“A Slice Of Alan”: Hilariously Bizarre Comics With Adult-Oriented Humor (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Ready for another dose of outrageous humor and cheeky storytelling? A Slice of Alan returns with even more bold, unfiltered comics that dive headfirst into the messy, hilarious, and sometimes raunchy side of relationships. With Alan’s signature mix of anime nods, wrestling references, and a whole lot of risqué jokes, these comics are anything but ordinary.
At its core, the series is a wildly exaggerated love letter to the artist’s wife, equal parts sweet and NSFW. Whether you're here for the laughs, the relatable couple moments, or just to see how far Alan pushes the line this time, scroll on and enjoy the unapologetically spicy ride.
More info: Instagram | asliceofalan.com | x.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | ko-fi.com
“My creative process… most times, I just take a real joke I made in real life and stop, thinking, ‘Wait… that’s a great comic idea!’ Then I modify it into a 4-panel story,” Alan, the creator behind A Slice of Alan, shared with Bored Panda. “So they’re really just my real-life jokes drawn out. Sometimes, I have to think it through if I’m working on a specific prompt, but most of the time, I don’t.”
“I feel like my comics are mostly born from imagination. About 40% is inspired by real-life experiences, while 60% comes from imagination and exaggeration of those experiences,” explained Alan.
Regarding what Alan hopes people gain from his comics, he wrote: “I would like people to report the love that my character Alan has for his wife, Diana, and share that love with someone else. Or if you just laugh at the absurdity of my story, that's just as good! Just bringing a smile to people's faces is all that matters to me.”