ADVERTISEMENT

Sophie Labelle is a transgender cartoonist and activist from Canada. Through comics, she addresses the personal experiences of being transgender while also tackling social issues and injustices. Sophie uses humor and straightforward storytelling to make topics like gender identity, LGBTQ+ struggles, and societal challenges more relatable and accessible.

Her comics don't just entertain—they also encourage important conversations. Sophie’s work helps readers reflect on the world around them, whether it's about understanding gender or discussing social inequalities. With an honest approach, she’s not only normalizing transgender experiences but also shining a light on issues that matter.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | Facebook | webtoons.com | ko-fi.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic strip addressing transgender experiences, featuring a conversation on bodily autonomy and social issues.

labellesophie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This needs to be sent to every single incel on the planet.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

"After coming out, when I was a teenager, I found an inspiring community of queer, trans and gender non-conforming people. Very soon, as I have done all my life, I started making comics about events and jokes in my friends' group," Sophie shared with Bored Panda about her journey as an artist.
RELATED:
    #2

    Transgender experiences comic featuring a deer in a jacket discussing family acceptance during holidays.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic addressing transgender experiences, with characters discussing political agendas and laughing about trans issues.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to the artist, she never had to picture an audience because her comics were always created to be shared with the people around her. "When I started this specific project in 2014, which became my full-time job, I was still a student, and my main goal was to entertain my queer and trans friends at school."
    #4

    Comic by artist addressing transgender experiences, featuring a character shocked about social media fact-checking changes.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comic strip addressing transgender experiences and social issues with three panels highlighting restrictive influences on identity.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sophie shared that through the past decades, she realized that many cis people tend to overcomplicate trans-related issues. "Embracing and celebrating diversity and authenticity doesn’t require a deep and intricate understanding of how gender happens or a degree in endocrinology."
    #6

    Comic by Sophie Labelle addressing transgender experiences with two children having a conversation about identity and acceptance.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic addressing transgender experiences and social issues, illustrating debates on bathrooms and trans rights advocacy.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The bathroom thing isn't about protecting women, it's about bullying trans people. If people have to use the bathroom of their birth sex, that means there will be MORE men in the women's bathroom. Because transmen will be forced to use the women's bathroom, because that's their birth sex. So you'll have even more male looking people in the women's bathroom! So if you're worried that a man will pretend to be a woman to get into women's bathrooms and harass women: that rule would solve nothing, because that guy could still just walk into the women's bathroom and pretend to be a transman. It would make it even easier for him, because then he doesn't have to dress feminine to do it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    To see more of Sophie’s work, you can visit her Instagram and Webtoon pages, where she continues to share her comics. Through her art, she hopes to inspire and uplift others, saying, "I hope my comics are helping people build strength and resilience to keep going despite everything."
    #8

    Comic by artist addressing transgender experiences with character in holiday attire emphasizing respect for identity.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A comic sloth in a tree discusses transgender experiences, emphasizing inclusivity.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Comic depicting a dialogue on Remembrance Day, addressing military glorification and social issues in a humorous context.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by artist on transgender experiences and social issues, featuring diverse characters discussing gender diversity and inclusion.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic character skunk with glasses shares thoughts on homework's impact, addressing social issues by artist Sophie Labelle.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic strip addressing transgender experiences, featuring a dialogue on gender-critical beliefs and social issues.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Comic by artist on transgender experiences and social issues, featuring a character in dialogue with a mystical pond spirit.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, he won't. He might learn some unpleasant things about himself.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Comic strip by artist Sophie Labelle addressing transgender experiences and social issues.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic panel depicting a conversation on transgender experiences and social issues during the holiday season.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Comic addressing transgender experiences with a pond spirit and a person discussing transphobia and social issues.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Comic by artist addressing transgender experiences and social issues, featuring a conversation on historical and current challenges.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic on social issues highlighting immigration misconceptions, with a character discussing asylum, legality, and rights.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic addressing transgender experiences, featuring a conversation about using public toilets and safety concerns.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Comic character discussing intersex and gender spectrum, highlighting social issues. Text reads "Intersex bodies are neither wrong nor unnatural."

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Comic addressing transgender experiences, featuring a person speaking about misconceptions on trans kids under a tree.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Comic by artist addressing social issues, showing a girl discussing landlords and housing scarcity.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic by artist Sophie Labelle addressing transgender experiences and social issues, featuring dialogue about gender identity.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Comic by artist addressing transgender experiences and social issues, featuring a dialogue about gender identity myths.

    labellesophie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!