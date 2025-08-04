30 Colorized Historical Pictures That Offer A Brand New Perspective
Color photography was pioneered in 1855, but only in recent years has it been able to closely capture the world as we see it. Using color became significantly more popular in the 1960s. So much so that today, taking monochrome photos has become a conscious choice for photographers seeking a more emotive aesthetic. If you’ve ever wondered what a black and white photo would look like when reimagined, look no further, because we’ve compiled a collection of 30 historical pictures that have been completely transformed by color. From popular landmarks to influential people, this compilation is sure to leave you intrigued.
Louis Armstrong Practicing In His Dressing Room, Ca 1946
Peatwy Tuck Of The Meskwahki, 1898
Margaret Hamilton, Standing Next To Listings Of The Software She And Her Mit Team Produced For The Apollo Project, 1969
Women Delivering Ice, 1918
Times Square, 1947
Painting WWII Propaganda Posters, Port Washington, New York, 8 July 1942
“The Tall Cowboy”, Ralph E. Madsen With Senator Morris Sheppard, 1919
Young Woman With Umbrella, Louisiana, 1937
Abraham Lincoln, 1860
Charles Darwin Photograph By Elliott And Fry, 29 November, 1881
"Chief". New York, 1943
A Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Wooden Bicycle Of His Own Making, 1912
View From The Jodenbreestraat In Amsterdam, Between 1875 And 1883
An American Couple Ride Around On An Autoped Scooter, Circa 1918
Vincent Van Gogh At The Age Of 19, January, 1873
Lyon, France, At The Intersection Of The Monnaie Street And The Petit David Street, 1902
Portrait Used To Design The Penny. President Lincoln Meets General Mcclellan, Antietam, Maryland Ca September 1862
Helen Keller Meeting Charlie Chaplin, 1919
Broadway At The United States Hotel Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Ca 1900-1915
Theoretical Physicist Albert Einstein, 1921
Boys After Buying Easter Flowers In Union Square, New York, April 1908
Woman Demonstrates New Vacuum Cleaner, 1899
A Young Man From The Levant Wearing Traditional Bedouin Clothes, Early 1900s
Los Angeles, 1949
A Man Rides A 1931 Cislaghi Motoruota Monowheel Somewhere In The Netherlands, Circa 1930
Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, Ca 1935
Count Ferdinand Von Zeppelin 8 July 1838 - 8 March 1917), He Was A German General And Later Inventor Of The Zeppelin Rigid Airships
Albert Einstien, The Year Of The Special Relativity, 1905
Emmeline Pankhurst, 1917
The Elegance On The Streets Of New York City, 1928
Colorizing historical photographs offers a FALSE "new perspective." It inherently alters and diminishes the impact and meaning of the original photograph. In many cases, we don't even have a clue of the coloring of things like clothing, buildings, peoples' eyes and hair color, so choosing to color them without knowing the actual reality is a form of deception and falseness. I personally hate "colorized" old photos, as they are no longer historically accurate nor do they actually depict the moment in time/history when they were originally taken.
