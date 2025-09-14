“No Boys Necessary”: Mom Brags Online, Gets Called Out For Husband’s Abandoned Son

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is what you make of it, and for whatever it’s worth, Reddit user Helloitsmeaway‘s ex decided to cut ties with their son not long after the couple broke up.

The mom did try to keep him involved through various updates and invitations, but he just stopped responding.

Over the years, she made peace with his absence, even as her son continued to ask about his father.

But that (uneasy) peace was disrupted when the woman noticed that her ex’s new wife was complimenting him online as the best dad a child could hope for. And she simply couldn’t let it slide.

There is no such thing as a perfect parent

But raising a child on your own can really test you

Screenshot of a social media post discussing a mom bragging online and being called out for husband’s abandoned son.

Text excerpt about a mom bragging online and being called out for her husband’s abandoned son situation.

Text about husband’s abandoned son and child support payments after years of no communication from father

Screenshot of a social media post from a mom bragging, with mentions of husband’s abandoned son online controversy.

Text excerpt about a mom bragging online about having all girls while husband’s abandoned son is mentioned.

Family of parents and daughters outdoors, highlighting themes of mom, husband, and abandoned son situation.

Alt text: Mom brags online about family happiness and perfect life, facing backlash over husband’s abandoned son topic

Text message showing a user angrily calling out a mom for abandoning her husband's son who moved away years ago.

Alt text: Text message criticizing a father for ignoring his abandoned son despite visible reminders and family inquiries.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a mom bragging online and being called out for husband’s abandoned son.

Text excerpt discussing a mom bragging online and being called out for her husband’s abandoned son situation.

Text discussing a confrontation about a mom bragging online and issues involving husband’s abandoned son.

Sadly, this story represents a broader problem

The numbers vary from place to place, but in the Unit­ed States, around 23.5 mil­lion chil­dren live in a sin­gle-par­ent fam­i­ly. That’s more (34%) than one in every three kids across Amer­i­ca.

“As a therapist who has worked with parents and children of divorced families, as well as people struggling with social media posts, these situations arise often,” New York City-based grief therapist Natalie Greenberg, LCSW, tells Bored Panda.

She sometimes finds herself repeating the phrase, “There is no license to become a parent—but maybe there should be.”

“People may be of ‘adult’ age, but there is no one [way of] verifying if someone is emotionally mature enough or has undergone enough internal processing,” Greenberg explains. “Therefore it can be extremely difficult for a child, especially if they are not yet an adult, to navigate life with an unfit or non-present parent.”

Growing up in a one-parent home can present several challenges, including a higher risk of financial instability and work overload for the parent, potentially leading to reduced quality time for the child. Children may also experience increased stress, feelings of loneliness or abandonment, and behavioral issues. Academically, there may be a risk of lower grades or a higher likelihood of dropping out of school.

But single parents can still create healthy environments for their kids

“However, a child can grow and have secure attachments with a single parent or with other stable caregivers (relatives, teachers, etc.),” Greenberg says. “As a therapist who specializes in young adults and grief, I know many children have to navigate life with 1 parent … and with support and time they can flourish in life.”

“The present, remaining parent will have to be more intentional to support their child emotionally and financially. It may be more work, but it is definitely possible,” the therapist adds, highlighting that, “Even if both parents are present, sometimes one is doing more of the emotional labor regardless.”

But there is a good chance the original post wasn’t meant to be malicious. It could’ve been just an “advertisement,” if not overcompensating. Greenberg often warns her clients that social media is just a “highlights reel”—it does not reflect reality.

“I find people are exaggerating on social media to broadcast to others, and this often does not reflect the reality of their life, as if they’re trying to convince the world of something that isn’t completely true,” she explains. “I understand this mom’s frustration with the post, but I doubt it was a dig at her son to begin with, even though she read it through her own lens.”

As her confession went viral, the woman provided more info on her situation

Facebook conversation about husband’s abandoned son and a mom bragging online about no boys necessary situation.

Most people thought her reaction was reasonable

Online discussion exposing mom’s bragging about husband’s abandoned son and family visitation issues.

Reddit comments discussing a mom’s public response about her husband’s abandoned son and family accountability.

Reddit users discuss abandoned son and visitation issues involving mom and husband in a family drama online post.

Screenshot of an online comment calling out a deadbeat dad related to husband’s abandoned son discussion.

Online comment criticizing mom bragging about no boys, highlighting husband’s abandoned son and family disputes.

Comment discussing mom bragging online about boys not being necessary and being called out for husband’s abandoned son.

Screenshot of an online comment calling out a mother bragging, highlighting issues with husband’s abandoned son.

Online comment criticizing mom for ignoring husband’s abandoned son in no boys necessary family debate.

Screenshot of an online comment calling out a mom bragging about no boys necessary and ignoring her husband’s abandoned son.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a mom bragging online about family, leading to criticism over husband’s abandoned son.

Online comment defending mom’s efforts to care for husband’s abandoned son amid “no boys necessary” posts controversy.

Online mom brags, faces backlash for husband’s abandoned son in heated social media discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a mom bragging about no boys necessary and an abandoned son situation.

Online comment discussing husband’s abandoned son and mother’s role in family dynamics and neglect issues.

Online comment discusses mom bragging and gets called out for husband’s abandoned son in family custody dispute.

Comment highlighting a mom called out online for husband’s abandoned son, standing up for her child in a contentious family dispute.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a mom bragging and getting called out for husband’s abandoned son.

Online post calls out mom bragging about family while husband abandons son, sparking social media debate on child abandonment.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mother bragging and neglecting her husband’s abandoned son.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom bragging about no boys necessary and a husband’s abandoned son.

Online mom brags about perfect life without husband’s abandoned son, sparking backlash and social media criticism.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom bragging about no boys necessary and issues with husband’s abandoned son.

Online mom brags about no boys family, criticized for husband’s abandoned son in family photo discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a mom bragging and being called out for her husband’s abandoned son.

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a mom bragging and being called out for husband’s abandoned son.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman bragging and being called out over her husband’s abandoned son.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mom bragging and being called out for husband’s abandoned son.

Commenter discusses effort needed for father to stay in contact with his son despite distance and family challenges.

Online comment praising mom standing up for husband’s abandoned son in a heated discussion about family dynamics

Screenshot of an online comment reading NTA She literally baited you in a discussion about husband’s abandoned son.

But some said everyone is to blame for what happened

Excerpt of online discussion about mom bragging, husband’s abandoned son, and family involvement drama on social media.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a husband’s abandoned son and criticism of the situation.

Screenshot of an online comment calling out a mom for her husband’s abandoned son in a family dispute discussion.

Online comment criticizing mom bragging about "No Boys Necessary" and husband's abandoned son situation in a public forum.

Online mom brags no boys necessary, criticized for husband’s abandoned son and public shaming controversy.

Online comment discussing confusion over a husband’s abandoned son and a mom’s online brag about no boys necessary.

And a few believe the whole thing was the woman’s fault

Online comment criticizing a mom bragging about her husband’s abandoned son in a social media post.

Online comment criticizing mom bragging about no boys necessary, addressing husband’s abandoned son and child support issues.

Online comment criticizing mom bragging about no boys necessary, highlighting husband’s abandoned son and social media shame.