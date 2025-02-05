Love And Cats: 20 Hilariously Relatable Comics By Sarah Graley Inspired By Real-Life Moments (New Pics)
If you’ve ever found yourself laughing at the little quirks of relationships or the everyday chaos of living with cats, you’re in for a treat. Sarah Graley’s comics capture these relatable moments in a way that’s both heartwarming and hilarious. With more than 673K followers on Instagram, Sarah has built a devoted audience who love her unique blend of humor, love, and all things feline.
From her life with her husband Stef to their four adorable cats—Pesto, Toby, Pixel, and Wilson—Sarah’s "Our Super Adventure" comics reflect the simple joys and occasional mishaps of everyday life. Her illustrations offer a glimpse into what it’s like to balance love, laughter, and a house full of furry friends. If you’re a cat lover or just enjoy lighthearted stories about relationships, Sarah Graley’s work is a perfect mix of warmth and humor that might make your day a little brighter.
Sarah Graley expressed that she has always loved drawing and storytelling, and creating comics is the ideal way to blend both passions. "I went to university in the UK to study illustration, but my course wasn’t amazing. It did give me the time to work on comics alongside my studies, though, and Our Super Adventure was one of the things that came out of that time! Shortly after that time, I made a fictional comic called Pizza Witch and posted it online and that eventually led to an editor from Oni Press getting in touch and asking if I’d like to have a go at making a Rick and Morty comic," Sarah shared, highlighting how her passion and dedication to comics helped her break into the industry.
Sarah created Our Super Adventure to capture small, endearing moments from her relationship with Stef, and the comics deeply resonated with readers. She shared that she often hears from fans at comic shows and online who share that they relate to the playful moments depicted, which she finds incredibly sweet. "I think there are a lot of playful nerdy relationships in the world and it's nice to know there's a bunch of people out there in relationships with their best pal who have a friendly sense of humor in their companionship."
When asked if she had any unique techniques or quirks when creating, Sarah shared that for Our Super Adventure, she quickly jots down ideas as they happen. Since the comics are autobiographical, she is always reaching for the nearest sketchbook to capture moments before she forgets them. "I end up with little collections of tiny scrappy versions of the comics which are always fun to look back on."
"One unusual technique I have is that I like to sketch out the pencils for my comics on my Cintiq (a big desk-mounted drawing tablet) but I like to do my final inked artwork on an iPad instead!"