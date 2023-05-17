James Mollison is captivating viewers once again with his latest series, "Collectors & Collections." Inspired by an invitation from David McKendrick and Lee Belcher in 2014 to photograph collectors in a style reminiscent of his acclaimed work, "Where Children Sleep" (you can click here to see Bored Panda's post), Mollison's project has evolved into an ongoing collaboration. Eager to explore the intriguing world of collectors, the artist invites the public to share their knowledge of captivating individuals immersed in the art of collecting.

In Mollison's artistic vision, there is a harmony between the collectors and their cherished possessions. The photographer's keen eye captures a striking balance, allowing the viewer to imagine the seamless connection between each portrait and the corresponding room. Thanks to this unique project, we can glimpse the various collections of well-known figures like Iris Apfel, Luciano Benetton, Roberto Baggio, and many more.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | jamesmollison.com

#1

Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel

The New York style legend has an amazing array of costume creations

James Mollison Report

Bored Panda reached out to James Mollison to find out more about his series featuring unique collections together with their owners. We wanted to know what initially drew him to the concept of photographing collectors and their collections. Mollison shared with us: “I was commissioned by David McKendrick & Lee Belcher from B.A.M. London when they relaunched Christie’s Magazine. They had seen my ‘Where Children Sleep’ project and wondered about taking inspiration from the format I had used to photograph collectors for the magazine.”
#2

Luciano Benetton

Luciano Benetton

The founder of the fashion empire has so far commissioned about 10,000 miniature works for his growing collection

James Mollison Report

#3

Perry Margouleff

Perry Margouleff

The musician and music producer on a collection of 20th century American guitars inspired by his passion for playing

James Mollison Report

We asked James to tell us about his process for selecting and approaching the collectors featured in the project. The photographer told us: “Christie’s wanted to feature certain collectors, some who had interesting collections, others less so. But I was also able to suggest collectors I had read about or thought would be visually engaging. Examples would be Roberto Baggio and his incredible collection of hunting decoys, Rino Ferro, a former butcher who had a collection of harpoons, or my friend Cristiano Spiller, a DJ who had a collection of Lego figurines. Or when they wanted to do a series related to fashion I was able to add the New York style legend- Iris Apfel, and her amazing costume collections.”

The photographer added: “Some of the contemporary art collectors that Christie’s suggested were very difficult to photograph in this format because of the size of the artworks, and their value (a lot of moving around was needed for these pictures).”
#4

Gail Cook

Gail Cook

The doll collector on how a present for her daughter sparked an enduring passion

James Mollison Report

#5

Liz West

Liz West

The sculptor started collecting Spice Girl memorabilia at the age of 11. Starting with a pencil case and leading to donations from Mel B

James Mollison Report

Next, we were wondering if Mollison noticed any recurring themes or patterns in the collectors' personalities or approaches to collecting. We found out that: “There is definitely an obsessive nature to collecting, I was most drawn to collectors who did it for a love of an object or thing, rather than some of the collectors of art for whom it was maybe more for status or investment. In Germany, I photographed Jens Veerbeck, who collected vintage toasters. He had started buying one at a flea market when he was at college. Then another toaster a few months later… when I photographed him he had hundreds, and there was a real beauty seeing them all together.”
#6

Harald Falckenberg

Harald Falckenberg

A frequent writer on contemporary art, a doctor of law, and a Professor of Art Theory at the Hamburg Academy of Fine Arts

James Mollison Report

#7

David Gainsborough Roberts

David Gainsborough Roberts

 A vast collection of iconic memorabilia associated with the famous and the infamous of the 20th century

James Mollison Report

Lastly, the photographer added the final thought about “Collectors & Collections”: “A project born out of ‘Where Children Sleep’… Not serious but I hope a fun portrait of the weird world of collecting.” We encourage you to visit James’ website and learn more about this interesting series, as well as other projects the photographer worked on in the past.
#8

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Baggio

The former footballer, a star player for Fiorentina, Juventus, and Italy, collects hunting paraphernalia

James Mollison Report

#9

Rino Ferro

Rino Ferro

The former butcher on the poetic beauty of harpoons shaped by hand

James Mollison Report

#10

Cristiano Spiller

Cristiano Spiller

The DJ and record producer on his anarchic collection of Lego figurines

James Mollison Report

#11

Friedrich Wilhelm Prinz Von Sachsen-Gessaphe

Friedrich Wilhelm Prinz Von Sachsen-Gessaphe

The interior designer discusses his fascination with miniature furniture

James Mollison Report

#12

Gerald Ford

Gerald Ford

The business leader on the toy banks - and the real ones - he has bought

James Mollison Report

#13

Kim Hastreiter

Kim Hastreiter

The publisher and co-editor of indie-favorite magazine Paper on an art collection that tells the story of her life

James Mollison Report

#14

Paul Smith

Paul Smith

Paul Smith, The fashion designer on the extraordinary number of cycling jerseys he owns

James Mollison Report

#15

Wolfgang Ruf & Martin Kamer

Wolfgang Ruf & Martin Kamer

The rivals turned collaborators on their peerless costume collection

James Mollison Report

#16

Liu Lan

Liu Lan

An entrepreneur, Liu is passionate about the unique life experiences she has gained through collecting contemporary art

James Mollison Report

#17

Ute & Rudolf Scharpff

Ute & Rudolf Scharpff

Over the decades, their collection has grown to include some 200 works by 35 international artists

James Mollison Report

#18

Inti Ligabue

Inti Ligabue

As well as running the family catering business, he continues to add to the collection of tribal art begun by his father

James Mollison Report

#19

Anne Dell Prevost

Anne Dell Prevost

A taste for objets d’art and 18th century French furniture, inspired by her grandmother’s South Carolina home

James Mollison Report

#20

Simon Costin

Simon Costin

The art director & set designer on his macabre curiosities and folk art, gathered over a lifetime of trawling flea markets

James Mollison Report

#21

Karina Duebner

Karina Duebner

The fashion and interior designer on the Central Asian fabrics she collects

James Mollison Report

