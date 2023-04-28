“Where Children Sleep” Is A Photo Series Showcasing Children’s Living Conditions Around The World (18 Pics)
“Where Children Sleep” is a book featuring photographs taken by James Mollison, an English-born photographer, of children across the globe and their bedrooms. Initially published in 2010, the book showcases the diverse living conditions and environments in countries such as the U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil, England, Italy, Israel, Kenya, Senegal, Lesotho, Nepal, China, and India.
The project “Where Children Sleep” highlights the vast differences between each child's living conditions and their circumstances, such as Kaya in Tokyo, whose mother spends $1,000 a month on her dresses, Bilal the Bedouin shepherd boy who sleeps outside with his father's goats, and Indira, a Nepali girl who has been working in a granite quarry since she was three.
James Mollison provides readers with a glimpse into the lives of children in diverse situations globally, allowing them to reflect on the existing inequalities and appreciate their privilege, particularly those living in developed countries. The second part of “Where Children Sleep” is set to release in autumn this year.
Indira, 7, Kathmandu, Nepal
Lamine, 12, Bounkiling Village, Senegal
Rhiannon, 14, Darvel, Scotland
Nantio, 15, Lisamis, Northern Kenya
Dong, 9, Yunnan, China
Bilal, 6, Wadi Abu Hindi, The West Bank
Ahkohxet, 8, Amazonia, Brazil
Alex, 9, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Douha, 10, Hebron, The West Bank
Risa, 15, Kyoto, Japan
Roathy, 8, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Bikram, 9, Melamchi, Nepal
Netu, 11, Kathmandu, Nepal
Tzvika, 9, Beitar Illit, The West Bank
Joey, 11, Kentucky, USA
Prena, 14, Kathmandu, Nepal
Anonymous, 9, Ivory Coast
Jasmine (Jazzy), 4, Kentucky, USA
Poor girl, having to live in the psychiatric ward where her parents are
Do you think that if their mothers could decide whether to have those children, they would have them? Just to live in such poverty? (I do not count children of clearly mentally disabled parents).
