ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us reach for a cup of coffee to wake up. The comic artist Josh Hara reaches for one to create.

Known online as Yoyoha, this cartoonist has turned the humble paper coffee cup into an ongoing canvas for clever, heartfelt, and hilariously relatable mini-comics. So far, Josh has created over 500 of these doodles, blending humor, puns, and surprisingly thoughtful reflections – all drawn with just a marker and a blank sleeve.

Scroll down to see some of his best work, and who knows, you might start looking at your morning brew a little differently.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Coffee cup featuring relatable cartoons about petting dogs, showcasing the artist’s humorous and creative coffee cup illustrations.

yoyoha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Coffee cup featuring a relatable cartoon by the artist illustrating humorous Tuesday and Monday characters.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Coffee cup featuring a humorous cartoon with relatable dialogue, showcasing creative coffee cup art by the artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Coffee cup with a relatable cartoon drawing of a person asking for help, showcasing artist's humor in coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Coffee cup cartoon showing a girl hugging a dog with the text everything is OK, a relatable coffee cup illustration.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Coffee cup with a cartoon drawing depicting a person waiting by a coffee machine, showcasing artist's relatable coffee cup cartoons.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Coffee cup with a humorous cartoon drawing of Star Wars characters, showcasing relatable artist coffee cup cartoons.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Coffee cup decorated with a humorous cartoon character and witty coffee-related text, showcasing relatable coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Coffee cup with a humorous cartoon about pizza, showcasing relatable art on coffee cups by an imaginative artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Coffee cup with artist-drawn relatable cartoons featuring a woman and a quirky giant creature interaction in black and white.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Disposable coffee cup featuring humorous relatable cartoons about yoga poses by an artist, turning coffee cups into art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Coffee cup featuring a humorous cartoon illustrating two views of an eclipse, showcasing relatable coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Coffee cup decorated with a cartoon comic strip featuring a stormtrooper, highlighting relatable coffee humor by the artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Coffee cup featuring a hilarious relatable cartoon by artist YoYoHa with a character holding the cup and speech bubbles.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Coffee cup with humorous cartoon illustrating relatable face ID struggles, featuring hand-drawn comic character and speech bubbles.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Coffee cup cartoon with witty coffee shop barista and customer, showcasing relatable humor and creative coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Coffee cup with hand-drawn cartoon inspired by Star Wars, showcasing relatable and humorous coffee cup art by the artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Coffee cup featuring a cartoon Starbucks barista with a hockey mask and customer dialogue in a relatable comic style.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Coffee cup featuring a cartoon shark with humorous dialogue, showcasing relatable cartoons by a creative artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Coffee cup artwork featuring a humorous cartoon skeleton with the phrase October bites in black and white design.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    White coffee cup featuring a cartoon comic strip with a telescope and two characters, showcasing relatable cartoon art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Coffee cup with a humorous cartoon character and bold text showcasing relatable coffee cup art by the artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Coffee cup artwork with a cartoon coffee mug telling a donut I want you inside me in a humorous style.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Coffee cup cartoon featuring Batman humorously holding multiple coffee cups, showcasing relatable coffee cup art by the artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Coffee cup featuring hilarious relatable cartoons of a water bottle and fidget spinner with speech bubbles on a checkered surface.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Coffee cup with a humorous cartoon showing a cake set on fire in three comic panels outside a cafe.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Coffee cup cartoon featuring a Lysol spray can with a humorous political message, showcasing relatable coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Coffee cup featuring a humorous cartoon of a person holding a vaccine card, illustrating relatable coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Coffee cup featuring hilarious relatable cartoons about pumpkin spice lattes and autumn vibes by the artist.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Coffee cup with a hilarious relatable cartoon of a girl drinking and expressing excitement, showcasing creative coffee cup art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Coffee cup decorated with a hilarious and relatable cartoon drawing of creatures emerging from a dark cave.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Coffee cup cartoon featuring a humorous Star Wars-inspired dialogue about coffee and self-worth.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Coffee cup featuring a humorous cartoon illustrating the evolution of Twitter character limits with relatable art.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Coffee cup cartoon showing a dog in a fire hydrant costume with a speech bubble about a bad costume idea.

    yoyoha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!