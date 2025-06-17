ADVERTISEMENT
Cooking is one of those life skills most of us manage well enough to not starve. But then there are the brave or should we say bold souls out there who whip up the most questionable food combos imaginable and still proudly call themselves “chefs.” And the internet? Oh, it's definitely watching. Today, we ventured into the deliciously cursed depths of the “Forget God, I’m Telling Gordon Ramsay” Facebook group, where culinary nightmares are proudly displayed for the world to cringe at. As the name suggests, these food pics aren’t for the faint of stomach: scroll on only if you're ready to lose your appetite in record time.

#1

Layered gelatin mold with macaroni and cheese, topped with olives and cherry tomatoes on checkered tablecloth, gross foods.

Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

Gossameringue
Gossameringue
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. This just screams 1970. They resemble core samples from a mass grave.

    #2

    Hot dog topped with chocolate syrup and colorful sprinkles in a white tray, an unusual gross food combination.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #3

    Mountain Dew cheesecake with spicy Doritos crust on a plate, showing one slice missing and two Doritos chips next to it.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I understand the appearance is unappealing but I love cheesecake so I'd try it.

    Some people are blessed with golden hands in the kitchen. Others? Well, they think boiling water without burning it is an accomplishment. If you’ve ever met someone whose signature dish is toast, you know what we mean. And while that’s totally okay, we all start somewhere, some folks take “culinary creativity” to truly dangerous heights.

    We’re talking about the type of confidence that makes someone think stuffing bell peppers into waffles is a breakfast revolution. Just because you can mix ingredients doesn’t mean you should. These “food experiments” are turning heads and stomachs. And the internet is not staying quiet about it.

    #4

    Black pepper-encrusted pork batons in gelatinous brine with Dijon emulsion, one of the gross foods that might lose appetite.

    Olivia Combs Thomas Report

    #5

    A grotesque red wax sculpture resembling a dinosaur head made from saved Babybel cheese wax over months.

    hoglord666 Report

    #6

    7 layer Totinos pizza cake with processed meats and cheese, an unusual food that might disgust some and lose appetite.

    Steven Demers Report

    To dive deeper into this chaos, we chatted with Parth Kothari, co-founder of Munchy Mumbai, a buzzing food page with a massive following. “We’ve seen a lot,” he tells us with a laugh that says he’s probably still recovering from his last tasting session. From fancy tastings to bizarre product launches, Parth has had it all.

    #7

    Chocolate covered pickles displayed in rows on a tray, an unusual and gross food choice that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #8

    Unappetizing food resembling Rice Krispies treat made with white circular chips on a black plate, gross food example.

    Rohey Jobe Fox Report

    #9

    Milk chicken covered in white sauce with banana slices, served with mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes, a gross food example.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    “We get invited to preview new restaurant menus and try out the latest food and beverage inventions,” he shares. “Let’s just say, not all of them deserve to see daylight.” Sometimes, he gives feedback like a kind friend would. Other times, it’s brutal honesty because, really—okra-flavored lattes are not okay.

    #10

    Pizza topped with fried egg, banana slices, pineapple chunks, and whole fish, an example of gross foods that may lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #11

    Hand holding a blunt Chinese Buffet card indicating cutoff, related to foods that are so gross and may cause loss of appetite.

    Steven Demers Report

    #12

    Undercooked burgers bubbling in a frying pan, showcasing one of the gross foods that might lose your appetite for a week.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A garbage disposal would pair perfectly with those.

    Parth says brands often ignore the feedback. “They want to be different. Unique. The one dish that’ll break the internet.” But pushing boundaries just to trend? That’s a risky bet. Sometimes, the gamble pays off. But when it flops, it flops hard. Like sweet corn ice cream on biryani kind of hard.

    #13

    Pasta with mayonnaise and cheddar cheese served with white rice, an example of gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #14

    Menu sign showing mango pizza with cheese and green peppers, an example of foods that are so gross you might lose appetite.

    Carlos D. Villas Report

    #15

    Dried and shriveled bizarre food resembling a roasted creature, featured in a list of gross foods that may cause loss of appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would peel that bird for all of its crispy skin. MINE.

    There’s research, he admits. “They’ll test 100+ variations to find one decent combo. It’s not just random.” But sometimes, even science can't explain how a chocolate cheese chutney sandwich ends up on a plate. Some inventions should stay in the test kitchen. Or the trash.

    #16

    Cereal with melted cheese and jalapenos on a white plate, an unusual dish from gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #17

    Pizza topped with unusual fruits including kiwi, banana, lemon, and watermelon, featured in gross foods collection.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #18

    Graeter's Skyline Spice ice cream with oyster crackers shown as one of the gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Anne M Roberts Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am trying to imagine how this would be good. Ohio favorites: Skyline chili - Graeter's ice cream. Nope, not happening.

    And then come the collabs. Oh yes, when two totally unrelated brands shake hands and give birth to something that should’ve stayed in the “just an idea” folder. Cereal pizza? Cotton candy chicken wings? We’ve seen it all, and we wish we hadn’t.

