Hey there, Bored Pandas! Have you ever wondered what it's like to live with ADHD, autism, and other mental illnesses? Well, wonder no more because I've got the inside scoop!

My life is basically a comedy of errors, and I've captured it all in my hilarious comics. From forgetting to put on pants before leaving the house to getting lost in my own backyard, my daily struggles are guaranteed to make you laugh.

So if you're looking for a good chuckle and a peek into the world of the neurodivergent living, then check out my comics. Just be prepared to relate a little too close to the chaos!

#1

Zuzana Ž.
Max M
Max M
It is so easy to offend people with humor

#2

Zuzana Ž.
Bo'owowo'uh
Bo'owowo'uh
Or at least try to have a nap, then stay awake because you haven't done anything and then cry and then not do anything and sit there thinking about the inevitability of death.

#3

Zuzana Ž.
#4

Zuzana Ž.
Bo'owowo'uh
Bo'owowo'uh
The next day: Oh yes it's - no, it's not.

#5

Zuzana Ž.
#6

Zuzana Ž.
#7

Zuzana Ž.
#8

Zuzana Ž.
#9

Zuzana Ž.
#10

Zuzana Ž.
Max M
Max M
Yeah i fell totally into the burnout part. I needed 5 years to learn where my no stress border were. and i can't accept my borders, i hate only being able to do stuff a few hours each day. I don't have time for being that slow. But it bite me in the butt everytime i ignorer it

#11

Zuzana Ž.
#12

Zuzana Ž.
Max M
Max M
1 tiny feeling, is getting blown up to a a catagory 10 hurricane, when it enters their jead

#13

Zuzana Ž.
Bo'owowo'uh
Bo'owowo'uh
Then more procrastination

#14

Zuzana Ž.
#15

Zuzana Ž.
#16

Zuzana Ž.
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Pets fill a heart-void

#17

Zuzana Ž.
#18

Zuzana Ž.
Max M
Max M
I get a little more silence in my head on pills, otherwise it is just suffering noisy

#19

Zuzana Ž.
#20

Zuzana Ž.
#21

Zuzana Ž.
#22

Zuzana Ž.
#23

Zuzana Ž.
#24

Zuzana Ž.
