My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.

Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings. I sometimes use colored liners to create my dotwork and stippling graphics. I would like to share the result.

It takes on average 4-5 days or 25-30 hours to create one such work.

