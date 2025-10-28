ADVERTISEMENT

Comics have a way of turning everyday moments into something funny, relatable, and unforgettable. Tim Thavirat, the creative mind behind ManchildManor, does exactly that. From quirky observations to absurd twists on ordinary life, his comics capture the little things majority of us experience and laugh at every day.

Based in San Diego, Tim is not just a comic artist; he’s also a videographer, motion graphics designer, and drummer. His work has gained a loyal following on Instagram, where his humorous and chaotic comics continue to connect with fans around the world. Whether you’re a longtime follower or discovering him for the first time, Tim’s comics are a wild, hilarious ride you won’t want to miss.

