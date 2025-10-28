50 Relatable Comics About Life’s Little AbsurditiesInterview With Artist
Comics have a way of turning everyday moments into something funny, relatable, and unforgettable. Tim Thavirat, the creative mind behind ManchildManor, does exactly that. From quirky observations to absurd twists on ordinary life, his comics capture the little things majority of us experience and laugh at every day.
Based in San Diego, Tim is not just a comic artist; he’s also a videographer, motion graphics designer, and drummer. His work has gained a loyal following on Instagram, where his humorous and chaotic comics continue to connect with fans around the world. Whether you’re a longtime follower or discovering him for the first time, Tim’s comics are a wild, hilarious ride you won’t want to miss.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com | patreon.com | redbubble.com | TikTok
Tim draws inspiration from the world around him, finding humor in everyday interactions. “It always comes from everyday interactions or people watching. I recommend always having a notepad or phone handy, to write down your ideas for later,” he shared.
Creating comics, however, isn’t always easy. Between work, family, and other responsibilities, finding time can be a challenge. As Tim explained, “Finding the time can be difficult, with life’s other responsibilities. I recommend keeping a tablet handy, and fitting in any writing or drawing when you can. There’s often a few minutes of downtime when doing other things, and that’s when you can fit it in.”
Social media has played a big role in Tim’s journey, helping his work reach thousands of new fans. “Instagram reels have been huge, with the algorithm reaching a new audience. I typically animate comics that have performed well previously. Reels have tripled my following in the last number of months,” he said. By sharing his comics across platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, Tim ensures his quirky humor connects with as many people as possible.
Through his comics, Tim hopes to create connections and spark joy. “Insight and joy in everyday things. Share them and use them to connect with others,” he explained. Whether it’s a single-frame comic or a small animated clip, his work reminds us to find humor in the little things and to share those laughs with the people around us.