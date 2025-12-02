ADVERTISEMENT

The sun has officially clocked out for the season, and with it, all motivation to venture out into the frozen tundra you once called your neighborhood. Your relationship is now entering its most perilous phase: the "endless Netflix scroll until one of us falls asleep" era. It's a romance rut, and the only thing on the menu is takeout and silent screen-staring.

But fear not, brave couple. You don't have to let your love life go into hibernation. We've curated a list of brilliant ways to make staying in feel less like a sentence and more like the exclusive, pants-optional VIP experience it was always meant to be.