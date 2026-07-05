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I don't know about you, but when I hear the word "collecting", I normally think of comic books, stamps, and vintage coins. And while these things can be incredible to get into, there's so much more that people are stacking on their shelves and in their garages.

As the subreddit r/CoolCollections shows, they don't have to cost a fortune, either. With enough time, dedication, and luck, you can curate an impressive, highly specialized display out of everyday objects. Whatever speaks to you, really!

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#1

My Collection Of Antique Hold-To-Light Postcards!

A fascinating collection of vintage postcards featuring brightly lit buildings and cityscapes at night.

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    #2

    I Collect Old Trunks And Suitcases

    A room packed with a fascinating collection of vintage suitcases and trunks stacked high, displaying an unexpected hoard.

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can smell this picture …

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    Archeologists have found evidence that humans collected crystals as early as 105,000 years ago in the Kalahari region of southern Africa. They realized the crystals were brought there by humans because they did not exist naturally near the area where they were discovered.

    "We know our lives are inextricably entangled with things, and the earliest archeological records show that ownership of objects is a universal phenomenon that has existed across time, cultures and people,” says Kiara Timpano, professor of psychology in the University of Miami College of Arts and Sciences.

    #3

    My Collection Of Odd Pasta Shapes

    An unexpected collection of various shaped pasta in different colors, showcasing an interesting and fascinating variety.

    Putrid-Sock-2042 Report

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    #4

    My Mad Magazine Collection, Only 16 Issues Away From All 1700

    A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf filled with a fascinating collection of books and magazines, showcasing an unexpected variety.

    Alfreds_MAD_World Report

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    #5

    My Husband Just Retired From Coin Cutting After 32 Years, And He’s Got A Few Left Over

    A large display of various pressed pennies and tokens, showcasing fascinating collections with diverse designs.

    Pleasant-Eye-8100 Report

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    From a consumer-behavior standpoint, collecting has long presented a conundrum to marketers, running counter to the idea that the value of products comes from their material ability to improve people's lives.

    But it's a widespread human behavior driven by our deepest emotional needs, according to research by Ellen Evers, a professor at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and former PhD student William Ryan, who is now a professor at the NYU Stern School of Business.

    "You're buying products not for their functional purpose, but to possess them," explains Ryan, who himself owns an extensive collection of vinyl, despite not owning a record player. "I like imagining what albums I would enjoy listening to. And it gives me something to do in a new city—go to a record store, browse, and then wander around."

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    #6

    My Collection Of Art Deco Cameras. Mostly Late 1920s To Late 1940s. These Range From “Common” To “Few Known To Exist”

    A vast collection of vintage cameras displayed neatly on tall shelves, showcasing fascinating collections.

    MrRabinowitz Report

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    #7

    Telechron Kitchen Clocks

    A wall displaying numerous vintage and retro clocks, forming a fascinating collection of timepieces.

    Minute_Split_736 Report

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    #8

    My Egg Collection

    A captivating collection of various bird eggs of different sizes, shapes, and colors, neatly displayed in a grid.

    jestevez13 Report

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the way you display them

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    #9

    I Collect Pill Boxes And Small Containers

    A heart-shaped box overflowing with a fascinating collection of vintage rings, brooches, and small decorative items, illuminated by blue lights.

    Obvious-Piperpuffer Report

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    When Evers first began researching collecting as a graduate student at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, research showed that collectors were less interested in acquiring objects for use and more interested in unique items, with strict self-imposed rules about what fit into their collections. Studies also supported a narrow view of collectors as mostly older men with neurotic personalities who were focused on mastering a subject.

    Even so, those studies relied on anecdotal evidence. To get a more complete picture, Evers used the LISS Panel, a Dutch government-sponsored survey that tracks thousands of citizens. She added a section on collecting questions to a 2013 survey, receiving over 5,000 responses. Follow-ups with 1,500 of those participants and a third round in 2023 with over 800 respondents offered a rare look at how collecting behavior evolves over a decade. Ryan joined later to assist with data analysis and natural language processing.
    #10

    Smalls Found At The Rubbish Dump

    A diverse and fascinating collection of small trinkets, charms, and various items meticulously organized in wooden trays.

