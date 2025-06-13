A Dungeon Monster Named Choplet Is The New Star Of My Comic, And He’s Way Braver Than You Think

ADVERTISEMENT

The webcomic Swords has entered its eighth year and is currently following the adventures of Choplet, a small dungeon monster who one day decided to take on bigger challenges and explore beyond the floor he calls home.

Swords began in 2018 as a one-off joke episode but quickly escalated into a long-running series all about magical swords, mysterious samurai, and sword-spitting dragons — all set in a world built on the bones of ancient demons.

Swords has recently expanded into a card game, SWORDS: CUT THE DECK, which is now available here!

More info: swordscomic.com | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com | youtube.com

