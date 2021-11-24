Loffyllama is back with more heartwarming stories!

The story of Loffyllama is about an optimistic blue llama - Loffy, who is always willing to help animals with problems and makes them look on the bright side of life.

The themes of Loffyllama comics range from friendship, love, happiness, to anxiety, self-motivation, and mental health.

Whether you are having a relaxing afternoon or a bad day, these wholesome comics will serve you well.

If you like this comic series, feel free to visit my older posts (here, here, here and here) and Instagram, and Facebook!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loffyllama.com | opensea.io | ko-fi.com

#1

#6

Chris Yang
#2

#4

Chris Yang
#3

#24

Chris Yang
#4

#18

Chris Yang
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 year ago

my brain : one bad thing easily crushes a million good

#5

#23

Chris Yang
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
1 year ago

There is a poster on my French class that says : You are smarter that you think , You are more beautiful than you seem , You are more stronger than you look .

#6

#5

Chris Yang
#7

#20

Chris Yang
Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 year ago

I love your comics Chris. Thank you 😊

#8

#1

Chris Yang
Joanna Werman
Joanna Werman
Community Member
1 year ago

(am I missing something? I don't get it)

#9

#16

Chris Yang
Olga Mhm
Olga Mhm
Community Member
1 year ago

Dikkertje Dap klom op de trap ♥

#10

#12

Chris Yang
#11

#2

Chris Yang
#12

#19

Chris Yang
#13

#10

Chris Yang
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 year ago

I prefer a small river from time to time than a dam that cracks

#14

#14

Chris Yang
#15

#8

Chris Yang
#16

#7

Chris Yang
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
1 year ago

Did she made it one for me too ?

#17

#13

Chris Yang
Space whale
Space whale
Community Member
1 year ago

Its holding the bread with it's ears ?

#18

#15

Chris Yang
Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
1 year ago

big for you, little for others, both great

#19

#17

Chris Yang
kitty_cnady
kitty_cnady
Community Member
1 year ago

I hope the turtle doesn't eat all the candy in the bad

#20

#3

Chris Yang
#21

#22

Chris Yang
#22

#9

Chris Yang
#23

#11

Chris Yang