    Daverose68 Report

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    #11

    My Collection Of Glass Foxes. Some Glow Under Black Light!

    A fascinating collection of colorful glass cat figurines displayed on tiered shelves, highlighting an unexpected hobby.

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    #12

    My Miniature Glass Animal Figurines!

    A hand holding a wooden display case filled with a fascinating collection of miniature glass animals.

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    #13

    Cameos I Found Over The Years Of Working At The Rubbish Dump

    A variety of carved cameos, a beautiful part of fascinating collections.

    Daverose68 Report

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    When analyzing the data, the researchers were surprised to find that collecting was much more widespread than they had thought, with roughly a third of the population saying they had some form of collection. The items they collected were also much more varied than expected, including DVDs, comic books, Swarovski crystals, Goebel angels, cat figurines, magnets, shoes, and so on.

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    The most devoted collectors—those who ranked themselves a 5 on a 5-point scale of being a "true collector"—did indeed skew male by a 3-to-1 ratio. The overall pool of collectors, however, was almost evenly split between men and women. When comparing collectors and non-collectors by personality traits (including extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism), the researchers found that collectors' traits largely mirrored those of the general population.
    #14

    Vintage Train Cases

    A room filled with colorful vintage lunchboxes, a display of fascinating collections.

    NeonMoonSewing Report

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice way of displaying them

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    #15

    I'm A Hardcore Collector Of 70s Space Age Mod, And Pick Up Every Single Piece I Find Thrifting. Here Is My Upstairs Living Room With Some Of My Finds Over The Years

    A retro living room with orange and brown accents, part of fascinating collections.

    Sappet102 Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Me With Entire Gi Joe Arah Figure Line 1982-1994

    A man lying on a rug surrounded by his extensive collection of miniature action figures.

    GIjokinaround Report

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    #17

    I Collect Jeweled Bug Brooches 😂🤌🏻🪲🐞🕷️🦋

    A fascinating collection of various bug-shaped brooches and pins arranged on a burlap background.

    BraySriot Report

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    There was one exception, however. Collectors ranked higher on openness to new experiences than the general population. That tracked with collectors' responses about why they collected, which was much less about status, mastery, or materialism and much more about the desire to capture emotional memories through objects.

    "In the same way that hearing a certain song takes you back to high school, collectors are building memory associations through objects," Ryan explains.
    #18

    My Vintage/Antique Eyewash Glasses

    A fascinating collection of colorful glass egg cups on a kitchen counter, showcasing unique and unexpected items.

    ForeverSquirrelled42 Report

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought these were egg holders

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    #19

    My Dad Was A Flight Attendant With American Airlines For Over 40 Years. He Just Passed Away And I Found This Going Through His Stuff. Collection Of Autographs From Celebrities He Met On His Flights

    A unique and fascinating collection of airline tickets, some signed, alongside a Michael Jackson album cover.

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    #20

    My Listerine Collection

    An unexpected collection of colorful Listerine mouthwash bottles, arranged by color on shelves.

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    #21

    My Obsession With New Unused Genuine Airline Galley Carts And Boxes

    A lineup of airline service carts from different airlines, an example of fascinating collections.

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    Other reasons people collect things include a desire to connect with their heritage (by seeking items related to a specific country or nationality) and an aesthetic appreciation of the objects.

    The last motivation was particularly strong among women collecting items such as crystals and figurines—though Ryan notes that there may be a chicken-and-egg phenomenon wherein the act of collecting those items might deepen someone's appreciation of them.

    For more, check out these 50 People Sharing Their Unique Collections.
    #22

    My Articulated Fish Collection

    An array of intricately designed fish figurines and jewelry, part of fascinating collections people build.

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    #23

    A Small Part Of My Grandpa's Garage Collection

    A shelf filled with a unique collection of vintage cans and containers, demonstrating fascinating collections.

    krawlspace- Report

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    #24

    Here's Part Of My Collection Of Bricks And Books About Bricks!

    An unexpected collection of bricks and brick-themed books arranged neatly on white shelves.

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    #25

    I Own The Largest Muppet Collection On The West Coast And Here's Just One Wall Of My Collection (Yes, There's More.)

    A room filled with an extensive and fascinating collection of Muppet plush toys and figurines on shelves.

