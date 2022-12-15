Right, Christmas riddles and answers are all ready and waiting for you just under this text. Once you are there, give the best riddles your vote so they’ll find their way to the top of this list. After that, it would be just about time to grab a cup of cocoa, a freshly baked cookie, and to share this article with your friends!

The best thing about these fun Christmas riddles is that they are also perfectly suitable for kids, too. And we know that there’s a very excited niece or nephew you’d like to (or need to) entertain until Christmas comes! So, a good chunk of this article is easy riddles about stuff like Rudolph’s nose, various incarnations of snowmen, Santa’s sleigh, and his awesome little helpers, the elves. Honestly, though, although the aforementioned things are deemed ‘kids’ stuff,’ it really doesn’t mean that we, adults, cannot or should not be enjoying them, too. But, for those hoping to find some hard riddles on this list, rest assured that there are also some brain teasers that you’ll have to think through to come up with answers.

The lead-up to Christmas is usually the period that creates most of the magic. Parties, secret Santa, meeting old friends, and the general atmosphere of waiting for something grand are what usually create this pleasant anticipation. And if you’re anything like us, you try to make it a full experience by listening to Christmas songs, baking ginger cookies, and solving Christmas riddles. Yup, Christmas riddles for adults (meaning hard, not alluding to some hanky-panky stuff) are our latest endeavor in making the wait even more exciting, and if you’re willing to add something you might’ve not tried before to your own roster, these fun riddles might be just the thing!

#1 Which real life person is Santa Claus based on?

#2 What does Santa Claus use when he has trouble walking?

#3 What do snowmen do when they’re angry at you?

#4 If you are related to Mr. and Mrs. Claus, what is your relation?

#5 What happened to the girl who stole the Advent calendar?

#6 What kind of party does a snowman throw?

#7 What do you call an old snowman?

#8 Why did the little boy cry when he opened his gift?

#9 Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names begin with the letter “D.” What are those names?

#10 These are found in the "Harry Potter" books and in "Lord of The Rings" too. They help make Christmas gifts that Santa brings to you. What are they?

#11 I come with a lot of colors, so lovely and bright. I turn so many houses into a beautiful sight. What am I?

#12 You place a skirt around my bottom once I’ve been chopped. On the other end, a star or angel is how I get topped. What am I?

#13 I drop from the sky far more beautiful than rain. There are no two pieces that’ll ever look the same. What am I?

#14 We traveled from the East, following a bright star, bringing gifts to the newborn King. Who were we?

#15 What’s Frosty’s favorite snack?

#16 He is a man during winters, but he might be a source of water during spring. Who is he?

#17 How did Frosty know he had dandruff?

#18 You’re invited to attend a Christmas party on a cruise ship. When you arrive, you see many people having fun on the boat, but when you board the cruise, there is no single person to be found. How is that even possible?

#19 What is something that travels all around the world like Santa Claus, but never leaves its corner?

#20 In what year do Christmas and New Year’s Day happen in the same year?

#21 How do snowglobes feel about Christmas?

#22 How is it that Christmas is made up of the English alphabet but is still different from the English alphabet?

#23 I’m grumpy and green and stole Christmas one night. But then my heart grew, and I set it all right. Who am I?

#24 What bites but doesn’t have any teeth?

#25 What is Santa’s favorite thing to do in his garden?

#26 Why did Frosty cross the road?

#27 What’s a lion’s favorite Christmas carol?

#28 Which Christmas bird moves the slowest?

#29 I'm a catchy carol and a tune that likes to rhyme, I contain 12 magnificent gifts that come around Christmas time. What am I?

#30 What do you call it after all the Christmas gifts have been opened?

#31 Why can't a Christmas tree stand up?

#32 Who delivers Christmas presents to dogs every year?

#33 What is always right in front of you but you can't see it?

#34 What do you call a snowman in July?

#35 Which of Santa's reindeer will you find on Valentine's Day?

#36 What is a Spanish sheep's favorite Christmas tune?

#37 What do you call a gym-loving snowman with a six pack?

#38 Why did the snowman turn yellow?

#39 Why was the snowman browsing through carrots?

#40 What did the reindeer say when he saw an elf?

#41 What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out?

#42 In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” what was the first name of Scrooge?

#43 How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?

#44 Although it might look like I belong on your toes, I’m actually hung up for gifts as every child knows. What am I?

