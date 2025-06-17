95 Foods That Are So Gross, You Might Lose Your Appetite For A WeekInterview With Expert
Some people are blessed with golden hands in the kitchen. Others? Well, they think boiling water without burning it is an accomplishment. If you’ve ever met someone whose signature dish is toast, you know what we mean. And while that’s totally okay, we all start somewhere, some folks take “culinary creativity” to truly dangerous heights.
We’re talking about the type of confidence that makes someone think stuffing bell peppers into waffles is a breakfast revolution. Just because you can mix ingredients doesn’t mean you should. These “food experiments” are turning heads and stomachs. And the internet is not staying quiet about it.
To dive deeper into this chaos, we chatted with Parth Kothari, co-founder of Munchy Mumbai, a buzzing food page with a massive following. “We’ve seen a lot,” he tells us with a laugh that says he’s probably still recovering from his last tasting session. From fancy tastings to bizarre product launches, Parth has had it all.
“We get invited to preview new restaurant menus and try out the latest food and beverage inventions,” he shares. “Let’s just say, not all of them deserve to see daylight.” Sometimes, he gives feedback like a kind friend would. Other times, it’s brutal honesty because, really—okra-flavored lattes are not okay.
Parth says brands often ignore the feedback. “They want to be different. Unique. The one dish that’ll break the internet.” But pushing boundaries just to trend? That’s a risky bet. Sometimes, the gamble pays off. But when it flops, it flops hard. Like sweet corn ice cream on biryani kind of hard.
There’s research, he admits. “They’ll test 100+ variations to find one decent combo. It’s not just random.” But sometimes, even science can't explain how a chocolate cheese chutney sandwich ends up on a plate. Some inventions should stay in the test kitchen. Or the trash.
And then come the collabs. Oh yes, when two totally unrelated brands shake hands and give birth to something that should’ve stayed in the “just an idea” folder. Cereal pizza? Cotton candy chicken wings? We’ve seen it all, and we wish we hadn’t.
Some restaurants reinvent the classics in magical ways. A twist on chicken tikka? Sign us up. A new sauce on dumplings? Love it. But there’s a line between innovation and food crimes, and it gets crossed every other week. Gastronomy can be art. Or pure chaos.
“Street vendors are no less experimental. They’ll take something sacred, like curry, and ruin it with chocolate syrup. Why? For views. It’s a wild culinary world where anything can happen. And sadly, a lot of it does,” adds Parth.
Parth jokes that there should be a license for certain food combos. “If your recipe makes someone gag on sight, it should come with a warning label.” And while he applauds innovation, he reminds us that taste matters. People eat with their mouths, not their curiosity.
At the end of the day, one thing’s crystal clear: some folks are out here cooking like they’ve lost a bet. Ever taken a bite of something so confusing it made you reevaluate your entire existence? So, tell us, which of these crimes against cuisine made you cringe the hardest?
