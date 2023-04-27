I Combine Photos Of Dogs And Other Animals As Both Puppies And Adults Into One Wholesome Image (69 Pics)
My name is Mandy Helwege and I am the founder of Seeing Double Edits. I guess if you want to know how SDE came to be, you have to know a little of my backstory. My whole life I have loved everything as it relates to animals and art. I grew up riding horses, learned to draw by tracing horses and orcas out of books I got from the library as a child, and for basically my whole life have preferred to be in the company of animals over people.
I was in my early teens the first time I ever met a Great Dane and I was 30 years old when my dream of having one came true.
Elliott came home in May of 2017 and, to document her rapid growth, I took a gazillion photos and started an Instagram for her as a way to share those photos somewhere other than Facebook. (I didn’t need to drive my friends crazy with my obsession with my dog).
It was early 2018 the first time I saw someone do one of these edits. At the time Elliott was just shy of her first birthday and, like most people, I just thought it was the most heartwarming thing I had ever seen and I needed to have one done of her.
So I asked the person who had shared their edit if they would do one for me because seeing her as a 12lb puppy next to the 125lb dog she became would be the most incredible thing. They agreed and I sent the photos I thought would work best and then waited with anticipation to receive the image back.
I was super appreciative of the time that went into the piece but was disappointed in the results because little effort had been made to make adjustments to color, lighting, or blur to bring the two images together into one, and appeared as though the puppy photo had just been pasted into the adult photo.
I figured with the years of photography and Photoshop experience I had in addition to my formal art education that maybe I could do it myself but see if I could blend the two together in a realistic way.
Those early edits weren’t anything like what they are today, but I loved creating them for my own dogs and sharing them with others. People absolutely loved them and requests from friends to have me do one of their dog started coming in and then strangers started offering to pay me to do one for them and eight months after doing my first transformation edit of my Great Dane, Seeing Double Edits was born.
I spent nearly three years doing a few on the side of my full-time insurance sales job and in late 2021 was finally able to quit that sales job and pursue this full-time.
To date, I’ve done more than 1300 of these transformation edits for pet owners on every continent outside Antarctica and it is truly my greatest honor to be able to use the talents and passion/love I have for animals to create these special pieces for others.
SDE is the most random but perfect combination of not only my passion and love for animals but the unique set of skills I have developed over more than a decade as an artist and I hope to be able to continue to create them for others for many years to come.
I love GSD puppies. They never seem to know how to control their ears 🙂
what a gift you have to make these stunning photos happen!!!