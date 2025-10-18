ADVERTISEMENT

Over thousands of years, people have settled in a lot of remote places. From the high peaks of the Andes to the scorching Sahara Desert and the isolated islands in the Pacific Ocean, humans have found ways to adapt to so many corners of the Earth that don't even seem to be meant for us. And many consider Yakutsk part of this list.

The city is located 450 km (280 mi) south of the Arctic Circle and has a population of 355K despite the fact that the average annual temperature is −8.0 °C (or 18 °F). Reddit user Yavl is also a resident, and they recently held an "Ask Me Anything" on the platform, sharing their take on the region.

The subreddit 'How is Living There?' allows its members to learn about distant places from all over the world

Image credits: yavl

Recently, a resident of Yakutsk, which is considered to be the coldest city in the world, invited everyone to ask any questions they wanted

Image credits: thebelsnickle1991 / Reddit

And the discussion provided interesting insights into what your day looks like when the average annual temperature is -8°C (or 17.6°F)

Image credits: HavingLastLaugh / Redit