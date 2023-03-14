I struggle with depression from time to time and having to come up with something in my life that makes me laugh a little gives me strength and makes me realize I have those moments that shine.

So having to create Daily Jelly and coming up with ideas is more of a reminder of my happy moments and it actually helps me to be more happy! I hope people reading the series also relate to some of my stories and get reminded they have those moments too.

I was interested in so many things as a kid but being in that beauty trend came a little late for me, I’d say. I didn’t really care that much about makeup and fashion trends but it suddenly hit me late in my mid-20s! Gosh, all the YouTube videos I had to watch to catch up with all the other pretty sparkling people. Which I enjoyed a lot, by the way. I went through one of those too light/dark shade foundation eras when I was about to graduate from uni and have so many embarrassing episodes related to it. I’m still not so perfect at catching up with the beauty trends, a few years behind the times, haha. I don’t stress about it but rather enjoy the fact that at least now I know my right shade of foundation!