of a loser he felt and mentioned the prom King deal.

    Unfortunately I had to unfriend him on FB because progressive he kept messaging me weird stuff. He was also... looking at questionable material that would end up getting posted on his FB feed.

    skyxsteel Report

    Still talking about their varsity jacket like it’s a personality trait 😂 and Telling their kids, ‘I was kind of a big deal back then. LMAO.

    RoosyySky Report

    Still living in our hometown, spreading the same rumors, eating at the same spots we ate at in hs, still going to hs football games on Friday nights, and then doing lots of coke with their same group of friends in that one friend's garage after the game while their kids run around getting drunk & bullying other kids.

    lpm_306 Report

    Most of them ended up in the Barista->Bartender->Real Estate Agent pipeline.

    BreweryRabbit Report

    Bro life isn’t some 80s highschool drama movie. Most kids who peak in highschool do perfectly fine in life.

    SlyGuyNSFW Report

    My school was weird.

    The "cool kids" were actually just the kids who were well off financially and had parents who loved them. So they were more well-adjusted than the rest of us.

    So most of those kids are doing great, doctors, lawyers, authors, etc.

    chiksahlube Report

    Married a beautiful wife, seems to have a great career, travels all over the country and world and has a lot of hobbies, tons of friends ,and one of the happiest guys I know.

    What he’s not doing- sitting in a dark room behind a computer wondering why he’s so unlucky in life, or reveling in the failure of other people who still had higher peaks than half of Reddit.

    jcb193 Report

    I work in IT.

    iwishthiswasclever Report

    Looking down on people you went to HS with now that you're all grown up is some next-level pettiness. We're all just trying to do our best with the hands we've been dealt, whether we're teenagers or adults. Who tf decides who's "cool," anyway? Such a juvenile, imaginary label.

    whiskeynkettlebells Report

