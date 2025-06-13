28 Anagrams That Are World Cities, And Your Mission Is To Guess Which Ones

ADVERTISEMENT

This trivia is designed for three kinds of people: those who love logic, those who love geography, and those who enjoy the best of both worlds. 🧮 🗺️

We’ve crafted 28 mind-bending questions for you, and all of them share one simple twist: the arrangement of the letters has been scrambled. And this is exactly where your challenge is. You are given an anagram of a well-known world city, and your mission is to get as many correct as you can.

Are you ready to merge both logic and geography? Try to solve at least 22/28 of the city anagrams without losing your mind! 🫨 🤯 🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED: