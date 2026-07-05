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I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "collecting", I normally think of comic books, stamps, and vintage coins. And while these things can be incredible to get into, there's so much more that people are stacking on their shelves and in their garages.

As the subreddit r/CoolCollections shows, they don't have to cost a fortune, either. With enough time, dedication, and luck, you can curate an impressive, highly specialized display out of everyday objects. Whatever speaks to you, really!