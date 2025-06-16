ADVERTISEMENT

Theoretically, we all function based on social norms that we are supposed to learn, whether from our parents or through life experiences. In reality, from time to time, there are deviances from them due to various reasons – from people not knowing them or not wanting to adhere to them to anything else that intervenes with them sticking to social norms. 

And so, these people who do not act according to what we expect at best get strange looks, and at worst, get labeled as deviants – or sometimes even psychopaths. For examples of such cases, take a look at today’s list. From wearing jeans while working out to shopping at a supermarket at 3 am – there are plenty of ways you might be deemed psychopathic. 

More info: Reddit

#1

Young man in an elevator speaking on the phone with a serious expression, embodying a completely legal total psychopath mood. Not turning around when you get on an elevator.

SignalSecurity , user21473825 Report

    #2

    Four friends lying on a couch smiling and laughing together in a casual setting, showing completely legal total psychopath energy. Waiting a moment before you join in laughing when you are in a group.

    aurora_ethereallight , freepik Report

    #3

    Person wearing ripped jeans and sneakers performing a skateboard trick outdoors, representing a completely legal total psychopath vibe Regular clothes while working out (jeans, khakis etc).

    Testudoxoxo , mahe haroutinian Report

    Yet, we shouldn’t jump to labeling someone a psychopath the second they do something out of the ordinary.

    As Bored Panda interviewee, body language expert Adrianne Carter (check out her TikTok!), put it: “What people often describe as ‘psychopathic vibes’ is really a gut response to something feeling a bit off. Things like intense eye contact, stillness, charm that feels a little forced, or expressions that don’t fully match what’s being said. These moments of mismatch can make people uneasy.”
    #4

    Person using a cordless vacuum cleaner outdoors in a grassy area, illustrating completely legal total psychopath concept. Going over your lawn with a vacuum cleaner instead of a lawn mower.

    vacuumCleaner555 , cottonbro studio Report

    #5

    Man with beard and nasal cannula lying in hospital bed monitored by medical equipment in a completely legal total psychopath scenario. Denying lifesaving coverage to people who will die.

    JustinTime_vz , freepik Report

    #6

    Cozy bedroom with a metal bed frame, white pillows, and a rust-colored blanket highlighting completely legal total psychopath style. Having your bed stand in the middle of the room at an odd angle.

    Kind-Eyes9733 , freepik Report

    She added, “Actual danger comes from patterns over time: consistent manipulation, pushing boundaries, lack of genuine emotional response, and charm being used as a tool rather than as a natural part of connection. You need to look for repeated behaviors and context, not just isolated signals.” 

    The body language expert also shone a light on which signs are often misinterpreted as "psychopathic." For example, limited facial expressions: “If someone shows little emotion on their face, people often assume they’re cold or detached, but in reality, some people are just naturally less expressive or may be masking their emotions.” 
    #7

    Jar labeled education filled with coins on a stack of books outdoors, symbolizing completely legal total psychopath finance concept. Promise a bunch of young kids that you’ll pay for their college education on the assumption you will be a millionaire by the time they are going to college. Then proceed to give them a bunch of laptop batteries.

    pyrotechnicmonkey , jcomp Report

    #8

    Woman in patterned blouse holding phone and glasses, appearing stressed while working on a laptop, reflecting a legal total psychopath. Taking my glasses off when stuck in a situation where someone won't shut up, I might have to listen to your voice, but all I can see is a blurry face - so easy to tune out.

    BornBluejay7921 , EyeEm Report

    #9

    Person wearing ski gear and orange goggles in snowy landscape, evoking the theme of completely legal total psychopath. Wearing ski mask I got reported twice for wearing a ski mask it's cold outside Karen D**n 😂.

    Low-Perception9668 , nastasja Report

    Also, steady eye contact. While some interpret it as dominance or manipulation, there are cases of confident or neurodivergent people who hold eye contact for longer periods without bad intentions. 

    Similarly to staying calm under pressure – some people just stay level-headed in stressful situations due to the training they went through, their personality, or their experience and not because they’re psychopaths. 

    Charm isn’t an inherent sign of psychopathy either: “Being smooth, articulate and confident can sometimes trigger assumptions because charm appears on many psychopathy checklists, but plenty of genuinely warm people are naturally charming.”
    #10

    7-Eleven convenience store entrance at night with bright signage and bicycles outside, highlighting completely legal total psychopath. I feel this kind of way walking into a 24/7 supermarket at like 3 AM to buy groceries (being a night owl to the extreme).

    draindraindrani , Kevin Fabert Report

    #11

    Young woman in a red top holding a bowl of chips and a single chip near her mouth, relaxed and enjoying a snack, completely legal total psychopath. Eating Doritos at a funeral .

    Big_Presentation2786 , EyeEm Report

    #12

    Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise jar with nutrition facts label, representing themes of completely legal total psychopath. Eating a gallon sized container of mayonnaise.

    EL_CHUNKACABRA , Kelsey Todd Report

    At the same time, there are some red flags to look for in people’s behaviors (just do this carefully!). As A. Carter put it, it’s rarely one single thing that signals something eerie. Oftentimes, it’s a collection of them. 

    She also named examples like “very still body posture often with the head slightly tilted down but maintaining strong eye contact, that can be used to control the interaction.” Or, micro-expression mismatches, like a flash of contempt or irritation towards friendly people. 
    #13

    Group of women enjoying a picnic outdoors, sharing food and drinks in a relaxed setting, symbolizing a completely legal total psychopath. Bringing a suitcase to a picnic. Not saying a word. Laying out a single framed photo of Nicolas Cage, then slowly eating hard-boiled eggs one by one while maintaining eye contact with everyone.

    itspeachesxo , Leire Cavia Report

    #14

    Young woman in pink pajamas holding a fluffy sleep mask, smiling casually against a gray textured background, representing completely-legal total psychopath. Wearing pyjamas out to a restaurant for dinner.

    Mission-Promise-4897 , freepik Report

    Red office chair with black arms in a bright room near window blinds and a cabinet with plants and books nearby. Sniffing someone's chair right after they get up from it.

    TacoTitsTuesday , freepik Report

    Smiling with the mouth but not the eyes, especially at moments when a genuine smile wouldn’t fit, can also be a sign. Also,“scanning eyes, when someone’s gaze is constantly shifting as if they’re assessing or calculating rather than engaging.” 

    Of course, our interviewee noted that “The issue is that people often judge intent from the outside without understanding what’s actually driving the behavior internally.” So, before jumping to conclusions about someone’s psychopathy or something like that, don’t be rash – usually, there are underlying explanations that aren’t visible to the naked eye. 

    What behaviors do you deem as “not normal?” Share with us in the comments!
    #16

    Patient using crutches assisted by a medical professional, illustrating recovery related to completely legal total psychopath. You can promise bone marrow donation and then, at the last moment, back off.

    The intended recipient will die, as their own bone marrow has been thoroughly destroyed by medications in preparation to the transplantation. But no one can force you to help them. You have a right to change your mind, even in the morning of the planned operation. You can revoke your consent anytime.

    But you will look like a total psychopath, if *look* is the correct word.

    DefenestrationPraha , freepik Report

    #17

    Person wearing gloves and rubber boots digging soil outdoors, representing completely legal total psychopath concept. Digging a hole in your back yard at night.

    JuggernautDowntown69 , freepik Report

    #18

    Man with dark hair and a white shirt looking intently at his reflection in the mirror, portraying a completely legal total psychopath. Rehearsing conversation I never plan to have, nailing every comeback.

    According_Travel7905 , wavebreakmedia_micro Report

    #19

    Woman in casual clothing shopping snacks in a grocery store, embodying a completely legal total psychopath vibe. Walking around grocery stores without a cart or basket just carrying way too many items in my arms while refusing help from concerned employees. I know I look unhinged but at this point it's become a personal challenge.

    TeasingNbeautiful , ali Shot80 Report

    #20

    Traffic light showing red near a pedestrian crossing sign with a modern building in the background, illustrating legal caution. Picking your nose at a red light, and, just to add to the drama for the happenstance audience of others who can see you, looking at it long enough that they start to suspect you are considering eating it. Time it just right so that they will never know as you drive away on the green light.

    DoBetterForFSake , Natalie Dmay Report

    #22

    Vintage Datsun car inside a cluttered garage with automotive tools and equipment, embodying a completely legal total psychopath vibe. Cleaning your garage at 2am.

    RetroactiveRecursion , Eddie Jones Report

    #24

    Young woman with red hair looking worried and examining her hair outdoors, portraying a completely legal total psychopath mood. I tend not to brush off the brambles or other things I get in my hair, while working outdoors. Until I get home to wash myself properly, of course.

    Consider I'm going home either cycling, either with the train. Lots of people looking mildly terrified.

    Isotheis , dikushin Report

    #25

    Young woman wearing a mask while shopping, reaching for a drink among refrigerated shelves, reflecting a completely legal total psychopath theme. Never take the first item off the shelf.

    Jane_Austen11 , Tianwang Xiao Report

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given that they put the oldest items at the front, this isn't psychopathic, it's just anti-social.

    #26

    Person knocking on a front door of a suburban house numbered 2015, symbolizing a completely legal total psychopath scenario. Going to the door naked and holding a Katana, throw it open and calmly say, “May I help you?” To the salespersons who knock on my door at 0600 on a Saturday.

    iLikeBigMults , Samuel Peter Report

    #27

    Young woman in orange sweater lying on green carpet, listening to music with headphones and a smartphone nearby, relaxed completely legal total psychopath Listen to the same song on repeat for more than 30 minutes.

    MrSorcererAngelDemon , Guzov Ruslan Report

    #28

    Young woman wearing headphones and orange glasses, smiling while using smartphone on public transport, representing legal total psychopath lifestyle. Mouthing words to songs that I have an ear worm for in public.

    zeroshock30 , Getty Images Report

    #29

    Bowl of cereal with milk next to a spoon on a speckled white countertop, featuring completely legal total psychopath theme. Water in your cereal instead of milk.

    mpinnegar , engin akyurt Report

    #30

    Young girl working on a puzzle at home, showing focus and determination, reflecting a completely legal total psychopath theme. Starting a jigsaw puzzle from the center and leaving the border till the end.

    yyzforfun , freepik Report

    #31

    Person in light blue jeans sitting on the floor putting on black sneakers, illustrating comfort in a completely legal total psychopath context. Sock, shoe, sock, shoe.

    Larthology , andranik.h90 Report

    #32

    A person gently petting a fluffy cat indoors, illustrating completely legal total psychopath behavior with calm interaction. If you don’t pet dogs or cats, or pets in general, but pat them instead.

    randomlady2001 , Piotr Musioł Report

