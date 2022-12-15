The lead-up to Christmas is usually the period that creates most of the magic. Parties, secret Santa, meeting old friends, and the general atmosphere of waiting for something grand are what usually create this pleasant anticipation. And if you’re anything like us, you try to make it a full experience by listening to Christmas songs, baking ginger cookies, and solving Christmas riddles. Yup, Christmas riddles for adults (meaning hard, not alluding to some hanky-panky stuff) are our latest endeavor in making the wait even more exciting, and if you’re willing to add something you might’ve not tried before to your own roster, these fun riddles might be just the thing!

The best thing about these fun Christmas riddles is that they are also perfectly suitable for kids, too. And we know that there’s a very excited niece or nephew you’d like to (or need to) entertain until Christmas comes! So, a good chunk of this article is easy riddles about stuff like Rudolph’s nose, various incarnations of snowmen, Santa’s sleigh, and his awesome little helpers, the elves. Honestly, though, although the aforementioned things are deemed ‘kids’ stuff,’ it really doesn’t mean that we, adults, cannot or should not be enjoying them, too. But, for those hoping to find some hard riddles on this list, rest assured that there are also some brain teasers that you’ll have to think through to come up with answers. 

Right, Christmas riddles and answers are all ready and waiting for you just under this text. Once you are there, give the best riddles your vote so they’ll find their way to the top of this list. After that, it would be just about time to grab a cup of cocoa, a freshly baked cookie, and to share this article with your friends!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Which real life person is Santa Claus based on?

Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Christian bishop St. Nicholas.

0
0points
reply
#2

What does Santa Claus use when he has trouble walking?

Report

8points
POST
#3

What do snowmen do when they’re angry at you?

Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Give you the cold shoulder.

0
0points
reply
#4

If you are related to Mr. and Mrs. Claus, what is your relation?

Report

8points
POST
#5

What happened to the girl who stole the Advent calendar?

Report

8points
POST
#6

What kind of party does a snowman throw?

Report

8points
POST
#7

What do you call an old snowman?

Report

8points
POST
#8

Why did the little boy cry when he opened his gift?

Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: There was a battery with a note saying, “Toy not included”.

0
0points
reply
#9

Three of Santa’s reindeer’s names begin with the letter “D.” What are those names?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Dancer, Dasher, and Donner.

0
0points
reply
#10

These are found in the "Harry Potter" books and in "Lord of The Rings" too. They help make Christmas gifts that Santa brings to you. What are they?

Report

7points
POST
#11

I come with a lot of colors, so lovely and bright. I turn so many houses into a beautiful sight. What am I?

Report

7points
POST
#12

You place a skirt around my bottom once I’ve been chopped. On the other end, a star or angel is how I get topped. What am I?

Report

7points
POST
#13

I drop from the sky far more beautiful than rain. There are no two pieces that’ll ever look the same. What am I?

Report

7points
POST
#14

We traveled from the East, following a bright star, bringing gifts to the newborn King. Who were we?

Report

7points
POST
#15

What’s Frosty’s favorite snack?

Report

7points
POST
#16

He is a man during winters, but he might be a source of water during spring. Who is he?

Report

7points
POST
#17

How did Frosty know he had dandruff?

Report

7points
POST
#18

You’re invited to attend a Christmas party on a cruise ship. When you arrive, you see many people having fun on the boat, but when you board the cruise, there is no single person to be found. How is that even possible?

Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Because on the cruise, everybody is married!

0
0points
reply
#19

What is something that travels all around the world like Santa Claus, but never leaves its corner?

Report

7points
POST
#20

In what year do Christmas and New Year’s Day happen in the same year?

Report

7points
POST
#21

How do snowglobes feel about Christmas?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It always leaves them a little shaken.

0
0points
reply
#22

How is it that Christmas is made up of the English alphabet but is still different from the English alphabet?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Because you get No-EL in Christmas.

0
0points
reply
#23

I’m grumpy and green and stole Christmas one night. But then my heart grew, and I set it all right. Who am I?

