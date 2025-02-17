Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
College Student Beats The Buzzer To Win $100K At A Shooting Challenge Versus NBA Star Dame Lillard
Work & Money

College Student Beats The Buzzer To Win $100K At A Shooting Challenge Versus NBA Star Dame Lillard

31

0

Many of us have asked ourselves more than once—how can we get rich? And not just that, but how can we get rich quickly? Like, in a couple of minutes. If we put aside winning the lottery jackpot or buying a couple thousand bitcoins in 2012 when they were damn cheap, there are not that many options left, right?

For example, winning a $100K 3-point shooting challenge from MrBeast during the NBA All-Star Weekend – why not, if you played a lot of basketball as a child? True, for 18-year-old Jaren Barajas, the situation was incredibly complicated by the fact that his opponent was one of the best basketball shooters of all time…

More info: YouTube

    A 18YO college student was chosen by MrBeast to challenge Damian Lillard in a $100K shooting challenge at the NBA All-Star Game

    College student surrounded by cash after winning $100K in a shooting challenge.

    Image credits: Chaz NBA / YouTube

    The teen confessed that he used to play basketball a lot at school but now he concentrates more on his studies

    Damian Lillard has made 37.1% of his shots from behind the arc in his career, he has won the All-Star Game 3-point contest twice, and is famous for his exceptional composure in clutch time, when the seconds are running out and you need to make a shot to win the game. And so, against such a ‘monster’ this weekend, a random guy from the stands at NBA All-Star Weekend had to go out.

    The host of the challenge was MrBeast, and the winner received $100K. Depending on who won, the amateur could just take the cash, but Lillard would simply transfer the money to charity. The lucky guy the host called to the court was Jaren Barajas, an 18-year-old college freshman who, by his own admission, played a lot of basketball in school, but is now focused just on his studies.

    College student with NBA star Dame Lillard, holding microphone, celebrating a $100K win at shooting challenge event.

    Image credits: Chaz NBA / YouTube

    The stud had to make only one accurate shot from the logo – but the NBA star had to make 3 of them to win the challenge

    The rules of the challenge were pretty simple – the opponents took turns shooting from the logo – that is, about a couple of yards before the three-point line. However, Jaren had an advantage – any accurate shot brought him immediate victory, while Damian had to make three shots to win the challenge.

    The famous shooter made two accurate ones pretty quickly, but Jaren was not doing so well. They had to call in Kenny Smith, a television analyst and formerly one of the most outstanding masters of long-range shots in the NBA, for help. A few words about the correct shooting technique from the expert – and the ball, breaking out of Jaren’s hands, hits the hoop. The arena froze – but no, another miss.

    Basketball nearing hoop in a shooting challenge between a college student and NBA star, highlighting a $100K win.

    Image credits: Markus Spiske / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The teen managed to beat the buzzer with his last ball to top one of the greatest basketball shooters ever

    Steph Curry adds to the tension – the greatest shooter of all time shows that the time allotted for the challenge is running out, so the opponents need to hurry. Dame misses another one, and even Shaquille O’Neal, who has made only one accurate three-point shot in his entire career, runs out to help Jaren. Usually, Lillard has no equal in such conditions – but not today.

    The last ball leaves Jaren’s hands right at the last second – and he beats the buzzer! With a ricochet off the backboard – but most importantly, the ball goes straight into the hoop! And this means that a random teen beats one of the greatest basketball shooters ever. The lucky guy falls into the arms of mascots, stars of the present and past, and, on the advice of MrBeast, literally climbs into a huge box of dollars. It was damn cool!

    Cash prizes of $100K displayed as various US dollar bills.

    Image credits: Shane / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The 18YO was really happy to win $100K, especially with such an incredible shot

    “This is going to mean the world to me, it’s going to help my family a lot and definitely my future,” – these are the words of a happy Jaren right after the victory. Yes, at the very least, this will be a good addition to his college fund. As for Damian Lillard, he was probably also happy with the kid’s success. In the end, the main thing for Dame this season is to fight for the coveted ring, and everything else is not so important.