    Libran98 Report

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    #26

    Some Of My Vases

    An array of vibrant glass bottles and vases, a fascinating collection, sits on a windowsill with a peacock stained glass.

    Brilliant_Opinion377 Report

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    #27

    🌈my Many Miniatures🌈

    A display case with compartments showing a fascinating collection of small, monochromatic toy figures and objects.

    body_by_trefoil Report

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    #28

    My Collection Of Odd Beach Oddities

    An unexpected collection of natural items including shells, bones, and other organic fragments, arranged in a circle.

    beautifullyhurt Report

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    #29

    My Souvenir Thimble Collection

    An extensive collection of thimbles displayed on black metal shelves, including a wide array of designs and sizes.

    tsinatra64 Report

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    #30

    Part Of My Dice Collection

    An unexpected and fascinating collection of various dice organized in a wooden display case hanging on a pink wall.

    Treighsie Report

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    #31

    Marbles & Trinkets (Treasure)!!!

    A fascinating collection of colorful glass marbles displayed in bowls and on a tray, highlighting unexpected beauty.

    cosmicButterfly Report

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    #32

    My Pigeon Pins!

    A close-up shot of a fascinating collection of stylized pigeon enamel pins displayed on a dark fabric.

    RatLamington Report

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    #33

    My Collection Of The Ace Of Spades A♠️

    An unexpected and fascinating collection of various ace playing cards laid out on a rug.

    Daverose68 Report

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    #34

    Ashtrays

    An overhead view of a diverse and fascinating collection of ashtrays of different sizes, materials, and colors.

    Fast-Ad7598 Report

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    #35

    All Saved From Going To The Dump

    An antique wooden display cabinet filled with a fascinating collection of various small vases and trinkets.

    Daverose68 Report

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    #36

    My Entire Bow Tie Collection, Minus The One I'm Wearing Now!

    A massive collection of neatly folded colorful ties arranged in trays, a fascinating collection of mens accessories.

    jeremiah213 Report

    3points
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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Practical way of displaying them and yet space saving

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    #37

    My Orange Fridge Magnets Collection

    A fascinating collection of orange magnets and items adorning a white refrigerator, showcasing unique collections.

    Spacecath Report

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    #38

    Green Yo-Yo Collection

    A fascinating collection of green yo-yos neatly arranged in cases and spread on a rug, demonstrating a dedicated hobby.

    OkGood1224 Report

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    #39

    Randy

    A person in a room filled with a fascinating collection of South Park merchandise, displaying a unique fandom.

    mutsuto Report

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    #40

    At My Boyfriends Family’s House And He Collects Chapstick. This Is His Cousins Haul Just From Christmas

    A person holding a box filled with a fascinating collection of various flavored lip balms.

    toxbug Report

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    #41

    Y'all Inspired Me

    A fascinating collection of ceramic corn and gourds displayed in a lighted curio cabinet.

    Twisty12223 Report

    2points
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    #42

    My Late Uncles' Beachball Collection

    A garage packed with an unexpected collection of neatly stacked white storage boxes, showcasing various collections.

    minois121005 Report

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    #43

    It’s Not Perfect. But Here’s My Hotwheels Collection Display For My Office

    A vast collection of colorful toy cars neatly displayed in a wooden shelf, showcasing fascinating collections.

    tipnitty Report

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    #44

    Thought This Fits Here. My Airline Sugar Packet Collection

    Various airline sugar packets, showcasing fascinating collections from travel.

    Gym_Nut Report

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    #45

    My Dad Passed Away Last Year And I Was Finally Able To Gather All Of This And Make This Tribute To His 37 Year Career At Kmart

    A framed collection of Kmart employee badges, pins, and patches, celebrating years of service.

    LordIronVader Report

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    #46

    My Antique Playing Card Collection

    A fascinating collection of playing cards from various decks, meticulously displayed in glass cases.

    SirDufford Report

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    #47

    Amazing Sharpener Collection

    A vast collection of vintage pencil sharpeners neatly arranged on wooden shelves, showcasing various colors and designs.

    5319Camarote Report

    2points
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    #48

    Cereal Box Collection

    A large wall entirely covered with a diverse collection of cereal boxes, meticulously displayed, a fascinating collection.