#45 I am a plant seen every Christmas which people hang up above and then they stand beneath me and kiss someone they love. What am I?

#46 You might make me this Christmas so that you can stuff me in your face. A cake, icing, and candy make an edible dwelling place. What am I?

#47 Santa Claus rides on it as he gives out gifts, and to it nine reindeer are hitched. What is it?

#48 It has two colors and is minty yet sweet. You’ll be “hooked”—isn’t that neat! What is it?

#49 These are what Santa likes to eat. At every house he stops, he’s looking for this treat. What are these?

#50 I am a colored strip used to decorate your tree, metallic and shiny you will find me. What am I?

#51 I’m a favorite saint, beloved by kids. I ride on a sleigh that is loaded with gifts. Who am I?

#52 How do kids always know when Santa Claus is around?

#53 Where will you be able to find the nine reindeer?

#54 You will buy me to eat, but you will never eat me. Not even during Christmas. What am I?

#55 Who will never be hungry during Christmas?

#56 It has a body with crispy arms, white eyes, and funny feet. You might love to eat this too. What is it?

#57 You can hold me and shake me, but I’m easy to break. I have lots of snow, even though it’s all fake! What am I?

#58 If December 31st is the end of the year, then what is the end of Christmas?

#59 You can catch me easily, especially around Christmas time, but you can never throw me. What am I?

#60 When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving?

#61 What Christmas carol is a fervent hope that you thoroughly enjoy your yuletide season?

#62 Why is Santa really good at karate?

#63 People hang this, but it is not a picture. It is green in color, but it is not a coat. It is a plant, but it is not a mint. It is seen mostly in December, but it is not the Christmas tree. What is it?

#64 What is a parent’s favorite Christmas carol?

#65 When did Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on the same day?

#66 How do Christmas bells tell you they want to stay in touch?

#67 I am tall when I am young, and I am short when I am old. What am I?

#68 When Santa Claus sets off from the North Pole during Christmas Eve, in which direction does he usually travel?

#69 What do you call the fear of Santa Claus?

#70 Every Christmas Eve, what kind of question can children never answer yes to?

#71 If Santa’s five elves can take five minutes to make five dolls, then how long will 100 elves need to make 100 dolls?

#72 What can’t be put inside a saucepan while cooking for the Christmas dinner?

#73 Santa returns to the North Pole after Christmas. Where do you think he hangs his suit after using it?

#74 How many presents can Santa put in an empty bag?

#75 I am one of Santa’s helpers. Who am I?

#76 What do you call a vampire caught in a blizzard?

#77 What do you get when you cross an apple and a Christmas tree?

#78 Who is responsible for delivering Christmas gifts to cats?

#79 Why do reindeer always fly over the mountain?

#80 Which of Santa’s reindeer has the most to learn about politeness?

#81 What type of fruit do people serve at Christmas that has tons of carbs?

#82 What does Adam say on the night before Christmas?

#83 What usually comes once in a minute, twice in a week, and once in a year?

#84 Who makes toy guitars and sings “Blue Christmas”?

#85 If you hear me jingling around the night just before Christmas Day, you’d better try to get to sleep as you are hearing Santa’s sleigh. What am I?

#86 What did the Gingerbread Man put on top of his bed?

#87 What is the name of a runner’s favorite reindeer?

#88 What will you get if you cross an archer with a gift wrapper?

#89 I’ve crowned victors’ heads since ancient Rome. Around Christmastime, I might be in your home. What am I?

#90 You wait for me all year round, yet I just end up looking like a giant sock. What am I?

#91 Where do Mr. and Mrs. Claus like to swim?

#92 What is red and white, red and white, and red and white again?

#93 Santa Claus rides in a sleigh – the 3 wise men traveled by elephant, horse and camel. What do the elves ride around in?

#94 What holiday songs do fish sing?

#95 What did the bald man say when someone gave him a comb for Christmas?

#96 What to phrases are you most likely to see on a Christmas present tag?

#97 Which one of Santa's reindeer can you see from outer space?

#98 What did Mrs. Claus say to her husband when she looked up at the sky?

#99 What do you call an Elf on The Shelf that just won the lottery?

#100 What do you call a search engine that sings Christmas songs?

#101 What is a snowman's favorite thing to wear on his head?

#102 Why did the Little Drummer Boy ask the Christmas turkey to be in his band?

#103 What guided the three wise men to find the baby Jesus?