Breaking The Contractor Code Of Silence With These 20 Revelations
Ever notice how certain home repairs mysteriously cost more than your monthly car payment? Or why that "quick fix" somehow requires three different specialists and a parts order from Tibet? Time to pull back the curtain on the construction industry's best-kept secrets. While contractors everywhere collectively cringe, we're spilling the tea on those insider tricks that usually stay buried deeper than your home's foundation.
Welcome to the unauthorized director's cut of home maintenance – the stuff your contractor conveniently forgets to mention during those casual estimate conversations. Like how that "specialty tool" they insist on using actually costs $20 on Amazon, or why painting your own walls isn't actually as dangerous as defusing a bomb. From markup mysteries to the truth about "necessary" upgrades, each revelation helps you navigate the world of home improvement without feeling like you're being taken for a ride in a gold-plated wheelbarrow.
Many Contractors Won’t Tell You How Much Money You Can Save By Sealing Gaps Yourself. A Self-Dispensing Tube Of Silicone Caulk Can Seal Windows, Doors, And Bathtubs To Prevent Leaks And Drafts
Review: "Super easy to use dispenser, no need for a caulk gun! Flex Caulk goes on evenly and smoothly. After drying, I can even paint it but I’m going to leave it clear. Should not have to worry about leaks given this family of products’ claims." - PB Ninja
Painters Might Not Want You To Know That You Can Achieve A Smooth, Professional Finish Without Their Help. A Paint Sprayer Makes Painting Walls, Fences, And Furniture Faster And Easier
Review: "This sprayer is awesome!! Used it on my mother in laws House gutters, soffits, and down spouts. Worked like a charm. Cleaned up very easy!! Best if all the price is wright!!" - Owens
Hvac Technicians Might Not Mention That Regular Maintenance Can Extend The Life Of Your System. A Coil Brush Lets You Clean Your AC Coils And Improve Efficiency Without A Service Call
Review: "This thing is truly awesome, I was fortunate enough to come across a brush that is perfect for cleaning my fins! Previous attempts with plastic brushes had been disappointing. It effortlessly removed all the grime, and I feel confident that it will continue to do so. It's been a game-changer for me! Love it…" - Amazon Customer
Plumbers Might Not Tell You That Many Clogs Can Be Cleared Without Chemicals Or Professional Help. A Drain Snake Can Remove Hair And Debris From Pipes, Saving You A Service Call
Review: "This product was incredibly easy to use and much easier to maneuver than the models with the large hooks down each side. It took me a few tries to really get it down there and I got worried when I struggled to pull it back up, but I suspected it was because I hooked a big one and man was I right. The crank really makes all the difference!" - Daniel
Electricians Might Not Want You To Know How Simple It Is To Test Outlets For Power. A Non-Contact Voltage Tester Helps You Safely Check If An Outlet Is Live Before Doing Any Electrical Work
Review: "Simple, cheap and works very well." - SRM
Contractors Might Not Want You To Know That Cracked Concrete Or Wood Doesn’t Always Need Replacement. Wood And Concrete Resurfacer Can Fill Cracks And Restore Your Driveway Or Patio
Review: "Previous Walmart brand paint lasted about 2 years in the Arizona blazing Sun and looked like normal outdoor paint. This Kilz paint I have confidence in. Yes, it is thick, but to me that means it’s durable. Was easy to spread, did edges with brush and everything else with rollers. As you can see it’s a small deck entrance. Almost finished one Can with one coat. One coat is all that’s needed. Has a thick rubbery feel once it’s dry. Non-permeable and non-slip. Highly HIGHLY recommend!" - RE
Small Holes In Drywall Don’t Require A Professional. A Drywall Repair Kit Makes It Easy To Fix Dings, Holes, Or Cracks In Minutes
Review: "These are amazing. If your a girl that likes to get stuff done herself then these are a life saver. As you can see this was a fist sized hole. Someone left It in a airbnb that I clean. What can I say the owner is blessed to have a cleaning lady who can do it all. LOL. I use the pink spackle stuff that turns white when it dries, and to speed up dry time, put the fan on it on full blast. It doesn't need to look great because when it's dry you buff it out with a sander. (Get a electric palm sander omg they are so fun) or you can use your elbow grease and buff it out with your muscles. After you sand it, if it doesnt look as level and smooth as you would like, you can do the process again, but honestly after you put paint over it the paint hides a lot of the small bumps. Pro tip- put a piece of Plain paper on the back of the patch so that the patch doesn't absorb so much spackling! To stick the paper to the patch use a smear of spackle. Viola! The fan blowing on it increases dry time TREMENDOUSLY." - Trisha
Grab your hard hat as we uncover more truths from behind the construction curtain.
