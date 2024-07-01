Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Secretary Spreads Vicious Rumor After Assuming Coworker’s Stepson Is His Biological Child
Family, Relationships

Secretary Spreads Vicious Rumor After Assuming Coworker’s Stepson Is His Biological Child

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

In the workplace, we’re expected to keep everything professional. You might chat about your weekend or your children with your colleagues, but there’s no need to divulge personal information that you don’t feel comfortable sharing. And there’s definitely no reason to be spreading rumors about a coworker’s family life. 

That’s why one man was quick to go to HR when he realized that his office’s secretary was sharing false information about him behind his back. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Rumors can spread like wildfire in the workplace

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

So when this man heard a colleague gossiping about his family, he immediately decided to shut it down

Image credits:  Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits:  GRAHAM MANSFIELD / unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Edmond Dantès / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Longjumping-Pass-458

Office gossip can damage a person’s career

We’ve all been warned not to get too close to our colleagues. It’s certainly possible to find great friends at work, but there’s always a risk that they’ll stab you in the back for a promotion or tattle on you for complaining. So it’s best to watch what you say around them, just in case. But even if you’re not friends with a coworker, they might go out of their way to spread rumors about you in the office.

Harvard Business Review reports that a whopping 96% of employees admit to gossiping at work. And we can’t really blame them. Work is often tedious and boring, and it’s in our nature to be attracted to drama. But there’s a difference between whispering about why a former colleague was fired and trying to ruin a man’s reputation by claiming that he groomed his wife.

Harmful rumors in the workplace can even be considered defamation. Chron explains that when frivolous office gossip turns into claims that are harmful and untrue, they might actually be considered libel or slander. And in this story, Claire made a claim that implied the author had gotten his wife pregnant when she was underage, which would certainly be a crime. A rumor like that could ruin his professional and personal life.

Accusing someone of grooming is a serious allegation

According to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), grooming is “when someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them.” 

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, this might be an adult mentoring a teen for years and then starting a romantic relationship with them as soon as they turn 18 or starting a relationship with a child or teen online before meeting them in person months or years later. Groomers often use tactics like manipulation, showering a younger person with gifts and attention, paying for trips or outings and providing advice.

But it’s incredibly inappropriate for adults to be engaging in relationships with children and teens that aren’t monitored by their parents. The NSPCC notes that grooming can have detrimental effects on a child or teen, sometimes causing anxiety and depression, PTSD, self-harm, feelings of shame and guilt, eating disorders, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and issues in relationships with family members and friends.

Not to mention the fact that some groomers will even engage in physical relationships with minors, where statutory rape may occur. This can cause teens to become pregnant or catch dangerous sexually transmitted infections. Calling someone out for grooming is a serious accusation and should not be taken lightly.

Don’t hesitate to shut down harmful rumors in the workplace

So what is the best way to deal with harmful gossip in the workplace? Indeed recommends first addressing the issue with the person making statements about you. If the situation hasn’t gone too far yet, simply asking them to stop might be enough to resolve the conflict. If rumors continue to spread, however, go straight to your boss. They should be on your side, and it’s in their best interest to shut down any drama that is occurring in their team.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if the statements being made about you don’t stop or are potentially damaging to your reputation and career, don’t hesitate to involve HR. In this case, it’s best to have some documentation if possible or witnesses who will corroborate your story. Clarify all of the details you know about the situation, so you can provide as much information as possible. 

Nobody seeks to get a colleague fired for no reason, but if someone is creating a toxic work environment by spreading false information, they deserve to be punished for their poor choices. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man was right to report his coworker to HR? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing workplace drama, look no further than right here!

Many readers sided with the stepfather, noting that he had every right to call out his coworker

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some readers thought the man was overreacting and had made some questionable choices himself

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Adelaide Ross

Adelaide Ross

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
Mantas Kačerauskas

Mantas Kačerauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those YTAs Claire and her HR friend? Standing up for yourself and taking an HR case to HR aren’t overreactions. They are exactly appropriate reactions.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"After something so small." Nah, bro. Escalate that shìt.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nupsepadru avatar
nupsepadru
nupsepadru
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Wow, I get paid over $200 per hour working from home with 2 kids around! Hard to believe, but my friend is pulling in over $10k a month doing this. You've got to check this out... AND GOOD LUCK! 🙂" Explore the cutting-edge strategies that redefine success" Here ➜➜➜➜➜ Www.Join.Payathome9.Com

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
annaekberg avatar
Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He did the right thing to report her, office gossips are some of the worst. Anyone here thinks that Claire would show OP any consideration if her gossip would have turned everyone in that office against OP? Had this turned into a harassment/bullying issue because of Claires gossip she probably would have convinced herself that he deserved it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are those YTAs Claire and her HR friend? Standing up for yourself and taking an HR case to HR aren’t overreactions. They are exactly appropriate reactions.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
sprite420 avatar
Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"After something so small." Nah, bro. Escalate that shìt.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
nupsepadru avatar
nupsepadru
nupsepadru
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Wow, I get paid over $200 per hour working from home with 2 kids around! Hard to believe, but my friend is pulling in over $10k a month doing this. You've got to check this out... AND GOOD LUCK! 🙂" Explore the cutting-edge strategies that redefine success" Here ➜➜➜➜➜ Www.Join.Payathome9.Com

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
annaekberg avatar
Anna Ekberg
Anna Ekberg
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He did the right thing to report her, office gossips are some of the worst. Anyone here thinks that Claire would show OP any consideration if her gossip would have turned everyone in that office against OP? Had this turned into a harassment/bullying issue because of Claires gossip she probably would have convinced herself that he deserved it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda