And so, these people who do not act according to what we expect at best get strange looks, and at worst, get labeled as deviants – or sometimes even psychopaths. For examples of such cases, take a look at today’s list. From wearing jeans while working out to shopping at a supermarket at 3 am – there are plenty of ways you might be deemed psychopathic.

Theoretically, we all function based on social norms that we are supposed to learn, whether from our parents or through life experiences. In reality, from time to time, there are deviances from them due to various reasons – from people not knowing them or not wanting to adhere to them to anything else that intervenes with them sticking to social norms.

#1 Not turning around when you get on an elevator.

RELATED:

#2 Waiting a moment before you join in laughing when you are in a group.

#3 Regular clothes while working out (jeans, khakis etc).

Yet, we shouldn’t jump to labeling someone a psychopath the second they do something out of the ordinary. ADVERTISEMENT As Bored Panda interviewee, body language expert Adrianne Carter (check out her TikTok!), put it: “What people often describe as ‘psychopathic vibes’ is really a gut response to something feeling a bit off. Things like intense eye contact, stillness, charm that feels a little forced, or expressions that don’t fully match what’s being said. These moments of mismatch can make people uneasy.”

#4 Going over your lawn with a vacuum cleaner instead of a lawn mower.

#5 Denying lifesaving coverage to people who will die.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Having your bed stand in the middle of the room at an odd angle.

She added, “Actual danger comes from patterns over time: consistent manipulation, pushing boundaries, lack of genuine emotional response, and charm being used as a tool rather than as a natural part of connection. You need to look for repeated behaviors and context, not just isolated signals.” The body language expert also shone a light on which signs are often misinterpreted as "psychopathic." For example, limited facial expressions: “If someone shows little emotion on their face, people often assume they’re cold or detached, but in reality, some people are just naturally less expressive or may be masking their emotions.”

#7 Promise a bunch of young kids that you’ll pay for their college education on the assumption you will be a millionaire by the time they are going to college. Then proceed to give them a bunch of laptop batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Taking my glasses off when stuck in a situation where someone won't shut up, I might have to listen to your voice, but all I can see is a blurry face - so easy to tune out.

#9 Wearing ski mask I got reported twice for wearing a ski mask it's cold outside Karen D**n 😂.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, steady eye contact. While some interpret it as dominance or manipulation, there are cases of confident or neurodivergent people who hold eye contact for longer periods without bad intentions. Similarly to staying calm under pressure – some people just stay level-headed in stressful situations due to the training they went through, their personality, or their experience and not because they’re psychopaths. ADVERTISEMENT Charm isn’t an inherent sign of psychopathy either: “Being smooth, articulate and confident can sometimes trigger assumptions because charm appears on many psychopathy checklists, but plenty of genuinely warm people are naturally charming.”

#10 I feel this kind of way walking into a 24/7 supermarket at like 3 AM to buy groceries (being a night owl to the extreme).

#11 Eating Doritos at a funeral .

#12 Eating a gallon sized container of mayonnaise.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, there are some red flags to look for in people’s behaviors (just do this carefully!). As A. Carter put it, it’s rarely one single thing that signals something eerie. Oftentimes, it’s a collection of them. ADVERTISEMENT She also named examples like “very still body posture often with the head slightly tilted down but maintaining strong eye contact, that can be used to control the interaction.” Or, micro-expression mismatches, like a flash of contempt or irritation towards friendly people.

#13 Bringing a suitcase to a picnic. Not saying a word. Laying out a single framed photo of Nicolas Cage, then slowly eating hard-boiled eggs one by one while maintaining eye contact with everyone.

#14 Wearing pyjamas out to a restaurant for dinner.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Sniffing someone's chair right after they get up from it.

Smiling with the mouth but not the eyes, especially at moments when a genuine smile wouldn’t fit, can also be a sign. Also,“scanning eyes, when someone’s gaze is constantly shifting as if they’re assessing or calculating rather than engaging.” Of course, our interviewee noted that “The issue is that people often judge intent from the outside without understanding what’s actually driving the behavior internally.” So, before jumping to conclusions about someone’s psychopathy or something like that, don’t be rash – usually, there are underlying explanations that aren’t visible to the naked eye. ADVERTISEMENT What behaviors do you deem as “not normal?” Share with us in the comments!

#16 You can promise bone marrow donation and then, at the last moment, back off.



The intended recipient will die, as their own bone marrow has been thoroughly destroyed by medications in preparation to the transplantation. But no one can force you to help them. You have a right to change your mind, even in the morning of the planned operation. You can revoke your consent anytime.



But you will look like a total psychopath, if *look* is the correct word.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Digging a hole in your back yard at night.

#18 Rehearsing conversation I never plan to have, nailing every comeback.

#19 Walking around grocery stores without a cart or basket just carrying way too many items in my arms while refusing help from concerned employees. I know I look unhinged but at this point it's become a personal challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Picking your nose at a red light, and, just to add to the drama for the happenstance audience of others who can see you, looking at it long enough that they start to suspect you are considering eating it. Time it just right so that they will never know as you drive away on the green light.

#21 Carrying one of those giant water bottles everywhere you go, the ones foe the dispenser machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Cleaning your garage at 2am.

#23 It's legal to photograph and video random people in public places but doing it is weird and creepy.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I tend not to brush off the brambles or other things I get in my hair, while working outdoors. Until I get home to wash myself properly, of course.



Consider I'm going home either cycling, either with the train. Lots of people looking mildly terrified.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Never take the first item off the shelf.

#26 Going to the door naked and holding a Katana, throw it open and calmly say, “May I help you?” To the salespersons who knock on my door at 0600 on a Saturday.

#27 Listen to the same song on repeat for more than 30 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Mouthing words to songs that I have an ear worm for in public.

#29 Water in your cereal instead of milk.

#30 Starting a jigsaw puzzle from the center and leaving the border till the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Sock, shoe, sock, shoe.

ADVERTISEMENT