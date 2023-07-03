Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Client Tries To Get This Employee Fired Because She Didn’t Answer Her Immediately While She Was On Vacation
Work & Money5 hours ago

Client Tries To Get This Employee Fired Because She Didn’t Answer Her Immediately While She Was On Vacation

For those of us who use email as part of our job’s nature, it can be a blessing and a curse. On one hand, you can respond to a client’s demands in due time. However, this comes with the expectation to be on alert 24/7 if you don’t want to appear like a complete slacker.

In her post on r/TrueOffMyChest, user InevitablePain21 shared a cautionary tale from her vacation experience. While she was away, a majority of her team unexpectedly called in sick, leaving her as the sole point of contact for clients. “It was crazy,” the OP remarked. It was during this particular weekend that she was bombarded by a self-centric client who showed no regard for the fact that she was on vacation or that it was a weekend already. And while we won’t spoil what chaos ensues next, there’s one thing for certain: the world needs more bosses who will choose their employees over needy clients any day or night.

The world is full of entitled customers who don’t give a darn if you’re on maternity leave or on vacation

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

When this vacationing employee became responsible for satisfying the needs of a self-centered client, it couldn’t go any other way than this

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image source: InevitablePain21

If there’s one thing people took from OP’s story is that the world needs more bosses who are ready to stand up for their employees

