Over thousands of years, people have settled in a lot of remote places. From the high peaks of the Andes to the scorching Sahara Desert and the isolated islands in the Pacific Ocean, humans have found ways to adapt to so many corners of the Earth that don't even seem to be meant for us. And many consider Yakutsk part of this list.

The city is located 450 km (280 mi) south of the Arctic Circle and has a population of 355K despite the fact that the average annual temperature is −8.0 °C (or 18 °F). Reddit user Yavl is also a resident, and they recently held an "Ask Me Anything" on the platform, sharing their take on the region.

The subreddit 'How is Living There?' allows its members to learn about distant places from all over the world

Image credits: yavl

Recently, a resident of Yakutsk, which is considered to be the coldest city in the world, invited everyone to ask any questions they wanted

Image credits: thebelsnickle1991 / Reddit

And the discussion provided interesting insights into what your day looks like when the average annual temperature is -8°C (or 17.6°F)

Image credits: HavingLastLaugh / Redit

#1

Comment discussing popular car brands Toyota and Honda used in the coldest city in the world daily life.

yavl Report

    #2

    Screenshot of an online Q&A where a person living in the coldest city discusses daily life and winter challenges in Russia.

    yavl Report

    #3

    Reddit conversation about daily life and opportunities shared by a person living in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #4

    Person living in the coldest city discussing grocery shopping challenges and costs during harsh winter conditions.

    yavl Report

    #5

    Screenshot of an online Q&A discussing the ethnic groups of a person living in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #6

    Comments about heating, walls, and daylight hours from a person living in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #7

    Reddit user from Russia explains school life and cold impact on education in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #8

    Commenter asking about ski areas and skiing, with a person living in the coldest city in the world answering about local ski slopes.

    yavl Report

    #9

    Reddit user from the coldest city in the world shares daily life experience about temperatures reaching 32C in summer.

    yavl Report

    #10

    Reddit conversation discussing daily life and community reliance of a person living in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #11

    Reddit conversation about living in the coldest city in the world and managing car engines in extreme cold.

    yavl Report

    #12

    Person living in the coldest city discusses substance abuse and alcohol restrictions in daily life.

    yavl Report

    #13

    Reddit user discusses living in the coldest city in the world and preferences for different Russian cities.

    yavl Report

    #14

    Commenter asking about indoor public areas in Yakutsk, discussing daily life of a person living in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #15

    Reddit conversation showing a person living in the coldest city in the world describing a childhood frostbite near a lamppost.

    yavl Report

    #16

    Reddit user explains Yakutsk as the coldest city in the world versus Oymyakon and Verkhoyansk’s coldest claims.

    yavl Report

    #17

    Reddit conversation about daily life and temperatures from a person living in the coldest city in the world.

    yavl Report

    #18

    Person living in the coldest city in the world explains food prices, heating methods, and logistics challenges in daily life.

    yavl Report

    #19

    Screenshot of an online Q&A showing a person living in the coldest city discussing daily life and celebrity visits.

    yavl Report

    #20

    Reddit conversation showing a person living in the coldest city discussing daily life and climate preferences.

    yavl Report

