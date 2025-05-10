“How Far Down The Rabbit Hole Do You Go?”: Rate These 27 Conspiracy Theories To Find Out
“Wait… what if?” The internet is full of conspiracy theories. Some are just fun to read about, others feel totally wild, and a few actually make people stop and think.
In this poll, you’ll go through 27 of the most talked-about conspiracy theories. All you need to do is vote on how believable each one sounds to you - all in, kind of suspicious, or not buying it at all.
So, how far down the rabbit hole are you willing to go? Scroll down, and let’s find out! 👽
Princess Diana’s Death Was No Accident
Lizzy had her bumped off because she was about to announce she was pregnant with Dodi’s kid. Just look at the race cr4p with Megan and Harry. It’s not like Lizzy didn’t have form - she bailed out her nonce son!
The Pyramids Were Built Using Lost Ancient Technology
Haven't we already found scientific proof beyond what we expected?
The Moon Is A Hologram
Chemtrails Are Used For Mind Control
The Earth Is Flat
We’re Living In A Simulation
The Covid-19 Pandemic Was Planned
I don't mind conspiracie theories about covid being planned. I do mind conspiracie theories about covid being fake, or not that serious. That's a huge insult to anyone infected and getting very sick, health care workers and people who lost loved ones due to covid.
The Moon Landing In 1969 Was Staged
The World Is Run By A Secret Elite Group (Like The Illuminati)
9/11 Was An Inside Job
The World Already Ended In 2012 And We’re In An Alternate Reality
Birds Aren’t Real - They’re Government Drones
There’s A Secret City Under The Earth (Hollow Earth Theory)
Big Pharma Is Hiding Cures For Diseases To Make More Money
There’s A Secret Base On The Dark Side Of The Moon
Area 51 Is Hiding Evidence Of Alien Life
Fluoride In Water Isn’t Safe
There’s A Secret Plan For A One-World Government
There are probably multiple plans over the course of history but none that ever worked and probably never will
Human Cloning Has Already Happened In Secret Labs
Giants Once Roamed The Earth
The Bermuda Triangle Is A Portal To Another Dimension
The Human Brain Has Powers That Are Being Suppressed
The Government Tracks Everyone Through Their Smartphones
The CIA Was Involved In The JFK Assassination
Genetically Modified Foods Are Designed To Make People Sick
5G Is Harmful And Used To Control The Population
The Simpsons Has Predicted Too Many Things To Be A Coincidence
When you set up something like this, make the 4 answers the same for each question. A third of them are "never heard of it" (didn't hear this yet) " don't believe it: (may have heard but don't believe it.) Come on BP, we know you copy paste everything that is on this site, but THIS you could not copy paste?
