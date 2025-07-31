ADVERTISEMENT

What if your morning coffee came with a plot twist? This collection of weirdly creative coffee makers is inspired by iconic movies and brings a dose of chaos to your countertop.

We’re talking a “Titanic” drip machine that looks like it’s sinking, a cursed “Exorcist” brewer that may or may not spin your head around, a pinked-out Barbie machine, and a “Terminator” one that deadass says, “I’ll be perky.”

Each design doesn’t just nod to the movie—it fully commits. Shapes, colors, engraved quotes, the whole deal. They’re made to mess with your eyes and fuel your caffeine addiction at the same time.

So. Which cursed brew are you starting your day with?

More info: Instagram

#1

Harry Potter

Harry Potter-themed coffee maker design with a potion hat and glasses brewing espresso, inspired by movies and Hollywood.

    #2

    Terminator

    Skull-themed coffee maker design with red LED eyes, blending movie-inspired elements with creative coffee makers decor.

    #3

    Titanic

    Titanic

    #4

    The Ten Commandments

    Coffee maker designed like stone tablets with Roman numerals and the phrase Thou Shalt Not Covet My Coffee, inspired by movies.

    #5

    Back To The Future

    Back to the Future themed coffee maker shaped like a car brewing coffee in a kitchen setting.

    #6

    Barbie

    Red coffee maker with a blonde doll head and sunglasses designed as a unique movie-inspired coffee maker design.

    #7

    E.t

    E.T. inspired coffee maker design with glowing finger and "I NEED COFFEE" text on a kitchen counter.

    #8

    Ghost Rider

    Flaming skull movie-inspired coffee maker with fiery design and a carafe brewing dark coffee on wooden kitchen counter.

    #9

    Superman

    Superman-themed coffee maker with cape and glass pot, a unique movies coffee makers design inspired by Hollywood.

    #10

    Wonder Woman

    Wonder Woman

    #11

    Jurassic Park

    Jurassic Park-themed coffee maker designed like a dinosaur skull with a brewing pot and Life Brews A Way slogan.

    #12

    Friday The 13th

    Horror movie inspired coffee maker featuring a mask design with a glass pot and camp-themed text on the base.

    #13

    A Nightmare On Elm Street

    Coffee maker inspired by horror movies with clawed glove and fedora, a unique design from movies coffee makers collection.

    #14

    Matrix

    Black coffee maker with movie-inspired geometric design and quote, shown on a kitchen countertop, featuring digital timer display.

    #15

    Jaws

    Shark-themed coffee maker design inspired by movies, blending Hollywood creativity with unique coffee brewing style.

    #16

    Indiana Jones

    Movie-inspired coffee maker with vintage hat and whip design, blending Hollywood style with unique coffee maker creativity.

    #17

    The Birds

    Black bird-themed coffee maker with a crow figure on top and coffee pot below, showcasing unique movie-inspired coffee maker design.

    #18

    James Bond (007)

    James Bond themed coffee maker shaped like a pistol with a pot of coffee on a wooden kitchen counter, movie-inspired design.

    #19

    The Exorcist

    Coffee maker with a movie-inspired design featuring The Exorcist theme and the phrase possessed by caffeine.

    #20

    Kill Bill

    Coffee maker inspired by Kill Bill with katana handle and bold yellow design, part of movie coffee maker collection.

    #21

    Star Wars

    R2-D2 inspired coffee maker brewing coffee with a quote on base, featured in movies coffee makers designs from Hollywood collection.

    #22

    The Shining

    Coffee maker with a playful design featuring a smiling cup bursting through wood, inspired by movie-themed coffee makers.

