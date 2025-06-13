ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Reese’s one-panel cartoons walk the line between the everyday and the absurd. His illustrations often start with a mundane premise—a job interview, a casual conversation, a familiar setting—before taking a sharp, surreal turn.

Whether it’s Jesus explaining a résumé gap or a donkey insisting he’s a unicorn, Reese’s cartoons reward those willing to look twice. Layered with subtle references and dry irony, his work invites a second glance—and maybe a second laugh. The more you catch, the more there is to enjoy.

More info: Instagram