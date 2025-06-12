ADVERTISEMENT

Ready for another dose of outrageous humor and cheeky storytelling? A Slice of Alan returns with even more bold, unfiltered comics that dive headfirst into the messy, hilarious, and sometimes raunchy side of relationships. With Alan’s signature mix of anime nods, wrestling references, and a whole lot of risqué jokes, these comics are anything but ordinary.

At its core, the series is a wildly exaggerated love letter to the artist’s wife, equal parts sweet and NSFW. Whether you're here for the laughs, the relatable couple moments, or just to see how far Alan pushes the line this time, scroll on and enjoy the unapologetically spicy ride.

More info: Instagram | asliceofalan.com | x.com | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic strip from a Slice of Alan showing bizarre adult-oriented humor with characters ordering margaritas and unexpected twists.

asliceofalan Report

“My creative process… most times, I just take a real joke I made in real life and stop, thinking, ‘Wait… that’s a great comic idea!’ Then I modify it into a 4-panel story,” Alan, the creator behind A Slice of Alan, shared with Bored Panda. “So they’re really just my real-life jokes drawn out. Sometimes, I have to think it through if I’m working on a specific prompt, but most of the time, I don’t.”
    #2

    Comic strip from A Slice Of Alan showing bizarre adult humor with a purple-haired character saved by a Spider-Man parody.

    asliceofalan Report

    #3

    Four-panel bizarre comic from Slice of Alan featuring characters hiding from monsters, showing adult-oriented humor and funny reactions.

    asliceofalan Report

    “I feel like my comics are mostly born from imagination. About 40% is inspired by real-life experiences, while 60% comes from imagination and exaggeration of those experiences,” explained Alan.
    #4

    Comic from A Slice Of Alan showing a humorous burger order with adult-oriented humor in a colorful cartoon style.

    asliceofalan Report

    #5

    Comic strip from A Slice Of Alan showing a quirky adult humor scene with a letter and a surprising mailbox character.

    asliceofalan Report

    Regarding what Alan hopes people gain from his comics, he wrote: “I would like people to report the love that my character Alan has for his wife, Diana, and share that love with someone else. Or if you just laugh at the absurdity of my story, that's just as good! Just bringing a smile to people's faces is all that matters to me.”
    #6

    Colorful comic panels from a hilarious Slice Of Alan series featuring bizarre adult-oriented humor and quirky characters in nature.

    asliceofalan Report

    #7

    Cartoon characters in a bizarre comic scene featuring adult-oriented humor from A Slice Of Alan series.

    asliceofalan Report

    #8

    Two characters in a colorful comic strip with adult-oriented humor discussing a championship belt style.

    asliceofalan Report

    #9

    Cartoon characters showing adult-oriented humor in a hilariously bizarre comic style from A Slice Of Alan series.

    asliceofalan Report

    #10

    Cartoon character taking a photo of corn with sauce, while another character makes a suggestive comment in adult-oriented humor comic.

    asliceofalan Report

    #11

    A Slice Of Alan comic with adult-oriented humor showing a funny job mishap and quirky character reactions.

    asliceofalan Report

    #12

    Comic strip from A Slice Of Alan featuring bizarre adult-oriented humor about a cosplay tornado character referencing the 1925 Tri-State tornado.

    asliceofalan Report

    #13

    Comic panels from A Slice Of Alan showing humorous adult-oriented interaction with vibrant characters and exaggerated expressions.

    asliceofalan Report

    #14

    Hilariously bizarre A Slice Of Alan comic panels featuring quirky characters in adult-oriented humorous costumes.

    asliceofalan Report

    #15

    Comic strip from A Slice Of Alan featuring adult-oriented humor with two characters and wrestling references on a T-shirt.

    asliceofalan Report

    #16

    Birthday party scene from a Slice of Alan comic featuring colorful characters in a bizarre adult-oriented humor style.

    asliceofalan Report

    #17

    Comic panels from A Slice Of Alan featuring adult-oriented humor with bizarre and funny characters in a quirky bunny outfit scenario.

    asliceofalan Report

    #18

    Comic panels from a Slice Of Alan adult-oriented humor comic showing sunscreen mix-up and exaggerated reactions.

    asliceofalan Report

    #19

    Comic panels from a slice of Alan showing a character’s bizarre cosplay with adult-oriented humor and fantasy elements.

    asliceofalan Report

    #20

    A Slice of Alan comic strip showing a bizarre road trip with adult-oriented humor and surreal horse rider characters.

    asliceofalan Report

    #21

    Comic strip featuring adult-oriented humor with characters discussing cosplay and cultural references in a hilarious style.

    asliceofalan Report

    #22

    Comic panels from a slice of Alan featuring bizarre adult-oriented humor with characters in a dark, exaggerated cartoon style.

    asliceofalan Report

    #23

    Colorful panels from a Slice of Alan comic featuring adult-oriented humor with bizarre and hilarious cartoon characters.

    asliceofalan Report

    #24

    Comic panels from A Slice Of Alan showing characters grilling and making a bizarre adult-oriented humor burger joke outdoors.

    asliceofalan Report

    #25

    Hilariously bizarre Slice of Alan comic panels featuring adult-oriented humor with quirky characters and dark magical themes.

    asliceofalan Report

    #26

    Comic strip from A Slice Of Alan with two characters in purple and red, featuring adult-oriented humor and classic prank scene.

    asliceofalan Report

    #27

    Comic strip from A Slice Of Alan featuring adult-oriented humor with a bizarre, hilarious duel between Moses and Pharaoh.

    asliceofalan Report

    #28

    A Slice Of Alan comic with adult-oriented humor featuring a cosplay reveal and playful emotional reactions.

    asliceofalan Report

    #29

    Comic panels from A Slice Of Alan featuring bizarre adult-oriented humor with characters singing and interacting humorously.

    asliceofalan Report

    #30

    A slice of Alan comic showing a couple painting their faces like cats in an adult-oriented humor style.

    asliceofalan Report

