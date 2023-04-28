“Where Children Sleep” is a book featuring photographs taken by James Mollison, an English-born photographer, of children across the globe and their bedrooms. Initially published in 2010, the book showcases the diverse living conditions and environments in countries such as the U.S.A., Mexico, Brazil, England, Italy, Israel, Kenya, Senegal, Lesotho, Nepal, China, and India.

The project “Where Children Sleep” highlights the vast differences between each child's living conditions and their circumstances, such as Kaya in Tokyo, whose mother spends $1,000 a month on her dresses, Bilal the Bedouin shepherd boy who sleeps outside with his father's goats, and Indira, a Nepali girl who has been working in a granite quarry since she was three.

James Mollison provides readers with a glimpse into the lives of children in diverse situations globally, allowing them to reflect on the existing inequalities and appreciate their privilege, particularly those living in developed countries. The second part of “Where Children Sleep” is set to release in autumn this year.

More info: jamesmollison.com | Instagram | twitter.com