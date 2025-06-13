ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Reese’s one-panel cartoons walk the line between the everyday and the absurd. His illustrations often start with a mundane premise—a job interview, a casual conversation, a familiar setting—before taking a sharp, surreal turn.

Whether it’s Jesus explaining a résumé gap or a donkey insisting he’s a unicorn, Reese’s cartoons reward those willing to look twice. Layered with subtle references and dry irony, his work invites a second glance—and maybe a second laugh. The more you catch, the more there is to enjoy.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

Cartoon showing absurd twist with meat cuts personified as cartoon characters studying a butcher’s chart, a humorous art moment.

indoorkidcartoons Report

    #2

    Illustration of a job interview with an absurd twist showing a caveman facing a modern interviewer discussing a resume gap.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #3

    Cartoon of a man interviewing an anthropomorphic beer bottle, blending mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #4

    Black and white cartoon showing a man walking a clown on a leash, blending mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #5

    Four people sit at a dinner table with a cooked turkey, in an artist’s drawing of mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #6

    Black and white drawing showing an absurd twist on a mundane hospital scene with a patient reaching up.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #7

    Doctor examining a donkey with a unicorn horn in absurd twist artwork capturing mundane moments with humor.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #8

    Cartoon showing a man interviewing an executioner holding an axe, illustrating mundane moments with absurd twists by an artist.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #9

    Minimalist cartoon of two ants humorously discussing lifting body weight in an artist’s mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you seen the the heist of Donald Duck's maple syrup in this? https://youtu.be/arMm7EvJleA

    #10

    Cartoon drawing with absurd twists showing people in cubicles as if playing a game, capturing mundane moments humorously.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #11

    Cartoon of a man in a store crouching near a shoe with a humorous absurd twist in a mundane moment.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #12

    Two dogs drinking from a toilet bowl with straws in a simple drawing showcasing mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #13

    Black and white cartoon showing a traveler stopped at a gate labeled C17 with an absurd twist caption about therapy therapists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #14

    Black and white comic drawing of two men with absurd twist on selling a reverse mortgage, highlighting artist’s humorous mundane moments.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #15

    Two castaway men on an island with absurd twisted thoughts, drawn by an artist capturing mundane moments.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #16

    Minimalist line drawing of a dog with an absurd twist wearing multiple tangled necklaces, capturing mundane moments humorously.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #17

    Absurd twist drawing of a bird addressing a council in a mundane moment with a humorous speech about breadcrumbs.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #18

    Simple line drawing of digestive system with a star labeled you are here, illustrating absurd twists in mundane moments.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #19

    Sketch of an absurd twist on a mundane moment, showing a person on a bed lifted by a construction crane in a humorous scene.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #20

    Line drawing of a man holding a fan plugged into a wall and a flower-like figure with human legs in an absurd twist.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #21

    Minimalist drawing of a dog dreaming of itself, showcasing absurd twists in mundane moments by the artist.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #22

    Artist draws mundane moments with absurd twists showing a lion-headed figure discussing with a man at a desk.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #23

    Two fish with human traits in a kitchen, one reading a paper, depicting mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #24

    Black and white cartoon showing an office worker as a plant-based twist, part of absurd mundane moments artist series.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #25

    Two people sitting on a park bench drawn with absurd twists capturing mundane moments in a humorous style.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #26

    Black and white cartoon drawing showing two men in a meeting with absurd twist, illustrating mundane moments with humor.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #27

    Black and white cartoon by artist drawing mundane moments with absurd twists showing a person in bed and another standing beside them.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #28

    Black and white absurd twist drawing shows military squadron with bird-headed crew being briefed on unusual mission.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #29

    Two prisoners in striped uniforms in a cell with absurd escape ideas drawn on the wall, showing mundane moments with absurd twists.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #30

    Cartoon of a man and a horse at a table, illustrating mundane moments with absurd twists by an artist's drawing.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #31

    Sketch of artist drawing absurd moment of a person modeling a cat on a table with an unusual twist.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #32

    Man and octopus in small boat with absurd twist, a humorous artist drawing of mundane moments on the sea at sunset.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #33

    Two people admire a blackboard with complex equations and an absurd twist drawing in a humorous artist's mundane moment.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #34

    Line drawing of a surreal talent show where judges score a strip of bacon as a contestant, illustrating absurd twists in mundane moments.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    #35

    Black and white absurd twist drawing of a boy giving a dripping gift to a bearded man by a decorated Christmas tree.

    indoorkidcartoons Report

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!