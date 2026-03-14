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Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook
Woman looking stressed and frustrated while using a laptop, reflecting challenges with adopted child behavior issues.
Relationships

Woman Says Her 8th Adopted Child Is Behaving Horribly, Tries To Give Him Away On Facebook

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Adopting a child is a very serious commitment and not one to be taken lightly. You can’t simply “return to sender” if things don’t work out, or if you suddenly have a change of heart. That’s why the legal adoption process isn’t straightforward. It’s thorough, tedious, time-consuming and filled with checks and balances.

A woman has told how her “super religious” co-worker has been adopting kids like she’s starting a football team. The latest (eighth) child is a boy from Ukraine but his adoptive parents have decided he’s too “awful” for them.  The “mom” is desperate to “re-home” him. She’s not only advertised the child on Facebook, but has also sent out an email to her entire company, asking if anyone wants to take him.

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    Adopting a child is meant to be a loving and lifelong commitment – you can’t simply “return to sender”

    Image credits:Anna Tolipova / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one woman has advertised her 8th adopted child for “re-homing,” and is also offering him to her colleagues

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    Image credits: user24252071 / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: yanalya / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

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    People advised the woman to call CPS immediately and to take it even further if needs be

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    Commenter link: travel.state.gov

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    Commenter link: abcnews.go.com

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    Commenter link: reuters

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    Things took a dramatic turn after the woman called CPS, and Tony’s “re-homing” was just the tip of the iceberg

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    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: garetsvisual / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    “Shuffled around like unwanted puppies”: netizens were relieved to read that the kids were safe

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    “An Update On Our Family”: remembering the child re-homing case that stunned the world

    In 2020, Ohio-based vloggers Myka and James Stauffer stunned the world when they announced that they’d be “re-homing” their adopted son. The couple brought Huxley home from China in 2017 when he was 2 years old. 2 and a half years later, they decided they no longer wanted him.

    According to Time magazine, the Stauffers ran a YouTube channel called “The Stauffer Life,” and had 700,000 subscribers. But the media outlet adds that their total subscribers were roughly a million when you factor in their other channels.

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    In a video, which was later deleted, the Stauffers said that Huxley’s special needs “exceeded their ability to properly care for him.” They blamed Huxley’s autism diagnosis, which they were reportedly aware of before adopting him. But the couple claims that not everything was revealed to them.

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    Image credits: Igordoon Primus / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of, and that we were not told,” James Stauffer said in the video. While his wife added that “There’s not an ounce of our body that doesn’t love Huxley with all of our being.”

    “There wasn’t a minute that I didn’t try our hardest and I think what Jim is trying to say is that after multiple assessments, after multiple evaluations, numerous medical professionals have felt that he needed a different fit and that his medical needs, he needed more,” Myka Stauffer announced to the world.

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    The backlash came in thick and fast, prompting Myka to apologize and admit that she had been “naive” in the adoption process.

    “I can’t say I wish this never happened because I’m still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs,” she wrote on Instagram. “I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I’m sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma.”

    Many netizens noted that such cases are “disturbingly common”

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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