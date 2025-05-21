ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.

Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. I sometimes use colored liners to create my dotwork and stippling graphics. I would like to share the result.

It takes on average 4-5 days or 25-30 hours to create one such work.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1 The Colored World

    #2 The Colored World

    #3 The Colored World

    #4 The Colored World

    #5 The Colored World

    #6 The Colored World

    #7 The Colored World

    #8 The Colored World

    #9 The Colored World

    #10 The Colored World

    #11 The Colored World

    #12 The Colored World

    #13 The Colored World

    #14 The Colored World

    #15 The Colored World

