Client Doesn’t Pay, Guy Spends Almost Every Day Of 8 Years Getting Revenge
Client Doesn’t Pay, Guy Spends Almost Every Day Of 8 Years Getting Revenge

31

0

Our society runs on the unwritten contract that people pay for the goods and services they receive. Yet a study in 2022 revealed that businesses often don’t get paid on time. In extreme cases, customers don’t pay at all.

Business owners have different ways of dealing with customers who refuse to pay, but this business owner probably outshines them all. The B&B owner shared online how he got revenge on a customer who left in the middle of the night without paying. The guy launched the troll campaign of the century to show that sometimes karma means taking matters into your own hands.

    The owner of a small B&B was scammed by a customer who left without paying

    Image credits: David Hinkle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    So, he decided to make the guy’s life a living hell by trolling him in every possible way

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: AwarenessPrimary7680

    The best way to get your money back from a client who didn’t pay is to go the legal route

    Image credits: Allef Vinicius/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When you’ve just started your business and are struggling, the last thing you’d want is a customer who runs off without paying. While the author’s revenge seems funny, experts generally don’t recommend dealing with a customer who’s escaped paying this way.

    The best thing after something like that happens is to stay calm. As Ben Giordano, owner and founder of FreshySites, suggests, you might try having a conversation with the person. Find out why they didn’t pay; perhaps they weren’t satisfied with the quality of the service, or maybe they’re in a tough financial spot themselves.

    “Keep in mind that everyone is just a person, and rarely is someone actually out to hurt the other – most people are logical and willing to work toward a solution if you provide them with the opportunity to do so,” he told Business News Daily.

    You might want to send reminders and invoices repeatedly, but that seldom works. The next step would be to let the person know you’ll be taking legal action if they refuse to pay the debt. Hiring a lawyer might be expensive, and, as the OP clarified, not possible if you’re struggling with your new business. However, it’s probably the best way to get your money back.

    Small hospitality business owners can take some simple steps to make sure no customers leave without paying

    Image credits: Ethan Sykes/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    For hospitality businesses, experts advise implementing some measures so they don’t have to deal with customers who use a service and dash. Asking for reservation deposits is a good way to ensure you’ll be getting at least a portion of the payment. Then there’s prepayment: asking clients to cover the entire sum before they finish their stay.

    Nowadays, small businesses also have to be flexible and attuned to what the customer wants. Experts recommend offering all kinds of payments so that the client can choose which one suits them the best, whether it’s contactless, split bills, or mobile payments.

    Finally, there are some security measures business owners can take to avoid situations like the one in this story. They can install security cameras, surveillance cameras, and secure payment terminals. This would protect the business and the client’s financial information as well.

    Negative reviews online are the modern-day revenge

    Image credits: charlesdeluvio/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    While we could say that the OP’s revenge was warranted in this case, there still are many cases where people can do much harm to businesses with fake negative reviews. According to Wiser Notify, about 30% of online reviews are fake.

    The U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan says that “Fake reviews not only waste people’s time and money, but also pollute the marketplace and divert business away from honest competitors.”

    Yet negative reviews, in general, work really well. People pay attention to how other folks rate places, as 94% of customers say they have refrained from brands that have negative reviews. Also, experts estimate that only around 20% of bad reviews come from a place of vengeance.

    Many people cheered the business owner for taking matters into his own hands

    Others, however, pointed out how such harassment is illegal and it’s better to move on

    One netizen shared a story of how they didn’t get payment for a job in the ’90s

     

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

