“Wait… what if?” The internet is full of conspiracy theories. Some are just fun to read about, others feel totally wild, and a few actually make people stop and think.

In this poll, you’ll go through 27 of the most talked-about conspiracy theories. All you need to do is vote on how believable each one sounds to you - all in, kind of suspicious, or not buying it at all.

So, how far down the rabbit hole are you willing to go? Scroll down, and let’s find out! 👽

#1

Princess Diana’s Death Was No Accident

Royalty and politicians in an elegant room, related to conspiracy theories discussion.

Reagan White House Photographs Report

sushi_detour_0m avatar
Boris Long-Johnson
Boris Long-Johnson
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lizzy had her bumped off because she was about to announce she was pregnant with Dodi’s kid. Just look at the race cr4p with Megan and Harry. It’s not like Lizzy didn’t have form - she bailed out her nonce son!

    #2

    The Pyramids Were Built Using Lost Ancient Technology

    Pyramids in the desert under a hazy sky, a common subject in discussions about conspiracy theories.

    Ehsan Haque Report

    sw1mc0ach84 avatar
    Kika González
    Kika González
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haven't we already found scientific proof beyond what we expected?

    #3

    The Moon Is A Hologram

    Blue moon with crater details, evoking themes from conspiracy theories, set against a dark space backdrop.

    Kevin Gill Report

    #4

    Chemtrails Are Used For Mind Control

    Airplane flying with contrails, evoking conspiracy theories about chemtrails in a clear sky.

    Nikita Grishin Report

    #5

    The Earth Is Flat

    Flat Earth graphic depicting a dome over a flat, disc-shaped Earth with space and stars in the background, highlighting conspiracy theories.

    Mark Schaefer Report

    #6

    We’re Living In A Simulation

    Green digital figures in a dimly lit corridor, representing a dive into conspiracy theories.

    Warner Bros. Report

    #7

    The Covid-19 Pandemic Was Planned

    Person in protective gear adjusting goggles, symbolizing how far down the rabbit hole conspiracy theories can go.

    Matilda Wormwood Report

    htjevanderploug avatar
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't mind conspiracie theories about covid being planned. I do mind conspiracie theories about covid being fake, or not that serious. That's a huge insult to anyone infected and getting very sick, health care workers and people who lost loved ones due to covid.

    #8

    The Moon Landing In 1969 Was Staged

    Mock moon landing set with astronaut, highlighting conspiracy theories.

    gu evary Report

    #9

    The World Is Run By A Secret Elite Group (Like The Illuminati)

    Close-up of an eye on a dollar bill, often associated with conspiracy theories.

    Nathan J Hilton Report

    #10

    9/11 Was An Inside Job

    Aerial view of New York City with the Twin Towers, sparking conspiracy theory discussions.

    Thomas Svensson Report

    #11

    The World Already Ended In 2012 And We’re In An Alternate Reality

    Half-Earth showing vibrant nature on one side, fiery apocalypse on the other, symbolizing conspiracy theories.

    beasternchen Report

    #12

    Birds Aren’t Real - They’re Government Drones

    Two pigeons nuzzling each other on a ledge, with blurred orange flowers in the background, exploring conspiracy theories.

    Ashithosh U Report

    #13

    There’s A Secret City Under The Earth (Hollow Earth Theory)

    A mysterious airship flies over a world revealing hidden rooms, evoking deep conspiracy theories.

    First Proof Press Report

    #14

    Big Pharma Is Hiding Cures For Diseases To Make More Money

    Test tubes and beaker with colorful liquids, reflecting conspiracy theories exploration in a lab setting.

    RF._.studio _ Report

    amcgregor7419 avatar
    Tams21
    Tams21
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If companies are willing to hide the harmful effects of smoking and fossil fuels and make huge profits on medication like insulin then I certainly believe this is possible.

    #15

    There’s A Secret Base On The Dark Side Of The Moon

    Crescent moon against a dark sky, symbolizing conspiracy theories exploration.

    Victor Hugo Report

    #16

    Area 51 Is Hiding Evidence Of Alien Life

    UFO-themed self parking sign under a clear sky, suggesting conspiracy theories.

    Michael Herren Report

    #17

    Fluoride In Water Isn’t Safe

    Person in white rinsing a toothbrush under a faucet, possibly pondering conspiracy theories.

    Miriam Alonso Report

    #18

    There’s A Secret Plan For A One-World Government

    Person holding a mysterious file labeled "Top Secret", exploring conspiracy theories in a dimly lit setting.

    cottonbro studio Report

    micahgelf avatar
    QijianSanek
    QijianSanek
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are probably multiple plans over the course of history but none that ever worked and probably never will

    #19

    Human Cloning Has Already Happened In Secret Labs

    Image of blue DNA strands on a dark background, symbolizing conspiracy theories.

    qimono Report

    #20

    Giants Once Roamed The Earth

    Gigantic bearded figure confronts three people on a rocky path, evoking mysterious conspiracy theories.

    a_scarcy Report

    karenb avatar
    Karen B
    Karen B
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Humanoid giants? I'm pretty sure dinosaurs and other giants existed.

    #21

    The Bermuda Triangle Is A Portal To Another Dimension

    Whirlpool resembling a rabbit hole in the ocean, evoking conspiracy theories depth.

    Travel and Leisure Asia Report

    #22

    The Human Brain Has Powers That Are Being Suppressed

    Abstract digital art of a brain with purple and green hues, symbolizing conspiracy theories.

    Google DeepMind Report

    #23

    The Government Tracks Everyone Through Their Smartphones

    Women holding smartphones, discussing conspiracy theories in an indoor setting.

    Wendy Wei Report

    #24

    The CIA Was Involved In The JFK Assassination

    A smiling man in a suit and tie, related to conspiracy theories, poses indoors with a flag in the background.

    Cecil Stoughton Report

    #25

    Genetically Modified Foods Are Designed To Make People Sick

    GMO strawberry labeled next to smaller organic strawberry on wooden surface.

    Riviera Produce Report

    #26

    5G Is Harmful And Used To Control The Population

    5G sign illuminated against a backdrop of metal grid and lights, symbolizing modern technology amidst conspiracy theory discussions.

    Z z Report

    #27

    The Simpsons Has Predicted Too Many Things To Be A Coincidence

    Animated family in a library with a man in a suit, exploring a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories.

    Twentieth Century Fox Report

