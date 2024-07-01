Secretary Spreads Vicious Rumor After Assuming Coworker’s Stepson Is His Biological Child

ADVERTISEMENT

In the workplace, we’re expected to keep everything professional. You might chat about your weekend or your children with your colleagues, but there’s no need to divulge personal information that you don’t feel comfortable sharing. And there’s definitely no reason to be spreading rumors about a coworker’s family life.

That’s why one man was quick to go to HR when he realized that his office’s secretary was sharing false information about him behind his back. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Rumors can spread like wildfire in the workplace

So when this man heard a colleague gossiping about his family, he immediately decided to shut it down

Office gossip can damage a person’s career

We’ve all been warned not to get too close to our colleagues. It’s certainly possible to find great friends at work, but there’s always a risk that they’ll stab you in the back for a promotion or tattle on you for complaining. So it’s best to watch what you say around them, just in case. But even if you’re not friends with a coworker, they might go out of their way to spread rumors about you in the office.

Harvard Business Review reports that a whopping 96% of employees admit to gossiping at work. And we can’t really blame them. Work is often tedious and boring, and it’s in our nature to be attracted to drama. But there’s a difference between whispering about why a former colleague was fired and trying to ruin a man’s reputation by claiming that he groomed his wife.

Harmful rumors in the workplace can even be considered defamation. Chron explains that when frivolous office gossip turns into claims that are harmful and untrue, they might actually be considered libel or slander. And in this story, Claire made a claim that implied the author had gotten his wife pregnant when she was underage, which would certainly be a crime. A rumor like that could ruin his professional and personal life.

Accusing someone of grooming is a serious allegation

According to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), grooming is “when someone builds a relationship, trust and emotional connection with a child or young person so they can manipulate, exploit and abuse them.”

For example, this might be an adult mentoring a teen for years and then starting a romantic relationship with them as soon as they turn 18 or starting a relationship with a child or teen online before meeting them in person months or years later. Groomers often use tactics like manipulation, showering a younger person with gifts and attention, paying for trips or outings and providing advice.

But it’s incredibly inappropriate for adults to be engaging in relationships with children and teens that aren’t monitored by their parents. The NSPCC notes that grooming can have detrimental effects on a child or teen, sometimes causing anxiety and depression, PTSD, self-harm, feelings of shame and guilt, eating disorders, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse and issues in relationships with family members and friends.

Not to mention the fact that some groomers will even engage in physical relationships with minors, where statutory rape may occur. This can cause teens to become pregnant or catch dangerous sexually transmitted infections. Calling someone out for grooming is a serious accusation and should not be taken lightly.

Don’t hesitate to shut down harmful rumors in the workplace

So what is the best way to deal with harmful gossip in the workplace? Indeed recommends first addressing the issue with the person making statements about you. If the situation hasn’t gone too far yet, simply asking them to stop might be enough to resolve the conflict. If rumors continue to spread, however, go straight to your boss. They should be on your side, and it’s in their best interest to shut down any drama that is occurring in their team.

But if the statements being made about you don’t stop or are potentially damaging to your reputation and career, don’t hesitate to involve HR. In this case, it’s best to have some documentation if possible or witnesses who will corroborate your story. Clarify all of the details you know about the situation, so you can provide as much information as possible.

Nobody seeks to get a colleague fired for no reason, but if someone is creating a toxic work environment by spreading false information, they deserve to be punished for their poor choices. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this man was right to report his coworker to HR? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing workplace drama, look no further than right here!

Many readers sided with the stepfather, noting that he had every right to call out his coworker

However, some readers thought the man was overreacting and had made some questionable choices himself