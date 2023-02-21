Mike Greaney, a cartoonist and writer, is the author behind the webcomic 'Cosmic Dirtbag'. The comic series was released during the 2020 pandemic as the author hoped to create some good vibes both for himself and his readers.

Mike has created animated content for various clients, including 'The Malthouse Theater Company,' and has even written and voiced for Nickelodeon! Mike's animated series 'Wormholes' has been selected for presentation at the Asian Animation Summit 2017.

With that being said, Greaney's work has been featured on Bored Panda previously and you can find part 1 of the post by clicking here.

