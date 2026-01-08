Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Choose The Right Word Without Getting Dizzy: 36 Commonly Confused Word Pairs
Bear in bikini holding beer glass with words Bear, Beer, Bare; commonly confused words trivia graphic
Quizzes
Curiosities

Choose The Right Word Without Getting Dizzy: 36 Commonly Confused Word Pairs

1

32

1

ADVERTISEMENT

There are heaps of English words that are spelled the same or almost exactly the same as others, or sound very similar, yet carry completely different meanings. And we’re not just talking about ‘they’re,’ ‘there,’ and ‘their,’ which have successfully provided non-native English learners with free headaches indefinitely.

In this quiz, you’ll have to fill in the blanks, using notoriously confused words that even native speakers might misuse. It might seem easy at first, before you realize the two options sound the same. Think you can use the context clues and ace this language test? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Notebook and pen surrounded by speech-bubble question marks representing commonly confused word pairs.

    Notebook and pen surrounded by speech-bubble question marks representing commonly confused word pairs.

    Photo Credits: Leeloo The First

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 36
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 36
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    32

    1

    32

    1

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 28. A citrusy colon. I know people like that and that's NOT how I would describe them.... :-)

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Number 28. A citrusy colon. I know people like that and that's NOT how I would describe them.... :-)

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT