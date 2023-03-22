Dogs Love Bacon is a weekly webcomic that follows the lives of two rescue dogs: a Pomeranian and a Cojack (Corgi-Jack Russell mix) and their human servant. It was started in 2020 and my main goal was to make people smile while reading it. The adventures keep going, and we hope that these brighten your day!

If you would like to see my previous comics posted on Bored Panda you can click here, here, here, or here.