Getting older is an inevitable part of life. No matter how much you resist it, it still happens. So, it's better just to accept it and simply live your life without getting too worried about it. At the same time, ignoring it completely isn't a choice good either. Instead, it's better to acknowledge certain signs of getting older without letting them spook you too much. So, today, let's take a look at a list of them and see if we can already check some off. More info: Reddit

#1 Take an accidental fall. If the people around you laugh, you’re still young. If they rush to help you up, you’re old.

You May Also Like:

#2 When I realized, “Is this going to f**k my stomach up?”, became a normal thought pattern.

#3 When staying in becomes the best part of the weekend.

If you’ve spent some time online, you’ve likely seen people discussing the matter of age and or being afraid of getting older. Here, as this post on r/Existentialism shows, despite being very young, people are already terrified to age, to look and feel older. But how does it feel being older? What are the signs that you’re not getting any younger? Well, that’s what today’s list is for. In it, people named things that they consider to be indicators of someone aging.



#4 When you're entering in your birth date online and you have to keep scrolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 You start noticing that doctors, dentists etc are a lot younger than you.

#6 I know I’m getting older when I actually look forward to a quiet night in rather than going out. Sleep is now my favorite hobby!

These listed signs are physical, mental, and even social. For instance, worrying about your health when you do something risky is considered a mature thing by the netizens. The same goes for noticing how immature or young people around you are. And so, knowing how freaked out some people are about aging, this list might freak them out. There are many reasons why many have this fear. As we’ve already mentioned, with age many physical changes come. Health slowly starts to deteriorate, and gray hair and wrinkles appear. The latter is a real terrifier of people. Online skincare communities that seek younger-looking skin are booming right now. There are plenty of lists of what anti-aging products people should purchase. And there’s even a name for this fear – gerascophobia.



#7 You just hurt now. Work out too much? Sore. Sit around too much? Sore. Get enough sleep? Believe it or not, sore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 When you make noises getting in and out of a seat 😪🙃.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 That I get annoyed when the grocery store rearrange things.

Again, as we mentioned before, there are also social changes in a person's life as they get older. For example, losing friends and family members due to various reasons. It can trigger social isolation feelings for some, and well, who wants to feel like that, right? Also, sometimes in society, older individuals tend to be viewed as less valuable or capable, which adds another set of inner troubles. Additionally, when getting older, it is inevitable to start thinking about your mortality more and more. Basically, there are quite a lot of reasons why aging can seem like a scary thing.



#10 When the yearly events feel like they happen every few months. Time flies.

#11 I realise how immature younger people are acting.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 There’s a bunch of little kids at concerts you go to.

At the same time, some people claim that we shouldn’t be so spooked by it. Here, with time, a person develops coping mechanisms that work for them, and so with time, they can better deal with problems. In fact, it was found that Americans 60 and older made the top 10 of the world’s happiest people. Not bad, huh? Plus, some say that at retirement age they get more time to spend with their loved ones, and can enjoy or find new hobbies and many other things. So, maybe getting older isn’t the worst thing in the world? After all, looking back at history, people didn’t live as long as we do, so maybe we shouldn’t take this for granted.



#13 I've become my parents' mother, to say it in a few words.

#14 Truly not giving a flying [duck] about other people’s opinions of you.

#15 No more period.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 When you start thinking about investing in a good pair of orthopedic shoes.

#17 When you think about the past more than the future...

#18 For context, I’m French.



I went to a barbershop, and the young barber began addressing me with ‘vous’. I said to him, “Please use ‘tu,’” but he immediately replied, “No, I can’t. I’m much younger than you.”



My jaw dropped; I was left speechless. Looking at him, then back at my reflection in the mirror, I noticed the crow’s feet on my puzzled face. Yes, I was much older than him.

#19 You choose your battles because you understand that peace and time is a precious commodity?

#20 I’m (70F) I haven’t been dressed in the house for nearly 10 years. I wear my panties and an oversized T-shirt. I tell everyone if they’re coming over text first. Otherwise someone’s gonna be surprised.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I don't know what Skibidi means.

#22 Seeing a building get torn down that you remember the day it was being built in the past is one.

#23 Waking up in the middle of the night needing to go pee.

#24 Regretting making plans (even date night).

#25 1. Realizing there are people born after you who are old enough to be president of the USA now. 2. When I ran into someone on here who had never heard of johnny cash.

#26 Realizing bedtime is the highlight of your day.

#27 The wrong parts are stiff in the morning.

#28 They used to only play oldies in the grocery store. Now it's the music I love.

...oh.

#29 When feeling 100% just isn't really an option anymore. Something always hurts or is at minimum uncomfortable.

#30 Having to turn the car radio down in order to see🤦🏼‍♀️.

#31 When you realize how few relatives and childhood friends you have left, and the number is declining at an accelerating rate.

#32 Agreeing with the parents in Disney movies.

#33 All the "sexy" celebrities look like children.

#34 The weight gain, grey hairs, knee cracking sound and most importantly disinterest in catching up with peers.

#35 A noticeable increase in interest of birds.

#36 A complete lack of interest in learning about new trends. I'm gonna wear skinny jeans and a side part for life.

#37 Waking up very early and hating to wake up a little bit late because you’re “losing time”.

#38 I once threw my back out wiping my a*s.

#39 Sleep related injuries.