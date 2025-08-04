ADVERTISEMENT

Color photography was pioneered in 1855, but only in recent years has it been able to closely capture the world as we see it. Using color became significantly more popular in the 1960s. So much so that today, taking monochrome photos has become a conscious choice for photographers seeking a more emotive aesthetic. If you’ve ever wondered what a black and white photo would look like when reimagined, look no further, because we’ve compiled a collection of 30 historical pictures that have been completely transformed by color. From popular landmarks to influential people, this compilation is sure to leave you intrigued.

#1

Louis Armstrong Practicing In His Dressing Room, Ca 1946

Black and colorized historical pictures showing a man playing trumpet in a suit, highlighting colorized historical images.

William Gottlieb , Dana Keller Report

    #2

    Peatwy Tuck Of The Meskwahki, 1898

    Colorized historical picture of a Native American man in traditional attire with a feathered headdress and medallion necklace.

    Boston Public Library , photojacker Report

    #3

    Margaret Hamilton, Standing Next To Listings Of The Software She And Her Mit Team Produced For The Apollo Project, 1969

    Side-by-side black and colorized historical pictures of a woman standing next to a tall stack of papers.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #4

    Women Delivering Ice, 1918

    Two women carrying a large block of ice in an outdoor setting, shown in colorized historical pictures perspective.

    National Archives , Dana Keller Report

    #5

    Times Square, 1947

    Black and colorized historical pictures showing Times Square with vintage advertisements and a jazz band on a cart.

    William P. Gottlieb , Jordan J. Lloyd Report

    #6

    Painting WWII Propaganda Posters, Port Washington, New York, 8 July 1942

    Women painting posters at drafting tables in a vintage workshop, an example from colorized historical pictures.

    Marty Zimmerman , Patty Allison Report

    #7

    “The Tall Cowboy”, Ralph E. Madsen With Senator Morris Sheppard, 1919

    Side-by-side comparison of a historical black and white photo and its colorized version showing two men shaking hands on steps.

    Harris & Ewing , Photo Retrofit Report

    #8

    Young Woman With Umbrella, Louisiana, 1937

    Young woman holding an umbrella and paper, shown in original and colorized historical pictures for new perspective.

    Dorothea Lange , Manuel De Leonardo Report

    #9

    Abraham Lincoln, 1860

    Split image showing a black and white historical picture alongside a colorized version offering a new perspective.

    IckyChris Report

    #10

    Charles Darwin Photograph By Elliott And Fry, 29 November, 1881

    Side-by-side comparison of a colorized historical picture showing an elderly man with a beard and hat outdoors.

    Lorenzo Folli Report

    #11

    "Chief". New York, 1943

    Historic photo of a Dalmatian riding in an FDNY fire truck, showing colorized historical pictures perspective.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #12

    A Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Wooden Bicycle Of His Own Making, 1912

    Boy standing barefoot with a handmade wooden bike, shown in black and white and colorized historical pictures.

    Lorenzo Folli Report

    #13

    View From The Jodenbreestraat In Amsterdam, Between 1875 And 1883

    Crowded historical street scene with people in period clothing, shown in black and white and colorized versions.

    BaptistePierre @baptistecolors Report

    #14

    An American Couple Ride Around On An Autoped Scooter, Circa 1918

    Black and white and colorized historical pictures showing a couple riding an early motorized scooter on a city street.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #15

    Vincent Van Gogh At The Age Of 19, January, 1873

    Black and white historical portrait beside its colorized version showing a young man in formal attire for colorized historical pictures.

    sefaoruc Report

    #16

    Lyon, France, At The Intersection Of The Monnaie Street And The Petit David Street, 1902

    Narrow historical city street shown in black and white and colorized versions, offering a new perspective.

    BaptistePierre @baptistecolors Report

    #17

    Portrait Used To Design The Penny. President Lincoln Meets General Mcclellan, Antietam, Maryland Ca September 1862

    Black and white and colorized historical pictures showing two men seated under a tent during the Civil War era.

    Alexander Gardner , Zuzzah Report

    #18

    Helen Keller Meeting Charlie Chaplin, 1919

    Black and white and colorized historical picture showing a man and woman in early 20th century clothing outdoors.

    Roy Export Company / Cineteca di Bologna , Zuzahin Report

    #19

    Broadway At The United States Hotel Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Ca 1900-1915

    Black and white and colorized historical pictures showing city street scenes with people and horse-drawn carriages.

    Detroit Publishing Co. , Sanna Dullaway Report

    #20

    Theoretical Physicist Albert Einstein, 1921

    Side-by-side comparison of a historical black and white and colorized picture of Albert Einstein in a classroom setting.

    Ferdinand Schmutzer , Klassixx Report

    #21

    Boys After Buying Easter Flowers In Union Square, New York, April 1908

    Three boys holding flowers and tools in a vintage city scene, showcasing colorized historical pictures for new perspective.

    Bain News Service , Dana Keller Report

    Woman Demonstrates New Vacuum Cleaner, 1899

    Side-by-side colorized historical pictures showing a woman using an early vacuum cleaner in vintage attire.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #23

    A Young Man From The Levant Wearing Traditional Bedouin Clothes, Early 1900s

    Black and colorized side-by-side historical portrait of a man wearing traditional clothing and headgear, offering new perspective

    buba7q Report

    #24

    Los Angeles, 1949

    Vintage diner with classic cars in black and white and color, showcasing colorized historical pictures perspective at night.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #25

    A Man Rides A 1931 Cislaghi Motoruota Monowheel Somewhere In The Netherlands, Circa 1930

    Man riding a vintage monowheel motorcycle with onlookers in black and white and colorized historical pictures.

    jdvcolours Report

    #26

    Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, Ca 1935

    Side-by-side black and white and colorized historical pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge under construction.

    historyinphotos , Dana Keller Report

    #27

    Count Ferdinand Von Zeppelin 8 July 1838 - 8 March 1917), He Was A German General And Later Inventor Of The Zeppelin Rigid Airships

    Side-by-side black and colorized historical pictures of an elderly man with a mustache in a dark suit offering a new perspective.

    sefaoruc Report

    #28

    Albert Einstien, The Year Of The Special Relativity, 1905

    Black and white and colorized historical pictures of a man in a suit, showcasing a new perspective on history.

    buba7q Report

    #29

    Emmeline Pankhurst, 1917

    Black and white and colorized historical pictures showing a woman reading a newspaper at a desk indoors.

    sefaoruc Report

    #30

    The Elegance On The Streets Of New York City, 1928

    Side-by-side black and colorized historical pictures of a couple walking in 1920s city street crowd.

    Angelina_retro Report

