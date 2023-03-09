I Make Clay ‘Paintings’ Inspired By Movies I Love (16 Pics)

I’m a clay artist and illustrator and one of my passion projects is to make ‘paintings’ based on various films I love.

My favorite genre to work with is horror, but as my style is quite ‘child-friendly’ the disconnect between the two can sometimes make for quite interesting results!

I’m really enjoying this project and I’ve lots of ideas for future paintings to add to the collection as time goes on – and I suspect most of them will be inspired by horror films!

Midsommar (grumpy variant)

I’ve always been passionate about illustration, and I went to art school upon leaving high school. I signed up for a visual communication course specializing in illustration which was brilliant. All was to change, however, when I stumbled across air-dry clay in a class workshop – and I suddenly realized that I didn’t have to stress out about my drawing style as I could work in 3D!

I immediately began experimenting with air-dry clay, but I still felt a little frustrated by its limitations for creating finer detail. Luckily, I came across polymer clay and I instinctively knew it was the right creative material for me and so my ‘Clay Disarray’ studio was born!

Candyman

A ‘polymer painting’ will always take at least a few days to make. It all depends on the amount of detail involved, and how hard a likeness is to capture, but The Amityville Horror and Donnie Darko both took around a week to make because there’s a lot more going on in the both of them. That being said, my Midsommar pieces required a whole lot of patience in making so many clay flowers!

Pan’s Labyrinth

I tend to work with FIMO Professional colored polymer clay for the majority of my projects, but occasionally I’ll use Sculpey Premo and Soufflé which are great clays for smaller projects.

I’m hugely inspired by pop culture, so most of my personal work tends to focus on well-known people from film and TV, along with art and music, and I’ve also created a series of polymer paintings inspired by well-known artworks. I enjoy making ‘polymer paintings’ from time to time as they’re made in an entirely different way from my usual model making, and they can be a little more challenging to produce.

The Amityville Horror

Terrifier

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Donnie Darko

Midsommar (happy variant)