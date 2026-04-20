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The iconic music festival held in Indio, California, has come to an end after two weeks of memorable performances and eye-catching outfits.

Though Coachella is known for its laid-back, boho aesthetic, some artists took the unwritten casual dress code too far.

Some, like Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, put in so little effort that the outfits they chose could have been worn while lounging at home.

Then there were others, like James Charles, who used the festival to showcase the craziest outfits they could think of.

Here are some of the most bizarre looks from the second weekend of Coachella.