We asked James to tell us about his process for selecting and approaching the collectors featured in the project. The photographer told us: “Christie’s wanted to feature certain collectors, some who had interesting collections, others less so. But I was also able to suggest collectors I had read about or thought would be visually engaging. Examples would be Roberto Baggio and his incredible collection of hunting decoys, Rino Ferro, a former butcher who had a collection of harpoons, or my friend Cristiano Spiller, a DJ who had a collection of Lego figurines. Or when they wanted to do a series related to fashion I was able to add the New York style legend- Iris Apfel, and her amazing costume collections.”

The photographer added: “Some of the contemporary art collectors that Christie’s suggested were very difficult to photograph in this format because of the size of the artworks, and their value (a lot of moving around was needed for these pictures).”