    Grand-Dragonfruit-18 Report

    2points
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    #49

    Y’all Like Shrek?

    A dedicated room filled with an impressive collection of Shrek memorabilia, including figures, posters, and merchandise, a fascinating collection.

    StrideeFPS Report

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    #50

    Small Part Of My In-Law’s Toy Collection. My Heart Soared When I Found Out Grandma Had A Barbie Collection

    A room filled with an extensive collection of Barbie dolls in boxes, neatly organized on shelves, a fascinating collection.

    jello-shott Report

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    #51

    Was Told To Share My Ski Coat Collection Here. Most Were Thrifted, All Were $15 Or Under

    A vibrant collection of retro jackets, showcasing unique designs and colors, a fascinating display of fashion collections.

    PM_ME_YOUR_HARIBO Report

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    #52

    My Dinosaur And Prehistoric Animal Collection

    A room features multiple shelves filled with an impressive collection of detailed dinosaur figurines.

    Pinbacker87 Report

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    #53

    Me With My Etch A Sketch Collection

    A smiling woman stands beside a tall stack of clear plastic storage containers, each filled with fascinating collections.

    Pikajane Report

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    #54

    Thomas And Friends Minis Trains. Started Collecting With My Sons Around 10 Years Ago. Every One Of These Is Unique From The Other

    A huge collection of Thomas the Tank Engine toy trains spread across a wooden table, showcasing unexpected collections.

    Martian-Lynch Report

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    jbqbnkzbv4 avatar
    jbqbnkzbv4
    jbqbnkzbv4
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow I wonder how does OP keep track of these to avoid buying one that already exists in his collection

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    #55

    My Concert T Shirt Collection

    An interesting collection of framed band t-shirts displayed along a ceiling, part of unexpected collections.

    joshshafer18 Report

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    #56

    My Vintage Fishbowl Ornament Collection

    A fascinating collection of miniature ceramic village buildings and figures displayed on a multi-tiered wooden shelf.

    marshviolet Report

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    #57

    My Dear Friend's Father's National Geographic Collection. They Are In Consecutive Order By Month And Year. Absolutely Mesmerizing

    A fascinating collection of vintage National Geographic magazines filling shelves around a globe, showcasing years of publications.

    reddit.com Report

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    #58

    My Element Collection! I've Been Collecting Pure Samples Of Each Element For 5 Years Now, And I Currently Have 44 Pure Elements. I Built This Table A Few Years Back To Display Them

    An unexpected collection of elements displayed in a periodic table shaped shelf with glowing blue lights.

    totally_normal_dude Report

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    haileystrong avatar
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just be careful with some of those elements, like radon

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    #59

    Just A Preview Of My World Record Crocs Collection 🥰 3,661 Pairs And Counting!!

    A large room filled with an immense, fascinating collection of colorful Crocs shoes, displayed on tables and floor.

    CrocsKingSwag Report

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    #60

    I Like To Collect Funny Robot Dogs From The Early 2000s

    Shelves with robot dogs and plush toys, an example of fascinating collections.

    Magicord Report

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    #61

    I Started Collecting Foam Give Aways At Trade Shows

    An interesting collection of stress balls shaped like food, animals, and other objects on a wooden table.

    augustprep Report

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    #62

    My Collection Of Original Sealed Pokemon Jelly Jars

    A charming collection of Welch's grape jelly jars, each featuring a different Pokémon character, a fascinating collection.

    fatredditnerds Report

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    #63

    My Mum's Napkin Collection

    A box filled with a fascinating collection of colorful, patterned handkerchiefs, showcasing an unexpected hobby.

    Aggressive-Tomato-27 Report

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    #64

    My Eraser Collection!

    A large clear storage bin overflowing with an extensive collection of small, colorful erasers in various shapes.

    malloryann13 Report

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    #65

    Does Camo Count?

    A fascinating collection of camouflage clothing hanging neatly in a closet, showcasing various patterns and hues.

    Faded_Frequency Report

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    #66

    I Make Stretchy Beaded Bracelets Out Of Thrifted Jewelry

    An organized collection of colorful beaded bracelets displayed on a wooden wall rack, sorted by color.

    theshiniestmuskrat Report

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