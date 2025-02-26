ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Labelle is a transgender cartoonist and activist from Canada. Through comics, she addresses the personal experiences of being transgender while also tackling social issues and injustices. Sophie uses humor and straightforward storytelling to make topics like gender identity, LGBTQ+ struggles, and societal challenges more relatable and accessible.

Her comics don't just entertain—they also encourage important conversations. Sophie’s work helps readers reflect on the world around them, whether it's about understanding gender or discussing social inequalities. With an honest approach, she’s not only normalizing transgender experiences but also shining a light on issues that matter.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | ko-fi.com