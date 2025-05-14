ADVERTISEMENT

Ever needed a comic that gets you and your existential dread? Well, today’s your lucky day — we’ve got just the thing!

Kristian Nygård’s ‘Optipess' comics feel like a warm hug from someone who understands that life is weird, messy, and often hilarious in a dark way. His drawings are simple, and the punchlines? Brutal — in the best possible way. You might remember this series from our previous posts, but if you missed them, don’t worry — you still have a chance to check them out.

Now scroll down and explore the newest comics created by this talented Norwegian cartoonist.

More info: Instagram | optipess.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Comic showing rescue dog adoption with unexpected ending where the dog talks on the phone after saving the human.

optipesscomic Report

    #2

    Comic panels by artist showing unexpected endings with a man, a dog, and a sauna in a colorful illustration.

    optipesscomic Report

    #3

    Comic panels feature a dog investigating clues and howling, showcasing the artist's comics with unexpected endings style.

    optipesscomic Report

    #4

    Comic panels by artist showing unexpected endings featuring a superhero and a butler with a trampoline twist.

    optipesscomic Report

    #5

    Comic panels showing a pride parade, a woman holding a protest sign, and a couple kissing in an unexpected ending comic.

    optipesscomic Report

    #6

    Comic panels show a man reacting to breaking news, then ordering a truckload of puppies in an artist's unexpected endings comic.

    optipesscomic Report

    #7

    Comic strip by artist creating comics with unexpected endings featuring a pillow stand changing from sweat to tears absorbent pillows.

    optipesscomic Report

    #8

    Comic panels showing soldiers in battle with an unexpected ending featuring cupids shooting arrows, artist creates comics with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #9

    Comic artist creates unexpected endings showing a dating match with funny and surprising results in three-panel story.

    optipesscomic Report

    #10

    Comic panels showing a man in a red cap with unexpected ending as he gets sick and hospitalized in a humorous comic.

    optipesscomic Report

    #11

    Comic panels showing a sick man playing video games in hospital, illustrating artist’s comics with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #12

    Comic strip with unexpected endings showing a masked figure revealing a hidden person and a cheerful outdoor scene.

    optipesscomic Report

    #13

    Comic artist creates unexpected endings showing a man opening a voodoo advent calendar with Santa in distress.

    optipesscomic Report

    #14

    Comic panels of an alien declaring peace, then arrested, followed by alien spaceship attacking the city, comics with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #15

    Comic by artist shows unexpected endings with a man working out, getting stronger, hotter, and a surprising final thought.

    optipesscomic Report

    #16

    Comic panels show characters interacting with a chicken and painting its feathers in unexpected endings comics by artist.

    optipesscomic Report

    #17

    Comic by artist with unexpected endings showing a man asking Satan for true love and a surprising twist.

    optipesscomic Report

    #18

    Robotic dog-like characters play soccer in a comic with unexpected endings by the artist Kristian Nygård.

    optipesscomic Report

    #19

    Comic artist creates unexpected ending Star Wars comic strip with fan posting negative comment online.

    optipesscomic Report

    #20

    Comic panels show a man discovering money is worthless and Kleenex tissue paper is the new currency, a comic with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #21

    Comic by artist showing gamers, developers, and executives with unexpected endings in gaming industry scenarios.

    optipesscomic Report

    #22

    Comic panels by artist showing an employee dodging HR complaints and performance reviews with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #23

    Comic panels show artist’s unexpected endings with Darth Vader, holiday-themed AT-ATs, and a surprising gift reveal.

    optipesscomic Report

    #24

    Comic panel showing a humorous unexpected ending with Star Wars characters and the Millennium Falcon disintegrating in space.

    optipesscomic Report

    #25

    Comic strip featuring a monster with many eyes and teeth in an unexpected twist, part of comics with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #26

    Comic panels show a masked character on December 13th interacting with a Friday the 13th advent calendar in an unexpected twist.

    optipesscomic Report

    #27

    Comic panels by artist showing characters shouting woke with an unexpected colorful rainbow ending.

    optipesscomic Report

    #28

    Comic panels show a man following a glowing red string to unexpected places in an artist's comics with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

    #29

    Comic panels featuring an artist's unexpected ending with a sad creature transforming into a heart shape in the water.

    optipesscomic Report

    #30

    Comic panels showing a man visiting Silent Hill on a sunny forecast day, creating unexpected endings in artist's newest comics.

    optipesscomic Report

    #31

    Comic by artist showing a man excited about Easter eggs with a sad chicken holding framed pictures inside a room.

    optipesscomic Report

    #32

    Comic panels showing an Easter egg hunt with a twist, featuring unexpected endings in the artist's newest comics.

    optipesscomic Report

    #33

    Comic panels from artist creating comics with unexpected endings showing children at an Easter egg hunt and a giant spider with bunny ears.

    optipesscomic Report

    #34

    Cartoon scientist uses time machine in comic with unexpected endings exploring the chicken and egg paradox.

    optipesscomic Report

    #35

    Comic panels show children finding an Easter egg that reveals an alien creature in an unexpected comic ending.

    optipesscomic Report

    #36

    Comic artist creates comics with unexpected endings featuring a Halloween scene with a surprising trick-or-treat visitor.

    optipesscomic Report

    #37

    Comic panels by artist with unexpected endings showing a ghost, two characters, and a colorful magical cloak reveal.

    optipesscomic Report

    #38

    Comic panels show a character discovering a colorful egg in a forest, resulting in a surprising and unexpected ending.

    optipesscomic Report

    #39

    Comic panels showing an Easter egg crucifixion, egg cracked by an Easter bunny, and a museum exhibit with unexpected endings.

    optipesscomic Report

