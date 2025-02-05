ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the little quirks of relationships or the everyday chaos of living with cats, you’re in for a treat. Sarah Graley’s comics capture these relatable moments in a way that’s both heartwarming and hilarious. With more than 673K followers on Instagram, Sarah has built a devoted audience who love her unique blend of humor, love, and all things feline.

From her life with her husband Stef to their four adorable cats—Pesto, Toby, Pixel, and Wilson—Sarah’s "Our Super Adventure" comics reflect the simple joys and occasional mishaps of everyday life. Her illustrations offer a glimpse into what it’s like to balance love, laughter, and a house full of furry friends. If you’re a cat lover or just enjoy lighthearted stories about relationships, Sarah Graley’s work is a perfect mix of warmth and humor that might make your day a little brighter.

More info: Instagram | sarahgraley.com | oursuperadventure.com | Facebook | x.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Comical illustration of a person discovering their cat, surrounded by toys, resembling a hoarding dragon.

Sarah Graley expressed that she has always loved drawing and storytelling, and creating comics is the ideal way to blend both passions. "I went to university in the UK to study illustration, but my course wasn’t amazing. It did give me the time to work on comics alongside my studies, though, and Our Super Adventure was one of the things that came out of that time! Shortly after that time, I made a fictional comic called Pizza Witch and posted it online and that eventually led to an editor from Oni Press getting in touch and asking if I’d like to have a go at making a Rick and Morty comic," Sarah shared, highlighting how her passion and dedication to comics helped her break into the industry.
    #2

    Comic by Sarah Graley shows a couple playfully chatting on a couch, with funny, relatable moments.

    #3

    Comic by Sarah Graley depicts a couple with cats, realizing they've made their room too cozy and jokingly plan to leave it.

    Sarah created Our Super Adventure to capture small, endearing moments from her relationship with Stef, and the comics deeply resonated with readers. She shared that she often hears from fans at comic shows and online who share that they relate to the playful moments depicted, which she finds incredibly sweet. "I think there are a lot of playful nerdy relationships in the world and it's nice to know there's a bunch of people out there in relationships with their best pal who have a friendly sense of humor in their companionship."
    #4

    Comic by Sarah Graley of cleaning up desk and finding cats in boxes, with humorous and relatable love for cats.

    Comic by Sarah Graley shows a couple winning a cat plushie in a claw machine, celebrating the victory joyfully.

    When asked if she had any unique techniques or quirks when creating, Sarah shared that for Our Super Adventure, she quickly jots down ideas as they happen. Since the comics are autobiographical, she is always reaching for the nearest sketchbook to capture moments before she forgets them. "I end up with little collections of tiny scrappy versions of the comics which are always fun to look back on."

    #6

    Comic by Sarah Graley showing a couple in skeleton outfits enjoying leftover Halloween candy.

    #7

    Comic by Sarah Graley showing a couple startled in bed by creaks and snores, with a cat adding to the noise.

    "One unusual technique I have is that I like to sketch out the pencils for my comics on my Cintiq (a big desk-mounted drawing tablet) but I like to do my final inked artwork on an iPad instead!"
    #8

    Cartoon depicting a couple discussing putting up a Christmas tree for their cat, by Sarah Graley.

    Comic by Sarah Graley featuring a couple and their cat in a funny, relatable moment.

    #10

    Comic by Sarah Graley, featuring a playful black cat dodging affection, humorously highlighting real-life cat antics.

    Comic by Sarah Graley shows a relatable moment with a cat named Pixel keeping someone awake by stepping on them in bed.

    #12

    Comic by Sarah Graley shows a couple discussing how their cat sleeping with them means they are family.

    #13

    Comic strip by Sarah Graley showing a couple discussing their cats and Christmas tree.

    #14

    Comic by Sarah Graley: A couple exchanges a sweater, humorously showcasing love and cats.

    #15

    Comic depicting a couple discussing seasonal affective disorder; the girl feels gloomy despite autumn excitement.

    #16

    Comic by Sarah Graley about cats, showing a couple decorating with skeletons and their cat grabbing one, providing humor.

    #17

    Comic by Sarah Graley shows a couple making a snowman, humorously realizing the body might be too big.

    #18

    Comic by Sarah Graley shows a humorous bedtime moment between a couple, capturing playful love and humor.

    #19

    Comic by Sarah Graley featuring a couple humorously discussing cats and brain cells.

    #20

    Comic by Sarah Graley showing a couple excited about an American trip and junk food, with humorous expressions.

