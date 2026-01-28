Only Linguistic Geniuses Can Differentiate Between These 35 Commonly Confused Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Homophones, homographs, homonyms… Ugh. All these complex words to describe more confusing words. And it’s not just non-native English speakers – everyone mixes them up all the time! Think you can prove us wrong?

In this quiz, you’ll have to fill in the blanks, using commonly confused words. It might sound easy at first, but don’t count your chickens before they hatch. See if you can use the context clues and pass this language test!

Text on a wall displaying a poetic phrase about the moon, sky, sea, and tide, relevant to linguistic geniuses and commonly confused words.

Image credits: Lisa from Pexels