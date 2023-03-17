Kim Dong-Kyu is a South Korean artist who offers a fresh take on iconic paintings by reimagining them from a present-day perspective. In 2013, he created a project titled "Art X Smart" exploring our relationship with new technologies and the impact they have on modern society.

The absurdly funny and thought-provoking artworks take us to a utopian reality where ancient and current times meet. According to the artist, 'Art X Smart' shows us how smartphones have disrupted the values we once considered important in our daily lives before becoming addicted to these 21st-century devices.

Even though the project dates ten years back, its relevance has not diminished with time. "Art X Smart" continues to provoke audiences around the world to contemplate the role of technology in shaping our present and future.