Report

6points
POST
#24

What bites but doesn’t have any teeth?

Report

6points
POST
#25

What is Santa’s favorite thing to do in his garden?

Report

6points
POST
#26

Why did Frosty cross the road?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: To melt on the other side.

0
0points
reply
#27

What’s a lion’s favorite Christmas carol?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Jungle Bells!"

0
0points
reply
#28

Which Christmas bird moves the slowest?

Report

6points
POST
#29

I'm a catchy carol and a tune that likes to rhyme, I contain 12 magnificent gifts that come around Christmas time. What am I?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The twelve days of Christmas song.

0
0points
reply
#30

What do you call it after all the Christmas gifts have been opened?

Report

6points
POST
#31

Why can't a Christmas tree stand up?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It doesn't have legs.

0
0points
reply
#32

Who delivers Christmas presents to dogs every year?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Santa Paws.

0
0points
reply
#33

What is always right in front of you but you can't see it?

Report

6points
POST
#34

What do you call a snowman in July?

Report

6points
POST
#35

Which of Santa's reindeer will you find on Valentine's Day?

Report

6points
POST
#36

What is a Spanish sheep's favorite Christmas tune?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Fleece Navidad".

0
0points
reply
#37

What do you call a gym-loving snowman with a six pack?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: An abdominal snowman.

0
0points
reply
#38

Why did the snowman turn yellow?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Must've been the dog over there.

0
0points
reply
#39

Why was the snowman browsing through carrots?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He was picking his nose.

0
0points
reply
#40

What did the reindeer say when he saw an elf?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Nothing, reindeer can’t talk.

0
0points
reply
#41

What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made out?

Report

6points
POST
#42

In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” what was the first name of Scrooge?

Report

5points
POST
#43

How many ghosts show up in A Christmas Carol?

Report

5points
POST
#44

Although it might look like I belong on your toes, I’m actually hung up for gifts as every child knows. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#45

I am a plant seen every Christmas which people hang up above and then they stand beneath me and kiss someone they love. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#46

You might make me this Christmas so that you can stuff me in your face. A cake, icing, and candy make an edible dwelling place. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#47

Santa Claus rides on it as he gives out gifts, and to it nine reindeer are hitched. What is it?

Report

5points
POST
#48

It has two colors and is minty yet sweet. You’ll be “hooked”—isn’t that neat! What is it?

Report

5points
POST
#49

These are what Santa likes to eat. At every house he stops, he’s looking for this treat. What are these?

Report

5points
POST
#50

I am a colored strip used to decorate your tree, metallic and shiny you will find me. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#51

I’m a favorite saint, beloved by kids. I ride on a sleigh that is loaded with gifts. Who am I?

Report

5points
POST
#52

How do kids always know when Santa Claus is around?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They sense his presents!

0
0points
reply
#53

Where will you be able to find the nine reindeer?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It depends on where you left them.

0
0points
reply
#54

You will buy me to eat, but you will never eat me. Not even during Christmas. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#55

Who will never be hungry during Christmas?

Report

5points
POST
#56

It has a body with crispy arms, white eyes, and funny feet. You might love to eat this too. What is it?

Report

5points
POST
#57

You can hold me and shake me, but I’m easy to break. I have lots of snow, even though it’s all fake! What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#58

If December 31st is the end of the year, then what is the end of Christmas?

Report

5points
POST
#59

You can catch me easily, especially around Christmas time, but you can never throw me. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#60

When does Christmas come before Thanksgiving?

Report

5points
POST
#61

What Christmas carol is a fervent hope that you thoroughly enjoy your yuletide season?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "We Wish You a Merry Christmas".

0
0points
reply
#62

Why is Santa really good at karate?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Because he has a black belt.

0
0points
reply
#63

People hang this, but it is not a picture. It is green in color, but it is not a coat. It is a plant, but it is not a mint. It is seen mostly in December, but it is not the Christmas tree. What is it?

Report

5points
POST
#64

What is a parent’s favorite Christmas carol?