Hvac Contractors Might Not Tell You That Installing A Smart Thermostat Is Often A Straightforward DIY Project. Products Like The Nest Learning Thermostat Or Ecobee Smartthermostat Come With Step-By-Step Guides And Can Save You Money On Energy Bills
Review: "Works well. Pretty easy to install and set up. Easy to monitor and control remotely through the Alexa app. I've set them up with gas furnace/baseboard heat and electric forced air AC/heat. I did need to get a C-wire adapter to supply voltage to the unit in one case. Configuring the schedule can be a little cumbersome until you understand how the options and modes work. Pretty easy after that. I'm quite satisfied so far." - NS1
Plumbers Might Not Mention How Easy It Is To Catch Leaks Early. A Water Leak Detector Can Alert You To Leaks Before They Cause Major Damage
Review: "I just got 6 of these today. I already had the compatible base station as I just purchased their thermometer/Hygrometer. Setting up each device took less than 5 seconds, no I’m not exaggerating. The batteries are already installed. Once set up each device was tested through the app. I then put a drop of water on one of the sensors and almost immediately was alerted on my phone and alarm sound from the device. I labeled each device before placing in their respective locations. I had been using a few smart things detectors but they’re not made anymore, and I have one Ring sensor but it only has a sensor on the bottom and nothing on top. So far I have been very impressed with the X-Sense products. Quality and price are very good." - Spender
Contractors Might Not Emphasize How Much Energy You Lose Through Drafty Doors And Windows. Weatherstripping Tape Is An Inexpensive DIY Solution To Seal Gaps And Reduce Heating/Cooling Costs
Review: "This has to be the best weather stripping door sealing tape I have ever bought., handles easily, seals off air leakage and adds a bit of soundproofing, looks great." - Rdcatman
Security Installers Might Not Want You To Know How Easy It Is To Upgrade Your Front Door. A Smart Doorbell Can Be Installed With Basic Tools And Improves Home Security
Review: "Love being able to look out and verify who’s ringing the doorbell while we’re at work! Great quality at night and during the day and easy to set up!" - Melissa
When Planning Your DIY Garden, Choose Trees And Shrubs With Non-Invasive Roots And Plant Them A Safe Distance From Your Foundation. Also, Keep A Mini Chainsaw On Hand For Shrubs That Refuse To Behave
Review: "No assembly required out of the box! Read the instructions, tightened it with included tools, oiled it, put enclosed safety glasses on & started cutting! Cut enough to fill a truck bed and took to dump for recycling! Highly recommend!" - VS2
Electricians Might Not Emphasize How Easy It Is To Automate Lighting. A Programmable Timer Can Turn Lights On And Off Automatically, Saving Energy And Improving Security
Review: "We’ve been using this for over a year now at our restaurant. Automatically shuts on and off power to our freezer multiple times a day and has saved us in two instances when it tripped and shut the freezer off. Super easy to program (just make sure you don’t mix up the am/pm setting). Receive text and email alerts if temp goes above or below a target number we set. Saved us THOUSANDS from not having to buy a new one and the price is amazing. Highly recommend. Just make sure to check with an electrician first if the appliance you intend to use it with will work safely. Would be great to have a smart function so we can manage it remotely but not complaining. Truly was a life saver for us." - NothingButTheTruth
Contractors Might Not Mention How Easy It Is To Clean Your Own Gutters. A Gutter Cleaning Kit Attaches To Your Hose And Blasts Out Debris, Preventing Water Damage
Review: "This thing is worth every penny! I'm not a review writer, but as a vertically challenged homeowner, I needed to share how wonderful and easy to use this extension is. It is simple to hook up, there is plenty of power, you can control the flow/pressure right from the handle and it WORKS! There was debris, dirt and leaves blasting out through my downspouts and out the sides of the gutters as well. If you can operate a hose, you can operate this with ease." - R. Jenzen
The demolition of industry mysteries continues with intel that turns average homeowners into savvy project managers.
