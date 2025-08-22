This recent study changed my thought about insects. We all know that bees are intelligent and sensitive, but... they can also play?⁣⁣⁣

A study conducted by researchers at the Queen Mary University of London suggests that bumblebees play. They enjoy rolling wooden balls around, without any external reward or encouragement. ⁣⁣⁣

In the study, the bumblebees live in their nest with a tunnel going to an area with food, but with a choice to divert to a special area with the balls. All bees rolled the ball at least once, some rolled balls 44 times in a single day, and one did impressively 117 times throughout the study! ⁣⁣⁣

Younger bees played more frequently than older bees. It's consistent with mammals and birds, where playing behavior often changes with age. (“Play is the work of a child”!)⁣⁣⁣

In a further study, bees were given access to two chambers of different colors, one of which contained wooden balls. The bees consistently showed a preference for the "playroom".⁣⁣⁣

Samadi Galpayage, the first author of the study, said: "...This sort of finding has implications to our understanding of sentience and welfare of insects and will, hopefully, encourage us to respect and protect life on Earth evermore.” ⁣⁣⁣

Professor Lars Chittka, head of the bee-research laboratory, added “We are producing ever-increasing amounts of evidence backing up the need to do all we can to protect insects that are a million miles from the mindless, unfeeling creatures they are traditionally believed to be.”