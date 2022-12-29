Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Violates Step-Grandson’s Religious Beliefs By Sneaking Pork Into His Food, Demands An Apology For His Reaction
32points
Relationships26 minutes ago

Lady Violates Step-Grandson’s Religious Beliefs By Sneaking Pork Into His Food, Demands An Apology For His Reaction

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

As Rebecca J. Rosen beautifully put it, marriage isn’t a union of just two people but rather two families—each with its own beliefs and ways of looking at the world. The resulting relationships can be some of the closest and richest, but, for many, they can also be some of the most difficult. Like this 41-year-old man.

Recently, he and his wife along with his children from his first marriage went to her parents for dinner. The night seemed like any other, but for some (religious) reason, the old folks decided that it was the time they would throw away all the trust they had been building with their in-laws and attack one of their core identity traits.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rachel Claire (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/MadDadThrowaway8630

People were taken aback by this cunning move

After the post went viral, the dad shared an update on the situation

Image credits: u/MadDadThrowaway8630

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this is bordering on assault. Imagine someone feeding you meat you object to without your knowledge. Dog or cat, or even human. No physical harm, but mental and emotional harm, that's what this feels like to me. Disrespectful at best, almost religious persecution.

0
0points
