“Won’t Get A Bonus This Year Because The Senior Managers Forgot To Sign A Contract”: Bosses Mess Up Really Bad, Cost Hard-Working Employees Their Bonus

Yearly bonuses can be a huge motivation for your performance at work, especially when you feel like you went above and beyond in your job.

This story from a person who worked for an unnamed company shows what happens when you are expected to pay for the mistakes your management makes.

“Two years ago my company announced that we would be starting a very lucrative partnership with Saudi Arabia,” the Redditor explained. However, it soon became apparent that the work was much harder than anticipated.

Performance-wise, everything was done top-notch, but the managers soon realized there was a gaping hole in the Saudi project that would affect every single staff member.

A company cancels performance bonuses for every staff member after the executive managers failed to sign a contract for an exhausting 2-year-long project

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rampantfirefly (not the actual photo)

And this is how people reacted to this story

Other shared similar experiences