Instead Of Shelling Out For Pricey Storage Units, Think Creatively About Those Underutilized Spaces In Your House. Your Attic, Garage Rafters, Crawl Spaces, Or Even The Area Under Your Stairs Could Be Transformed Into Valuable Storage Solutions. A DIY Backyard Shed Or An Overhead Garage Rack Can Open Up A World Of Possibilities For Storing Seasonal Items Or Rarely Used Belongings
Review: "These are fantastic. Plenty of storage space, only wish I had more room above my garage door so I could drop them down a little. I did install LED strips along the bottom of the frame since these did block some of the light from the strip lights on the ceiling." - Joseph Væ
Contractors Might Not Tell You That Small Tile Repairs Are Doable Yourself. A Tile Saw Lets You Cut Tiles Precisely For DIY Bathroom Or Kitchen Updates. Just Remember To Keep Your Spare Tiles Stored Away Safely!
Review: "Great item that came with a diamond rotary blade, blade guard, plus a well compartment for water. It’s perfect for smaller projects and doesn’t take up half of the garage. Looking forward to using it to cut tile." - Anonymous
Locksmiths Might Not Want You To Know How Simple It Is To Upgrade Your Locks. A Smart Lock Can Be Installed In Minutes And Controlled From Your Phone
Review: "I had a previous model that stopped working, so I got a new one because I was very happy with how the product performed. A good choice. I had some problems during the pairing (I believe user error), but when I contacted customer support, it all worked well, and my issue was resolved in minutes. The product is well made, works as expected, and is simple to administer. I highly recommend it." - Laura Sandra Morales-Ruiz
If A Full-Scale Remodel Isn't In The Cards, A Simple Lighting Upgrade Can Work Wonders. Swap Out Those Outdated Fixtures For Modern, Affordable Options Like LED Rope Lighting To Instantly Brighten And Refresh Your Home
Review: "I absolutely love these lights they gave the perfect ambience for my son's gameroom." - Deserie
It Could Be As Easy As Keeping A Regular Maintenance Schedule. Put Up An Acrylic Calandar To Keep Up To Date With Home Chores That Go Beyond Sweeping
Review: "We used it to write out our daily chores. I love the bright colors and how easy it is to read on the refrigerator. Great product!" - Samantha S.
Don't Ditch Those Old Carpet Scraps! They're Surprisingly Versatile And Can Come In Handy For All Sorts Of DIY Projects And Repairs. Especially If You Use Self-Adhesive Carpet Tiles . Use Them To Protect Your Sawhorses, Cushion Your Knees While Fixing That Leaky Pipe, Or Even As A Makeshift Drop Cloth. It's A Free Way To Add Some Extra Padding And Protection Around The House.
Review: "Super easy to place. Honestly this transformed my room. It is a temporary fix but it simple and easy to use. If you are not in a rush to get professional carpeting done, I 100% recommend this. Be advised, the carpet is thin because it does not have foam at the bottom. If you want a soft carpet effect I would recommend you place a foam pad down before you put this item down. The size is 1 foot by 1 foot. It is vacuum friendly and carpet freshner friendly." - Tori Phillips