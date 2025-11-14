50 Colorful Yet Darkly Surreal Comics By Brecht Vandenbroucke You Can’t Look Away From
Belgian illustrator and comic artist Brecht Vandenbroucke creates worlds that are bright, bold, and instantly eye-catching. But behind the playful colours and quirky characters, his work often dives into something much deeper. Surreal moments, absurd situations and darker undertones hide just beneath the surface, turning each panel into a clever reflection of the strange, hilarious and sometimes unsettling times we live in.
Blending humor with satire, Vandenbroucke uses visual jokes to highlight modern life’s contradictions — from our obsession with technology to the odd rules of society and the art world. We’ve gathered some of his standout works below, so scroll down and enjoy his brilliantly bizarre universe.
More info: Instagram
