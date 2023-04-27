I was in my early teens the first time I ever met a Great Dane and I was 30 years old when my dream of having one came true.

Elliott came home in May of 2017 and, to document her rapid growth, I took a gazillion photos and started an Instagram for her as a way to share those photos somewhere other than Facebook. (I didn’t need to drive my friends crazy with my obsession with my dog).

It was early 2018 the first time I saw someone do one of these edits. At the time Elliott was just shy of her first birthday and, like most people, I just thought it was the most heartwarming thing I had ever seen and I needed to have one done of her.