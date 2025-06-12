ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for another dose of outrageous humor and cheeky storytelling? A Slice of Alan returns with even more bold, unfiltered comics that dive headfirst into the messy, hilarious, and sometimes raunchy side of relationships. With Alan’s signature mix of anime nods, wrestling references, and a whole lot of risqué jokes, these comics are anything but ordinary.

At its core, the series is a wildly exaggerated love letter to the artist’s wife, equal parts sweet and NSFW. Whether you're here for the laughs, the relatable couple moments, or just to see how far Alan pushes the line this time, scroll on and enjoy the unapologetically spicy ride.