Report

5points
POST
#65

When did Christmas and New Year’s Day both fall on the same day?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They fall on the same day (of the week) every year!

0
0points
reply
#66

How do Christmas bells tell you they want to stay in touch?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “Give me a ring!”

0
0points
reply
#67

I am tall when I am young, and I am short when I am old. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#68

When Santa Claus sets off from the North Pole during Christmas Eve, in which direction does he usually travel?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: South. Because everywhere is south of the North Pole.

0
0points
reply
#69

What do you call the fear of Santa Claus?

Report

5points
POST
#70

Every Christmas Eve, what kind of question can children never answer yes to?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “Are you asleep yet?”

0
0points
reply
#71

If Santa’s five elves can take five minutes to make five dolls, then how long will 100 elves need to make 100 dolls?

Report

5points
POST
#72

What can’t be put inside a saucepan while cooking for the Christmas dinner?

Report

5points
POST
#73

Santa returns to the North Pole after Christmas. Where do you think he hangs his suit after using it?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Inside the Claus-et.

0
0points
reply
#74

How many presents can Santa put in an empty bag?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Only one—after that, it’s not empty anymore!

0
0points
reply
#75

I am one of Santa’s helpers. Who am I?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A subordinate Claus.

0
0points
reply
#76

What do you call a vampire caught in a blizzard?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

What do you get when you cross an apple and a Christmas tree?

Report

5points
POST
#78

Who is responsible for delivering Christmas gifts to cats?

Report

5points
POST
#79

Why do reindeer always fly over the mountain?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Because they can’t go under it.

0
0points
reply
#80

Which of Santa’s reindeer has the most to learn about politeness?

Report

5points
POST
#81

What type of fruit do people serve at Christmas that has tons of carbs?

Report

5points
POST
#82

What does Adam say on the night before Christmas?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "It’s Christmas, Eve!"

0
0points
reply
#83

What usually comes once in a minute, twice in a week, and once in a year?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The letter “E”.

0
0points
reply
#84

Who makes toy guitars and sings “Blue Christmas”?

Report

5points
POST
#85

If you hear me jingling around the night just before Christmas Day, you’d better try to get to sleep as you are hearing Santa’s sleigh. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#86

What did the Gingerbread Man put on top of his bed?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

What is the name of a runner’s favorite reindeer?

Report

5points
POST
#88

What will you get if you cross an archer with a gift wrapper?

Report

5points
POST
#89

I’ve crowned victors’ heads since ancient Rome. Around Christmastime, I might be in your home. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
#90

You wait for me all year round, yet I just end up looking like a giant sock. What am I?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A Christmas stocking.

0
0points
reply
#91

Where do Mr. and Mrs. Claus like to swim?

Report

5points
POST
#92

What is red and white, red and white, and red and white again?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Santa Claus falling down a hill.

0
0points
reply
#93

Santa Claus rides in a sleigh – the 3 wise men traveled by elephant, horse and camel. What do the elves ride around in?

Report

5points
POST
#94

What holiday songs do fish sing?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Christmas Corals".

0
0points
reply
#95

What did the bald man say when someone gave him a comb for Christmas?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: "Thanks, I'll never part with it."

0
0points
reply
#96

What to phrases are you most likely to see on a Christmas present tag?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Which one of Santa's reindeer can you see from outer space?

Report

5points
POST
#98

What did Mrs. Claus say to her husband when she looked up at the sky?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It looks like rain dear.

0
0points
reply
#99

What do you call an Elf on The Shelf that just won the lottery?

Report

5points
POST
#100

What do you call a search engine that sings Christmas songs?

Report

5points
POST
#101

What is a snowman's favorite thing to wear on his head?

Report

5points
POST
#102

Why did the Little Drummer Boy ask the Christmas turkey to be in his band?

Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Because the turkey had drumsticks.

0
0points
reply
#103

What guided the three wise men to find the baby Jesus?

Report

5points
POST
#104

What do we leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve?

Report

5points
POST