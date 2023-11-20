Christmas Miniatures: Simple And Easy Cross-Stitch Patterns (7 Pics)
Hi all! The holidays are coming, which means active preparations are underway. In order to have time to stitch symbolic gifts for all loved ones, I prepared small cross-stitch patterns. They are simple and easy, but I really liked how I turned out. The collection is not finished yet, I am working on a few more patterns. And now I want to show what I got. Thank you for your attention!
More info: inspireuplift.com
