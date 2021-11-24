12Kviews
I Make Comics About A Blue Llama And His Friends That Spread Only Positive Vibes (23 New Pics)
Loffyllama is back with more heartwarming stories!
The story of Loffyllama is about an optimistic blue llama - Loffy, who is always willing to help animals with problems and makes them look on the bright side of life.
The themes of Loffyllama comics range from friendship, love, happiness, to anxiety, self-motivation, and mental health.
Whether you are having a relaxing afternoon or a bad day, these wholesome comics will serve you well.
If you like this comic series, feel free to visit my older posts (here, here, here and here) and Instagram, and Facebook!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | loffyllama.com | opensea.io | ko-fi.com
There is a poster on my French class that says : You are smarter that you think , You are more beautiful than you seem , You are more stronger than you look .
I prefer a small river from time to time than a dam that cracks
thanks for this cutie Loffyllama 😊, a little bit of sun despite the clouds 🥰
these are adorable and also life goals