    Some restaurants reinvent the classics in magical ways. A twist on chicken tikka? Sign us up. A new sauce on dumplings? Love it. But there’s a line between innovation and food crimes, and it gets crossed every other week. Gastronomy can be art. Or pure chaos.
    #19

    Takeout tray with breaded chicken, yellow rice, carrots, and a questionable creamy sauce in gross foods that lose appetite list.

    facebook user Report

    #20

    Hot cocoa beef sliders topped with marshmallows and chocolate BBQ sauce, an example of gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    AJ Yablonski Report

    #21

    Boxes of pigs in blankets and brussels sprouts flavored tea by Sainsbury’s on a store shelf, unusual gross foods displayed.

    Sianwelby Report

    “Street vendors are no less experimental. They’ll take something sacred, like curry, and ruin it with chocolate syrup. Why? For views. It’s a wild culinary world where anything can happen. And sadly, a lot of it does,” adds Parth. 
    #22

    Plate of hotdogs with mustard and cheese slices served with a bowl of unusual hotdog water gravy gross food pairing.

    Craig Lam Report

    #23

    Blueberry beef patties displayed next to regular patties and pineapples, illustrating unusual and gross foods concept.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #24

    Mac and cheese dishes side by side in foil trays showing an unappetizing vs baked cheesy version, a gross food comparison.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    Parth jokes that there should be a license for certain food combos. “If your recipe makes someone gag on sight, it should come with a warning label.” And while he applauds innovation, he reminds us that taste matters. People eat with their mouths, not their curiosity.

    #25

    Boiling hot dogs being poured over oats with Jell-O mix and butter container nearby, a gross food combination.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #26

    Baked macaroni and cheese in a foil tray, featured as one of the gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #27

    Plate with two uncooked raw chicken drumsticks, macaroni and cheese, and creamy corn, a gross food combination.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    At the end of the day, one thing’s crystal clear: some folks are out here cooking like they’ve lost a bet. Ever taken a bite of something so confusing it made you reevaluate your entire existence? So, tell us, which of these crimes against cuisine made you cringe the hardest?

    #28

    Unusually shaped homemade pizza with unevenly melted cheese, held in place by binder clips on a metal tray.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #29

    Banana sushi rolls topped with colorful sprinkles on a black plate, an example of gross foods affecting appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know you are a redneck when the sushi (or what they are calling sushi)has sprinkles.

    #30

    Chocolate-covered candy with a sausage center, an example of gross foods that might cause loss of appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #31

    Collage showing a red pasta strainer inside a bucket used to drain spaghetti with no traditional strainer.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #32

    Aluminum tray with cooked meat, carrots, potatoes, and onions on a stovetop, an example of gross foods.

    Samantha Hillier Report

    #33

    Plate of deviled eggs with unusual grayish filling, part of a gross foods experiment that might lose your appetite.

    Coral Victoria Blais Report

    #34

    Chocolate peanut butter cups made with bologna inside, an unusual and gross food combination.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #35

    Bowl of ground beef with banana slices, an example of gross foods that might make you lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #36

    Unappetizing combination of pizza and taco ingredients in a single slice, showcasing a gross and unusual food mix.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #37

    Plate of food featuring white gravy-covered bread and eggs, representing some of the gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Lexii Vazquez Report

    #38

    Glass of Blue Cheese Old Fashioned cocktail with chunks of blue cheese and orange peel garnish, an unusual gross food.

    Tyler Farr Report

    #39

    Baking quick dinner rolls with a gross food recipe containing mayonnaise, flour, and milk in a muffin pan.

    Nathan Schwab Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does this work? I mean mayo has eggs and oil so ...

    #40

    Grayish-purple eggs and ham with blue and white sprinkles in a bowl, an example of gross foods affecting appetite.

    Marty Parker Report

    #41

    French dip sandwich with melted cheese and crispy onion rings in a takeout container, representing unusual gross foods.

    Anonymous member Report

    #42

    A plate of southern fried chicken with cooked greens, black beans, and cornbread on a green and white rimmed plate.

    Shannon Ruth Parsons Report

    #43

    Unappetizing layered food covered with crushed chips on foil, illustrating gross foods that might make you lose your appetite.

    Jamie Garland Report

    #44

    Partially eaten apple pie with unappetizing filling, highlighting one of the gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Tres Channa Bethel Report

    #45

    Seared fish taco topped with creamy sauce and green onions on a bed of shredded cabbage and tortilla, unusual gross foods.