    You can watch the whole video here

    “Stars of different sports often take part in MrBeast’s challenges – and sometimes the greats lose. For example, Tom Brady recently lost to a high school teen quarterback, and the no-less-legendary soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo couldn’t cope with a random subscriber too,” says Michael Spivakovsky, a sports journalist and blogger, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

    “Of course, the conditions in such challenges are not the same for professionals and amateurs – but this is completely reasonable. After all, the main goal of such videos is to create a show, and how interesting will it be if the star simply destroys the amateur guy? So I have almost no doubt that if this was the end of a playoff game, Lillard wouldn’t have missed.”

    “However, it’s not worth assuming that the star shooter gave in to a teenager. In the end, every outstanding athlete has his own legacy – and to completely fail in such a competition is not very good for that. So, in my opinion, the kid was just incredibly lucky, and I am also very happy for him,” Michael summarizes.

    People in the comments are also really happy for Jaren, although some are quite surprised by his restrained reaction to the victory. However, judging by the teen’s look, he was simply stunned by such a denouement. “Unbelievable shot! So happy for the kid,” someone wrote aptly. “Good on Dame for going easy on him.”

    And the responders also noted that after taxes, the student’s winnings will obviously get reduced. By the way, it’s quite reasonable; for example, it was recently calculated that the winner of another MrBeast’s upcoming show will receive not $10M, but ‘only’ $5.3M. However, in any case, a victory is a victory. And what do you, our dear readers, think about this challenge? What would you spend the winnings on if you were the champion?

    People in the comments were also happy for the kid but didn’t forget to point out that his winnings will be cut after taxes

    Tweet congratulating college student for winning $100K shooting challenge against NBA star.

    Image credits: lifewave98

    Tweet reply about college student winning $100K against NBA star.

    Image credits: jbreckCPA

    Tweet about a college student winning $100K in a shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: Redeemrise

    Tweet screenshot by Pocket Jacks humorously commenting "$12 after taxes" related to a college student's shooting challenge win.

    Image credits: ThePocketJacks

    Tweet reacting to a college student winning $100K in a shooting challenge versus NBA star.

    Image credits: slmgoodie123

    Tweet congratulating college student for winning shooting challenge versus NBA star.

    Image credits: mauricedefi

    Tweet expressing happiness for college student's $100K win in shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: RandyLNorris

    Tweet reacting to a college student winning a $100K shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: TheRenderBull

    Kairos tweets about college student winning $100K in shooting challenge against Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: KairosMetaX

    Tweet celebrating college student's buzzer-beater win against NBA star Dame Lillard in a shooting challenge.

    Image credits: BBALLBABE6

    Tweet about a college student's buzzer-beater victory in a challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: Blessed_oz

    Tweet about college student winning $100K in a shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: BullsCafe22

    Tweet about college student's $100K win in shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: BullsCafe22

    Tweet congratulating a college student for winning a shooting challenge versus NBA star.

    Image credits: tommysheesh

    Tweet celebrating a college student winning $100K in a shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: BantiPr96635556

    Tweet congratulating college student winning $100K in a shooting challenge versus Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: FatGuac

    Tweet about winning $100K and a hug from Shaq, referring to a college student's success in a shooting challenge.

    Image credits: DsloanD

    College student celebrates winning $100K in shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: raptor10352

    Tweet congratulating a college student for winning $100K in a shooting challenge against NBA star Dame Lillard.

    Image credits: IAmJustBee

    College student celebrates winning $100K in a shooting challenge, surrounded by cash, with NBA mascots cheering.

    Image credits: keepitchrisb

    Tweet reaction congratulating college student who won $100K shooting challenge versus NBA star.

    Image credits: scorpzgca00

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

