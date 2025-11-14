ADVERTISEMENT

Belgian illustrator and comic artist Brecht Vandenbroucke creates worlds that are bright, bold, and instantly eye-catching. But behind the playful colours and quirky characters, his work often dives into something much deeper. Surreal moments, absurd situations and darker undertones hide just beneath the surface, turning each panel into a clever reflection of the strange, hilarious and sometimes unsettling times we live in.

Blending humor with satire, Vandenbroucke uses visual jokes to highlight modern life’s contradictions — from our obsession with technology to the odd rules of society and the art world. We’ve gathered some of his standout works below, so scroll down and enjoy his brilliantly bizarre universe.

More info: Instagram

#1

Surreal comic showing people climbing an "offline" grassy cliff with others falling below to an "online" dark area.

brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #2

    Surreal comics by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing an artist turned art thief, robots stealing art, blending funny and deep themes.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #3

    Surreal comic showing contrasting scenes of joy and sadness connected by a mysterious arm in a colorful, symbolic style.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #4

    Surreal comic showing a man digging while ads and offers appear around him, reflecting funny and weird humor.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't let the upper management at BP see this, or your head will roll, Hidrėlėy. ;-)

    #5

    Surreal comic by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a humorous and deep conversation about past selves and self-improvement.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #6

    Three surreal comics by Brecht Vandenbroucke depicting AI self-driving cars and robots learning traffic lights.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #7

    Surreal comic panels showing a woman interacting with birds and transforming in a weird and unexpectedly deep style.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #8

    Surreal comic by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a man humorously struggling with an energetic dog in a weird, funny scene.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #9

    Surreal comic showing a sound designer asking painters downstairs to be less visual in a humorous scene.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #10

    Surreal comics by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a tattoo parlor scene and a man walking with spring legs outside.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read this scifi story where the fashionable people had tattooed bruises on their arms and faces, anyplace visible. And they had hair colors like this guy's tattoo.

    #11

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing colorful characters with diagonal eyebrows and playful interactions.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #12

    Surreal comic panels showing a ceremonial ribbon cutting with a twist, featuring funny and weird characters by Brecht Vandenbroucke.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #13

    Surreal comic panels showing a man and pink creature discussing installing a hole in a wall, surreal and funny artwork.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #14

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a muscular man in a store with high-priced items and humor.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #15

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a diver exploring underwater caves and relaxing with unusual characters outdoors.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #16

    Surreal comic panels showing a man wasting money while others react, illustrating funny and weird themes by Brecht Vandenbroucke.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #17

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke featuring a quirky beauty community and unexpected character dynamics.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #18

    Surreal comic scene with ghost-like figures holding contradictory signs about being normal and special at dusk.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #19

    Surreal comic scene showing scientists solving a colorful puzzle and a woman hanging a puzzle piece like laundry outside a fence.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #20

    Surreal comic showing a granny defying no-hugs rule by hugging skeletons in a graveyard, funny and weird artwork.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #21

    Surreal comics showing an artist painting a man inside a canvas, blending reality and imagination outdoors by greenery.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #22

    Surreal comic panels with characters investigating a pixelated object in a colorful urban setting, showcasing weird and funny moments.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP upper management - each time you blank something out, our natural tendency is to try to decipher it. It usually sticks out MORE when you do this, rather than less.

    #23

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a bizarre gift exchange with dark humor and unexpected depth.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #24

    Surreal comic scene with figures wearing yellow smiley face masks, blending humor and weirdness in a park setting.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #25

    Surreal comic showing a soccer player kicking balls into a smartphone goal with coins flying from the net in a stadium.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #26

    Surreal comic scene showing a person dumping thought bubbles outside an out of business store, with crowds and comic sound effects.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #27

    Surreal comic by Brecht Vandenbroucke shows a man reflecting on love and life while assembling puzzle pieces.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #28

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a couple watching various movie logos in a colorful living room.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #29

    Surreal comic panels featuring a humorous police train chasing criminals with unexpected twists and deep humor.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #30

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke featuring a character jumping on and inside a moving train with unexpected humor.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #31

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a fenced group controlling others with a deep social message.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #32

    Surreal comic panels showing a man and a pink bear interacting with a loud painting turned down on volume, surreal comics.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #33

    Surreal comic by Brecht Vandenbroucke shows man running into giant cake, causing chaotic birthday party scene.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #34

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing funny, weird, and deep moments between two contrasting characters.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #35

    Surreal comic by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing people turning slippery slopes into vertical platforms humorously.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #36

    Surreal comic panels showing a man drawing a woman from dots, challenged by her moving figure in a deep, weird scene.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #37

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing a deep, weird conversation with thought bubbles and symbolic imagery.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #38

    People walking with a giant Instagram frame in a surreal comic scene reflecting Brecht Vandenbroucke’s funny and weird style.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #39

    Surreal comic art showing a man running out of a smartphone screen while four shocked faces emerge from it.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #40

    Surreal comic art showing two stone figures with humans interacting through digital screens in a weird, deep scene.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #41

    Surreal comic featuring a giant clown made of birds flying over a beach with people watching in awe.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #42

    Surreal comic scene of a monkey stretching on a cliff to grab a blue badge with a checkmark against a bright sky.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #43

    Surreal comic panels showing a character feeling like a fraud while navigating daily life with humor and depth.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #44

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke exploring identity, loneliness, and the rarity of individuality in a weird, deep style.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #45

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke featuring clowns and humorous, weird, and deep themes in a colorful urban setting.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #46

    Surreal comics by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing funny, weird, and unexpectedly deep scenes with a mime and fans.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #47

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke featuring spies, curious scenes, and unexpected humor with deep undertones.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #48

    Surreal comic panels showing a figure trapped in loops, escaping with help in a deeply introspective scene.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #49

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing abstract characters exploring love, routine, and deeper meanings in daily life.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

    #50

    Surreal comic panels by Brecht Vandenbroucke showing invisible people and unexpected deep humor in a colorful style.

    brechtvandenbroucke Report