    Patrick Chittick Report

    #46

    Close-up of a fork with tuna mixed with colorful cereal loops, illustrating one of the gross foods that can ruin appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #47

    Melted, unappetizing food mixture in a pan, illustrating one of the gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #48

    Plain boiled chicken breast with rice and pepper, an example of one of the 95 foods that are so gross.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #49

    Plate with creamy shrimp pasta and seasoned rice, an example of foods that are so gross they might lose your appetite for a week

    Jennifer Van Otterloo Report

    #50

    Deep-fried unusual foods served on a white plate with leafy greens, representing gross foods that might lose appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #51

    Unusual combination of sliced hot dogs in milk in a bowl with a banana and a glass of orange juice on a tray.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #52

    Rice balls with chicken and mayonnaise on white plate, an example of gross foods that might lose your appetite for a week

    Samantha Allyson Report

    #53

    Uncooked gross food with slimy jelly-like substance over mixed vegetables in a pan, highlighting disgusting food textures.

    Tres Channa Bethel Report

    #54

    Candy corn melting into a hot dog to create an unusual gross food combination that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #55

    Bacon strawberry shortcake burger with ground beef, bacon, strawberries, and cream, one of the gross foods to lose your appetite.

    Nathan Schwab Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have had bacon jelly on burgers and it is delicious. This might be, too.

    #56

    Shrimp covered in chocolate and white drizzle sauce on a white plate, an unusual gross food combination.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a plate of noodles and chicken, illustrating gross foods that could lose appetite.

    Ashley Nicole Report

    #58

    Plate with cooked meat and peeled boiled yams, illustrating unusual and gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Danielle Mancinelli Report

    #59

    Banana bread with an unbaked banana inside on a wooden table, illustrating gross foods that might ruin your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #60

    Fries topped with a large pile of sliced black olives, an example of gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #61

    Tweet about smoking meat with 500 cigarettes to test taste, highlighting gross foods that might cause appetite loss for a week.

    Steven Demers Report

    #62

    Plate with undercooked meat and rice topped with a yellowish substance, depicting gross foods that might lose appetite.

    Hunter Long Report

    #63

    Bowl of oatmeal with chicken gizzards, onions, and hot sauce, representing some of the gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Cassi Rhoades Report

    #64

    Jellied meat dish shaped like a face with olives for eyes and vegetables for decoration, a gross food example.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #65

    Recipe page showing Japanese egg salad with tuna, oranges, olives, and a glass bowl, representing gross foods loss of appetite.

    Report

    #66

    Tray of deviled strawberries topped with pink crumbs and containers of creamy dip, an example of gross foods.

    Jessica Corrill Report

    #67

    Pasta flight served on a wooden plank with multiple sauces, accompanied by a glass of red wine at a restaurant table.

    Karayah Whiseheart Report

    #68

    Plate with an unusual dish of sauces and sliced white rounds beside a glass of dark liquid, illustrating gross foods concept.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #69

    Ground beef being rinsed under running water in a colander in a kitchen sink, illustrating gross foods.

    Kai Sipe Report

    #70

    Strawberry with a hollow center filled with hot dog and topped with cream, an example of gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #71

    Blue Hawaiian wings covered in thick, blue sauce with a purple flower garnish, an example of gross foods affecting appetite.

    Anonymous member Report

    #72

    Mini chicken taco with melted cheese and sauce on a tortilla, an example of foods that are so gross you might lose appetite.

    Allison Rachelle Report

    #73

    Bag of Utz lemonade flavored chips on a shelf, illustrating unusual and gross foods that may lose your appetite.

    Stef Touhey Report

    #74

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing a gross food scenario involving bones in bread, highlighting disgusting foods.

    Sandra Sneed Report

    #75

    Plate of tuna and waffles with cream of mushroom sauce and olives, an example of gross foods that might lose your appetite.

    Jake Petersen Report

    #76

    Cornbread dessert with icing, sprinkles, and shredded coconut, an example of foods that are so gross they might lose your appetite.

    Elizabeth MacIsaac Report

    #77

    Bowl of macaroni with corn and tomatoes represents one of the foods that are so gross you might lose your appetite.

    Anonymous member Report

    #78

    Old recipe page showing a gross food called Beef Fizz made with condensed beef broth and ginger ale.

    Steven Demers Report

    #79

    Unappetizing soup boiling in a pot, one of the gross foods that might make you lose your appetite for a week.

    Shannon Ruth Parsons Report

    #80

    Peppermint bacon burger pizza topped with ground beef, bacon, and crushed peppermint candies, an unusual gross food combination.

    Joseph Drenning Report

    #81

    Large Canada Day ketchup chip cookies displayed behind a sign, showcasing one of the unusual gross foods choices.

    Jamie Avo Report

    #82

    Tray of unappetizing banana pudding with odd texture, representing some of the gross foods that might ruin your appetite.

    Tres Channa Bethel Report

    #83

    Apple cider hotdogs soaking in a slow cooker, an example of gross foods that might make you lose your appetite.

    Matthew LH Report

    #84

    Hand holding a cheese and onion cob sandwich, an example of gross foods that might make you lose your appetite.

    Sandra Sneed Report

    #85

    Jar of mayonnaise next to mint chip Oreo cookies on a glass table illustrating gross foods combination.

    Hunter Long Report

    #86

    Plate with steak, shrimp, cooked carrots, cheesy biscuit, and ketchup, illustrating gross foods that lose appetite.

    Kelly Boronias