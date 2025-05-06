ADVERTISEMENT

"The Adventures of Wences" is a comic strip about young kids facing different situations based on their unique personalities. From a boy who loves UFOs to another who's crazy about soccer, an environmentally conscious girl, a boy who hates everyone, and a robot who longs for freedom and is tired of being locked in—each character brings something distinct to the series.

The humor revolves around thoughtful reflections, with minimal text and plenty of fantasy. Scroll down to meet Wences and his odd group of friends!

