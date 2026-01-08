Choose The Right Word Without Getting Dizzy: 36 Commonly Confused Word Pairs

ADVERTISEMENT

There are heaps of English words that are spelled the same or almost exactly the same as others, or sound very similar, yet carry completely different meanings. And we’re not just talking about ‘they’re,’ ‘there,’ and ‘their,’ which have successfully provided non-native English learners with free headaches indefinitely.

In this quiz, you’ll have to fill in the blanks, using notoriously confused words that even native speakers might misuse. It might seem easy at first, before you realize the two options sound the same. Think you can use the context clues and ace this language test? Let’s see!

Notebook and pen surrounded by speech-bubble question marks representing commonly confused word pairs.

Photo Credits: Leeloo The First